Richmond Sr.-Butler highlights big week of prep football games. Previews, schedules here

Prep football preview, schedule

(Observer’s Sweet 16 rankings are included)

Athens Academy (0-1) at Charlotte Country Day (0-1), 7 p.m. – Athens Academy was 10-2 last season and expected to be an east Georgia power this fall, but the Spartans lost 59-7 in their opener last week. RB Tre Hawkins, who rushed for nearly 900 yards last season, leads the visitors. Charlotte Country Day is coming off a loss last Saturday to Darlington Trinity-Byrnes. RB Dillon Kercher rushed for 101 yards in the loss.

Berry Academy (1-0) at West Mecklenburg (1-0), 7 p.m. – Berry Academy’s defense shut out East Mecklenburg last week, and the Cardinals have offensive leaders in QB Jalil Quick and RB Christian Haile. West Mecklenburg freshman QB Jared Lockhart is coming off a stellar debut performance, throwing for 300-plus yards last week against West Montgomery.

Charlotte Latin (0-0) at Hickory (0-1), 7 p.m. – The Hawks scheduled this game after another opponent’s COVID issues forced a postponement. Junior QB Justin Wheeler leads Charlotte Latin against a tough Hickory defense that forced three turnovers last week.

Community School of Davidson (1-0) at Starmount (0-1), 7 p.m. – The Spartans take a trip up I-77, almost to the Virginia line, to face a Starmount team that lost 37-0 last week to East Surry. Community School of Davidson QB Jameson Davies threw for 177 yards and a pair of touchdowns last week.

Covenant Day (0-0) at Wake Christian (0-0), 7 p.m. – Offense was a big problem last season for Covenant Day, but senior QB Daniel Nelson and experienced receivers could bring about a change this season. Wake Christian is expected to build its offense around 210-pound RB Michael Blake II and a strong offensive line.

Cuthbertson (1-0) at Ardrey Kell (0-0), 7 p.m. – This has the potential of being the highest-scoring game in the area this week. Sophomore QB Parker Burke threw for six touchdowns in Cuthbertson’s 47-30 victory last Friday over Parkwood. Ardrey Kell QB Jack Curtis threw for nearly 2,000 yards during the spring season, and the offense averaged 28 points a game.

Hickory Grove Christian (0-0) at Highland Tech (0-0), 7 p.m. – Veteran coach Tad Baucom and the Lions open their season on the road. The host Rams are led by senior QB Luke Whitted, while Hickory Grove Christian counters with QB Jordan Adams and RB Sean Dickey. They accounted for more than 1,100 yards last fall in an abbreviated season.

No. 10 Hickory Ridge (1-0) at No. 5 Charlotte Catholic (1-0), 7 p.m. – This is one of five games this weekend matching teams ranked in the Observer’s Sweet 16. The Ragin’ Bulls are a powerhouse, piling up 54 first-half points last week against Hunter Huss. Charlotte Catholic’s defense allowed South Mecklenburg to move the ball last week, and the Cougars will need to tighten up against Hickory Ridge.

Hopewell (0-1) at East Mecklenburg (0-1), 7 p.m. – Hopewell showed signs of promise last week, scoring on a 50-yard pass and an 80-yard interception return in a 31-19 loss to Cox Mill. East Mecklenburg is very young, and the Eagles’ offense was shut down last Friday in a 27-0 loss to Berry Academy.

No. 2 Hough (1-0) at Mooresville (0-0), 7:30 p.m. – This is a tough spot for a Mooresville team returning only six starters from the spring 2021 season. Hough, led by QB Tad Hudson, was impressive in last Saturday’s 32-16 victory over Myers Park, although the Huskies’ defense gave up a few big-yardage pass plays.

Independence (0-0) at Marvin Ridge (1-0), 7 p.m. – It’s the head coaching debut at Independent for former Patriots’ QB D.J. McFadden, and he has most of his defensive starters back from a year ago. But Marvin Ridge is coming off a stunning 37-6 rout of Monroe, a 3A state semifinalist in the spring. The Mavericks had two 100-yard rushers, including QB Evan Medders.

Lake Norman Charter (1-0) vs. Winston-Salem Prep (0-0), at Atkins High, 7 p.m. – the visiting Knights are on a high, scoring the final 29 points in a 36-29 victory last Friday over SouthLake Christian. QB Cameron Ryerson ran for two touchdowns and threw for another. The host Phoenix are led by DE Zaire Patterson, a four-star recruit who has committed to Clemson.

No. 7 Myers Park (0-1) at Clover, SC (1-0), 7 p.m. – COVID issues prevented Mallard Creek from playing Myers Park, so the Mustangs, coming off a 32-16 loss to Hough, have scheduled the Blue Eagles. Clover’s defense was superb last Friday in a surprising 20-7 victory over Dorman. Can Myers Park QB Lucas Lenhoff break through that Clover wall?

North Mecklenburg (0-1) at Garinger (0-1), 7 p.m. – North Mecklenburg gave a strong A.L. Brown team all it could handle last week in a 28-20 loss. Viking QB John Geter IV threw a pair of touchdown passes. Garinger’s off-then-on season started with a lopsided loss last week. The Wildcats are among the state’s youngest teams this fall.

No. 13 Providence Day (0-0) at No. 6 Weddington (1-0), 7 p.m. – Here’s another meeting of ranked teams. Providence Day is loaded with Division 1 recruits, led by a big and powerful offensive line. Weddington rallied past one private school power last week, beating Charlotte Christian 14-7. RB Kyle Parsons gives the Warriors a strong ground game.

Rocky River (0-1) at Olympic (1-0), 7 p.m. – The Ravens suffered a one-sided loss last week at Porter Ridge, and their challenge this week will be to move the ball against Olympic’s big, powerful and experienced defense.

No. 14 South Mecklenburg (0-1) at No. 9 Providence (1-0), 7 p.m. – And here’s another meeting of ranked teams. A pair of interceptions prevented coach Joe Evans’ Sabres from knocking off Charlotte Catholic last week. This time, Evans’ team faces a Providence team which downed Chester (S.C.) last week behind a big offensive line and RB Jamar Price.

Union Academy (0-1) at Christ the King (0-1), 7 p.m. – These two teams lost by a combined score of 105-0 last week to private school powerhouses. Union Academy RB Isaac King is talented enough to dominate against many opponents. Christ the King has nine freshmen and nine sophomores on its 34-player roster.

West Charlotte (0-0) at Harding (1-0), 7 p.m. – It’s the opener for West Charlotte, and coach Sam Greiner has 12 returning starters and experience at key positions. Harding, led by QB Diego Parks, piled up 50 points last week against Garinger.

No. 3 Butler (1-0) vs. No. 4 Richmond Senior (1-0), at Memorial Stadium, 7 p.m. Saturday – One of North Carolina’s top rivalries is renewed in a special Saturday night battle at Memorial Stadium. RB Xavion Brower rushed for 85 yards in Butler’s 34-0 victory last Saturday over Oceanside Collegiate, but it was the Bulldog defense that was especially tough. That defense gets a test Saturday, as Richmond Senior piled up 56 points last week on defending 3AA champion Mount Tabor. Senior QB Kellen Hood passed for two touchdowns and ran for another. Preview goes right here. RB Taye Spencer added another 80 yards rushing.

No. 1 Chambers (1-0) at Highland Springs, Va. (0-0), 5 p.m. Saturday – This interstate battle is on Maxpreps’ list of the top 10 games nationally this weekend. Chambers, the two-time defending 4AA North Carolina champion, opened last week with a 35-29 victory over defending 4A runner-up Cardinal Gibbons. The Cougar defense accounted for two touchdowns – on a scoop-and-score by Xavier Johnson and an interception return by Jalen Swindell.

Highland Springs, a suburban Richmond school, is playing for the first time in its new stadium. The Springers won Virginia’s 5A state title in 2015-18 and were runners-up during the spring 2021 season. But graduation took away four of five offensive line starters and the top running back from that spring team. Senior WR’s Quanye Veney and Mike Hodge are the leading returnees for the offense. The QB is senior Khaliyl Nasir, and he and Veney have played on football teams together for 10 years.

Outside Mecklenburg

No. 16 Crest (0-0) at No. 12 Burns (1-0), 7:30 p.m. – Shelby topped Kings Mountain last week in Round 1 of the Cleveland County round-robin, and now the other two teams collide. Crest’s opener was canceled, and the Chargers bring one of the region’s top defenses to Lawndale for this game. Burns’ powerful offense struggled last week in an 8-6 victory over Forestview. The Bulldogs were hurt by penalties and turnovers in that game.

Watauga (1-0) at Maiden (1-0), 7:30 p.m. – 3A power Watauga squares off with 2A power Maiden in a meeting of teams that haven’t played each other for at least 25 years. Watauga’s stifling defense and 102 rushing yards from Trey Thompson were pivotal last week in a 33-0 rout of T.C. Roberson. Maiden QB Ethan Rhodes threw five touchdown passes, and the Blue Devils scored 49 first-half points in a 56-0 blanking of Fred T. Foard.

-- Steve Lyttle

This week’s schedule

Friday

(all kickoffs at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise listed)

Mecklenburg nonconference

Athens (Ga.) Academy (0-1) at Charlotte Country Day (0-1), 7

Berry Academy (1-0) at West Mecklenburg (1-0), 7

Charlotte Latin (0-0) at Hickory (0-1), 7

Community School of Davidson (1-0) at Starmount (0-1), 7

Covenant Day (0-0) at Wake Christian (0-0), 7

Cuthbertson (1-0) at Ardrey Kell (0-0), 7

Hickory Grove Christian (0-0) at Highland Tech (0-0), 7

Hickory Ridge (1-0) at Charlotte Catholic (1-0), 7

Hopewell (0-1) at East Mecklenburg (0-1, 7

Hough (1-0) at Mooresville (0-0)

Independence (0-0) at Marvin Ridge (1-0)

Lake Norman Charter (1-0) vs. Winston-Salem Prep (0-0), at Winston-Salem Atkins High, 7

Myers Park (0-1) at Clover, SC (1-0), 7

North Mecklenburg (0-1) at Garinger (0-1), 7

Providence Day (0-0) at Weddington (1-0), 7

Rocky River (0-1) at Olympic (1-0), 7

South Mecklenburg (0-1) at Providence (1-0), 7

Union Academy (0-1) at Christ the King (0-1), 7

West Charlotte (0-0) at Harding (1-0), 7

Other nonconference

Alexander Central (1-0) at North Gaston (0-1)

Anson County (0-1) at Pinecrest (1-0), 7

Avery County (0-1) at Cherokee (0-0)

Bandys (1-0) at Fred T. Foard (0-1), 7

Bessemer City (0-1) at Stuart Cramer (0-1)

Bunker Hill (1-0) at St. Stephens (0-1)

Cabarrus Stallions (0-0) at Mountain Island Charter (1-0)

Carolina Bearcats (0-0) at Pageland (SC) Central (1-0)

Chase (1-0) at C.D. Owen (0-0)

Crest (0-0) at Burns (1-0)

Davie County (1-0) at West Rowan (0-0), 7

East Rowan (0-0) at North Stanly (0-1)

Forest Hills (1-0) at Red Springs (1-0), 7

Freedom (0-0) at East Burke (1-0)

Hickory Hawks (0-0) at Asheville School (0-0)

Jay M. Robinson (1-0) at Central Cabarrus (0-1)

Jesse Carson (0-1) at Mount Pleasant (1-0), 7

Kings Mountain (0-1) at Asheville (0-1)

Newton-Conover (0-1) at West Iredell (0-1), 7

North Iredell (0-1) at Lake Norman (1-0), 7

North Lincoln (0-1) at Lincolnton (0-1)

North Wake Saints (0-0) at Metrolina Christian (1-0)

Northwest Cabarrus (0-1) at Cox Mill (1-0)

North Wilkes (0-1) at Ashe County (0-1)

Patton (0-1) at Draughn (0-0)

Piedmont (0-1) at Monroe (0-1), 7

Porter Ridge (1-0) at West Cabarrus (1-0)

Salisbury (0-0) at Polk County (1-0)

Shelby (1-0) at A.C. Reynolds (1-0)

South Iredell (1-0) at Statesville (1-0)

South Point (1-0) at East Gaston (1-0)

South Rowan (1-0) at North Rowan (0-0)

South Stanly (0-1) at Southwestern Randolph (1-0)

Sun Valley (0-1) at A.L. Brown (1-0)

Thomas Jefferson Academy (0-0) at Pine Lake Prep (0-0)

Watauga (1-0) at Maiden (1-0)

West Lincoln (1-0) at Cherryville (1-0)

West Stanly (1-0) at Albemarle (0-1), 7

Saturday

Nonconference

Butler (1-0) vs. Richmond Senior (1-0), at Memorial Stadium, 7

Chambers (1-0) at Highland Springs, Va. (0-0), 5

East Lincoln (1-0) vs. Forestview (0-1), at Stuart Cramer High

Canceled

Charlotte Latin at SouthLake Christian

Hunter Huss at Hibriten

Legion Collegiate at Cabarrus Warriors (Thursday)

Mallard Creek at Myers Park

Parkwood at Concord

South Caldwell at Hickory

West Caldwell at R-S Central