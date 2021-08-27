High School Sports
Charlotte, Triangle-area high school football standings
Charlotte-area
Queen City 3A-4A
Conference
All
Hough (4A)
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
32
16
Julius Chambers (4A)
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
35
29
West Mecklenburg (4A)
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
35
28
Hopewell (4A)
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
19
31
North Mecklenburg (4A)
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
20
28
Mallard Creek (4A)
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
West Charlotte (3A)
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
Friday’s games
Berry Academy at West Mecklenburg, 7
Hopewell at East Mecklenburg, 7
Hough at Mooresville, 7:30
North Mecklenburg at Garinger, 7
West Charlotte at Harding, 7
Saturday’s games
Julius Chambers at Highland Springs (VA), 5
Canceled
Mallard Creek at Myers Park
South Meck 4A
Conference
All
Berry Academy
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
27
0
Harding
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
50
0
Olympic
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
28
14
Myers Park
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
16
32
South Mecklenburg
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
6
13
Ardrey Kell
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
Friday’s games
Berry Academy at West Mecklenburg, 7
Cuthbertson at Ardrey Kell, 7
Myers Park at Clover (SC), 7
Rocky River at Olympic, 7
South Mecklenburg at Providence, 7
West Charlotte at Harding, 7
Canceled
Mallard Creek at Myers Park
Southwestern 4A
Conference
All
Butler
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
34
0
Charlotte Catholic
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
13
6
Providence
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
21
7
East Mecklenburg
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
0
27
Garinger
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
0
50
Rocky River
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
0
37
Independence
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
Friday’s games
Hickory Ridge at Charlotte Catholic, 7
Hopewell at East Mecklenburg, 7
Independence at Marvin Ridge, 7
North Mecklenburg at Garinger, 7
Rocky River at Olympic, 7
South Mecklenburg at Providence, 7
Saturday’s game
Butler vs. Richmond Senior, at Memorial Stadium, 7
Greater Metro 4A
Conference
All
A.L. Brown
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
28
20
Cox Mill
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
31
19
Hickory Ridge
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
68
13
Lake Norman
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
37
0
South Iredell
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
51
7
West Cabarrus
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
27
0
Mooresville
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
Friday’s games
Hickory Ridge at Charlotte Catholic, 7
Hough at Mooresville, 7:30
North Iredell at Lake Norman, 7
Northwest Cabarrus at Cox Mill, 7:30
Porter Ridge at West Cabarrus, 7:30
South Iredell at Statesville, 7:30
Sun Valley at A.L. Brown, 7:30
Southern Carolina 4A
Conference
All
Cuthbertson
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
47
30
Marvin Ridge
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
37
6
Porter Ridge
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
37
0
Weddington
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
14
7
Piedmont
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
8
22
Sun Valley
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
14
28
Weddington
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
Friday’s games
Cuthbertson at Ardrey Kell, 7
Independence at Marvin Ridge, 7
Piedmont at Monroe, 7
Porter Ridge at West Cabarrus, 7:30
Providence Day at Weddington, 7
Sun Valley at A.L. Brown, 7:30
Northwestern 3A-4A
Conference
All
Alexander Central (4A)
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
21
7
South Caldwell (4A)
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
18
7
Watauga (4A)
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
33
0
Ashe County (3A)
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
26
28
Hibriten (3A)
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
7
39
Freedom (3A)
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
Friday’s games
Alexander Central at North Gaston, 7:30
Freedom at East Burke, 7:30
North Wilkes at Ashe County, 7:30
Watauga at Maiden, 7:30
Canceled
Hunter Huss at Hibriten
South Caldwell at Hickory
Sandhills 3A-4A
Conference
All
Hoke County (4A)
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
40
0
Lee County (3A)
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
62
0
Pinecrest (4A)
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
40
36
Richmond Senior (4A)
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
56
41
Scotland County (3A)
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
52
0
Southern Lee (3A)
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
3
27
Union Pines (3A)
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
Friday’s games
Anson County at Pinecrest, 7
Green Hope at Southern Lee, 7
Hoggard at Scotland County, 7
Hoke County at Lumberton, 7:30
Overhills at Lee County, 7:30
Union Pines at Gray’s Creek, 7:30
Saturday’s game
Richmond Senior vs. Butler, at Memorial Stadium, 7
Big South 3A
Conference
All
South Point
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
46
7
Forestview
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
6
8
Hunter Huss
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
13
68
Kings Mountain
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
14
37
North Gaston
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
0
52
Stuart Cramer
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
18
29
Ashbrook
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
Crest
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
Friday’s games
Alexander Central at North Gaston, 7:30
Bessemer City at Stuart Cramer, 7:30
Crest at Burns, 7:30
Kings Mountain at Asheville, 7:30
South Point at East Gaston, 7:30
Saturday’s game
East Lincoln vs. Forestview, at Stuart Cramer High, 7:30
Canceled
Hunter Huss at Hibriten
Bye
Ashbrook
South Piedmont 3A
Conference
All
South Rowan
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
14
0
Central Cabarrus
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
0
24
Concord
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
0
20
Jesse Carson
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
30
42
Northwest Cabarrus
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
0
27
East Rowan
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
West Rowan
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
Lake Norman Charter (a)
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
36
29
playing a nonconference schedule this fall
Friday’s games
Davie County at West Rowan, 7
East Rowan at North Stanly, 7:30
Jay M. Robinson at Central Cabarrus, 7:30
Jesse Carson at Mount Pleasant, 7
Lake Norman Charter vs. Winston-Salem Prep, at W-S Atkins High, 7
Northwest Cabarrus at Cox Mill, 7:30
Parkwood at Concord, 7
South Rowan at North Rowan, 7:30
Western Foothills 3A
Conference
All
East Lincoln
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
39
7
Statesville
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
42
30
Fred T. Foard
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
0
56
Hickory
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
7
21
North Iredell
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
7
51
North Lincoln
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
7
14
St. Stephens
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
7
44
West Iredell
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
0
37
Friday’s games
Bandys at Fred T. Foard, 7
Bunker Hill at St. Stephens, 7:30
Charlotte Latin at Hickory, 7
Newton-Conover at West Iredell, 7
North Iredell at Lake Norman, 7
North Lincoln at Lincolnton, 7:30
South Iredell at Statesville, 7:30
Saturday’s game
East Lincoln vs. Forestview, at Stuart Cramer High, 7:30
Rocky River 2A-3A
Conference
All
Forest Hills (2A)
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
22
8
West Stanly (2A)
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
45
6
Anson County (2A)
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
27
34
Monroe (2A)
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
6
37
Parkwood (3A)
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
30
47
Central Academy (3A) (a)
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
– not playing a varsity schedule this season
Friday’s games
Anson County at Pinecrest, 7
Forest Hills at Red Springs, 7
Parkwood at Concord, 7
Piedmont at Monroe, 7
West Stanly at Albemarle, 7
Catawba Valley 2A
Conference
All
Bandys
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
44
7
Bunker Hill
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
29
18
East Burke
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
14
6
Maiden
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
56
0
Lincolnton
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
7
46
Newton-Conover
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
7
28
West Caldwell
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
7
18
West Lincoln
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
14
7
Friday’s games
Bandys at Fred T. Foard, 7
Bunker Hill at St. Stephens, 7:30
Freedom at East Burke, 7:30
Newton-Conover at West Iredell, 7
North Lincoln at Lincolnton, 7:30
Watauga at Maiden, 7:30
West Lincoln at Cherryville, 7:30
Cancelled
West Caldwell at R-S Central
Mountain Foothills 2A
Conference
All
Chase
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
54
21
Hendersonville
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
79
35
Brevard
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
Polk County
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
28
7
Patton
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
6
14
R-S Central
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
14
20
East Rutherford (a)
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
– not playing a varsity schedule this fall
Friday’s games
Chase at C.D. Owen, 7:30
Patton at Draughn, 7:30
Robbinsville at Brevard, 7:30
Salisbury at Polk County, 7:30
West Henderson at Hendersonville, 7:30
Canceled
West Caldwell at R-S Central
Catawba Shores 1A-2A
Conference
All
Comm. Sch. Davidson (2A)
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
31
24
Mtn. Island Charter (1A)
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
34
27
Carver (1A)
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
14
26
Christ the King (1A)
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
0
32
Bishop McGuinness (1A)
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
Pine Lake Prep (2A)
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
Winston-Salem Prep (1A)
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
Friday’s games
Atkins at Carver, 7:30
Cabarrus Stallions at Mountain Island Charter, 7:30
Community School of Davidson at Starmount, 7
Lake Norman Charter vs. Winston-Salem Prep, at Atkins High, 7
South Stokes at Bishop McGuinness, 7:30
Thomas Jefferson Academy at Pine Lake Prep, 7:30
Union Academy at Christ the King, 7
Central Carolina 1A-2A
Conference
All
Thomasville (1A)
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
50
0
East Davidson (2A)
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
0
42
Lexington (2A)
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
12
55
South Davidson (1A)
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
0
20
West Davidson (2A)
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
13
34
North Rowan (1A)
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
Salisbury (2A)
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
Thursday’s game
East Davidson at Wheatmore, 7
Friday’s games
Chatham Central at South Davidson, 7:30
Lexington at Walkertown, 7:30
Salisbury at Polk County, 7:30
South Rowan at North Rowan, 7:30
Thomasville at Montgomery Central, 7:30
Canceled
West Davidson at Ledford
South Piedmont 1A-2A
Conference
All
Burns (2A)
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
8
6
Cherryville (1A)
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
34
22
East Gaston (2A)
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
52
0
Shelby
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
37
14
Bessemer City (1A)
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
24
31
Highland Tech (1A)
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
Thom. Jefferson Ac. (1A)
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
Friday’s games
Bessemer City at Stuart Cramer, 7:30
Crest at Burns, 7:30
Hickory Grove Christian at Highland Tech, 7
Shelby at A.C. Reynolds, 7:30
South Point at East Gaston, 7:30
Thomas Jefferson Academy at Pine Lake Prep, 7:30
West Lincoln at Cherryville, 7:30
Western Highlands 1A-2A
Conference
All
Mitchell County (1A)
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
47
7
Avery County (1A)
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
22
34
Madison County (2A)
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
8
33
Rosman (1A)
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
8
47
C.D. Owen (2A)
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
Draughn (1A)
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
Mtn. Heritage (1A)
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
Friday’s games
Avery County at Cherokee, 7:30
Chase at C.D. Owen, 7:30
Madison County at North Buncombe, 7:30
McDowell at Mitchell County, 7:30
Mountain Heritage at Clyde Erwin, 7
Patton at Draughn, 7:30
Rosman at North Henderson, 7:30
Yadkin Valley 1A-2A
Conference
All
Jay M. Robinson (2A)
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
20
0
Mount Pleasant (2A)
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
24
0
Albemarle (1A)
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
0
50
North Stanly (2A)
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
14
20
South Stanly (1A)
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
6
45
Union Academy (1A)
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
0
73
Friday’s games
Union Academy at Christ the King, 7
East Rowan at North Stanly, 7:30
Jay M. Robinson at Central Cabarrus, 7:30
Jesse Carson at Mount Pleasant, 7
South Stanly at Southwestern Randolph, 7:30
West Stanly at Albemarle, 7:30
Big South 4A (CISAA)
Conference
All
Charlotte Christian
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
7
14
Charlotte Country Day
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
10
28
Rabun Gap
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
21
35
Charlotte Latin
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
Christ School
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
Providence Day
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
Friday’s games
Athens (GA) Academy at Charlotte Country Day, 7
Charlotte Latin at Hickory, 7
Providence Day at Weddington, 7
Rabun Gap School at East Forsyth (GA), 7:30
Saturday’s game
Christ School at Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal, 7:30
Idle
Charlotte Christian
Piedmont Athletic
Conference
All
Cabarrus Warriors
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
0
2
High Point Christian
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
Metrolina Christian
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
73
0
Southlake Christian
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
29
36
Thursday’s game
Legion Collegiate (SC) at Cabarrus Warriors, 7
Friday’s games
High Point Christian at Harrells Christian, 7:30
North Wake Saints at Metrolina Christian, 7:30
Canceled
Charlotte Latin at SouthLake Christian
Western Football Conference
Conference
All
Asheville School
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
Covenant Day
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
Hickory Grove Christian
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
Friday’s games
Covenant Day at Wake Christian, 7
Hickory Grove Christian at Highland Tech, 7
Hickory Hawks at Asheville School, 7:30
Pioneer Football League
Conference
All
Asheville Saints
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
Anderson (SC) Cavaliers
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
Cabarrus Stallions
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
Carolina (SC) Crusaders
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
Tennessee Silverbacks
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
Friday’s games
Cabarrus Stallions at Mountain Island Charter, 7:30
Saturday’s game
Carolina Crusaders at Greensboro Panthers, noon
Idle
Anderson Cavaliers, Asheville Saints, Tennessee Silverbacks
N.C. nonconference
All
Carolina Bearcats
0-0
0
0
Hickory Hawks
0-1
11
36
Statesville Christian
0-0
0
0
Friday’s games
Carolina Bearcats at Pageland (SC) Central, 7:30
Hickory Hawks at Asheville School, 7:30
Idle
Statesville Christian
Triangle-area
CAP 6 4A
Conference
All
Enloe
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
20
14
Leesville Road
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
18
8
Athens Drive
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
21
35
Broughton
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
17
24
Cardinal Gibbons
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
29
35
Sanderson
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
Friday’s games
Athens Drive at South Garner, 7
Broughton at New Bern, 7
Enloe at Millbrook, 7
Green Level at Cardinal Gibbons, 7
Panther Creek at Leesville Road, 7
Idle
Sanderson
DAC 7 4A
Conference
All
Jordan
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
27
24
Southern Alamance
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
48
0
Hillside
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
20
23
Northern
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
0
52
Riverside
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
14
35
Chapel Hill
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
East Chapel Hill (a)
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
– playing nonconference schedule this fall
Friday’s games
Chapel Hill at Orange, 7
Eastern Alamance at Southern Alamance, 7
Franklinton at Northern, 7
Hillside at Southern Durham, 7
Holly Springs at Jordan, 7
Riverside at Southeast Raleigh, 7
Idle
East Chapel Hill
Greater Neuse River 4A
Conference
All
Corinth Holders
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
42
14
Cleveland
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
52
0
Fuquay-Varina
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
21
14
South Garner
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
39
16
Clayton
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
0
56
Southeast Raleigh
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
14
20
Garner
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
Friday’s games
Athens Drive at South Garner, 7
Cleveland at J.H. Rose, 7
Corinth Holders at Southern Nash, 6:30
Fuquay-Varina at Apex, 7
Middle Creek at Garner, 7
Riverside at Southeast Raleigh, 7
Wake Forest vs. Clayton, at Smithfield-Selma High, 7
Northern Athletic 4A
Conference
All
Heritage
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
36
18
Millbrook
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
44
33
Wake Forest
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
36
6
Rolesville
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
36
40
Wakefield
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
8
18
Knightdale
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
Friday’s games
Enloe at Millbrook, 7
Rolesville at East Forsyth, 7
South Granville at Heritage, 7
Wakefield at Apex Friendship, 7
Wake Forest vs. Clayton, at Smithfield-Selma High, 7
Idle
Knightdale
South Wake Athletic 4A
Conference
All
Apex
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
35
21
Green Hope
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
24
17
Green Level
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
35
0
Panther Creek
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
23
20
Apex Friendship
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
33
44
Cary
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
0
52
Holly Springs
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
18
36
Middle Creek
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
14
21
Friday’s games
D.H. Conley at Cary, 7
Fuquay-Varina at Apex, 7
Green Hope at Southern Lee, 7
Green Level at Cardinal Gibbons, 7
Holly Springs at Jordan, 7
Middle Creek at Garner, 7
Panther Creek at Leesville Road, 7
Wakefield at Apex Friendship, 7
Central Carolina 3A
Conference
All
Eastern Alamance
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
6
34
Northwood
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
0
62
Orange
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
2
20
Person
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
22
26
Western Alamance
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
14
35
Williams
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
25
32
Cedar Ridge (a)
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
– not playing a varsity schedule this fall
Friday’s games
Chapel Hill at Orange, 7
Cummings at Western Alamance, 7
Eastern Alamance at Southern Alamance, 7
Northwood at Jordan-Matthews, 7:30
Person at Halifax County (VA), 7
Williams at Eastern Guilford, 7
Quad County 3A
Conference
All
Fike
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
40
0
Hunt
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
34
26
South Johnston
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
41
6
C.B. Aycock
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
26
27
East Wake
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
28
46
Smithfield-Selma
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
20
42
Southern Wayne
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
22
40
West Johnston
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
24
27
Friday’s games
East Wake at Harnett Central, 7
Eastern Wayne at C.B. Aycock, 7
Fike at Northern Nash, 7
Hunt at Beddingfield, 7
Smithfield-Selma at Nash Central, 6:30
Triton at South Johnston, 7
Western Harnett at West Johnston, 7
Idle
Southern Wayne
Northern Lakes 2A-3A
Conference
All
J.F. Webb (2A)
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
26
22
South Granville (2A)
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
20
2
Vance County (3A)
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
34
26
Carrboro (3A)
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
0
46
Granville Central (2A)
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
6
50
Southern Durham (3A)
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
6
36
Friday’s games
Bunn at Granville Central, 7
Hillside at Southern Durham, 7
South Granville at Heritage, 7
Vance County at Roanoke Rapids, 7
Warren County at J.F. Webb, 7
Saturday’s game
Carrboro at Graham, 6
Neuse 6 2A
Conference
All
Eastern Wayne
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
40
22
Princeton
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
42
20
Beddingfield
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
0
40
Goldsboro
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
6
41
North Johnston
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
6
41
Spring Creek
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
0
41
Friday’s games
Douglas Byrd at Goldsboro, 7:30
Eastern Wayne at C.B. Aycock, 7
Hunt at Beddingfield, 7
Lejeune at Spring Creek, 7:30
North Johnston at Rosewood, 7
Princeton at East Duplin, 7
Carolina 1A
Conference
All
Hobbton
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
73
80
Rosewood
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
27
26
Lakewood
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
41
0
North Duplin
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
0
32
Union (a)
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
– not fielding a varsity team this fall
Friday’s games
Jones at Lakewood, 7
North Johnston at Rosewood, 7
Pinetown Northside at North Duplin, 7
Idle
Big East (NCISAA)
Conference
All
Harrells Christian
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
32
0
North Raleigh Christian
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
2
0
Ravenscroft
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
50
6
Trinity Christian
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
Wake Christian
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
Friday’s games
Covenant Day at Wake Christian, 7
Harrells Christian at High Point Christian, 7
North Raleigh Christian at South Wake Crusaders, 7
Sandhills Titans at Ravenscroft, 7
Idle
Trinity Christian
Big 8 (8-man)
Conference
All
Arendell Parrott Acad.
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
66
28
Cary Christian
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
Faith Christian
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
GRACE Christian
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
John Paul II Catholic
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
Rocky Mount Academy
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
St. David’s School
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
Fayetteville Christian (a)
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
– not fielding a football team this fall
Friday’s games
Bear Grass Charter at Arendell Parrott Academy, 7
Faith Christian at Halifax Academy, 7
Greenbrier (Va.) Christian at St. David’s, 7
Mattamuskeet at John Paul II Catholic, 7
Pungo Christian at Cary Christian, 6
Wayne Christian at Rocky Mount Academy, 7
Idle
GRACE Christian
Others
All
South Wake Crusaders
0-1-0
0
35
North Wake Saints
0-0-0
0
0
Friday’s games
North Raleigh Christian at South Wake Crusaders, 7
North Wake Saints at Metrolina Christian, 7:30
