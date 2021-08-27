Charlotte Observer Logo
Charlotte, Triangle-area high school football standings

Charlotte-area

Queen City 3A-4A



Conference

All

Hough (4A)

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

32

16

Julius Chambers (4A)

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

35

29

West Mecklenburg (4A)

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

35

28

Hopewell (4A)

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

19

31

North Mecklenburg (4A)

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

20

28

Mallard Creek (4A)

0-0

0

0



0-0-0

0

0

West Charlotte (3A)

0-0

0

0



0-0-0

0

0

Friday’s games

Berry Academy at West Mecklenburg, 7

Hopewell at East Mecklenburg, 7

Hough at Mooresville, 7:30

North Mecklenburg at Garinger, 7

West Charlotte at Harding, 7

Saturday’s games

Julius Chambers at Highland Springs (VA), 5

Canceled

Mallard Creek at Myers Park

South Meck 4A



Conference

All

Berry Academy

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

27

0

Harding

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

50

0

Olympic

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

28

14

Myers Park

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

16

32

South Mecklenburg

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

6

13

Ardrey Kell

0-0

0

0



0-0-0

0

0

Friday’s games

Berry Academy at West Mecklenburg, 7

Cuthbertson at Ardrey Kell, 7

Myers Park at Clover (SC), 7

Rocky River at Olympic, 7

South Mecklenburg at Providence, 7

West Charlotte at Harding, 7

Canceled

Mallard Creek at Myers Park

Southwestern 4A



Conference

All

Butler

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

34

0

Charlotte Catholic

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

13

6

Providence

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

21

7

East Mecklenburg

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

0

27

Garinger

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

0

50

Rocky River

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

0

37

Independence

0-0

0

0



0-0-0

0

0

Friday’s games

Hickory Ridge at Charlotte Catholic, 7

Hopewell at East Mecklenburg, 7

Independence at Marvin Ridge, 7

North Mecklenburg at Garinger, 7

Rocky River at Olympic, 7

South Mecklenburg at Providence, 7

Saturday’s game

Butler vs. Richmond Senior, at Memorial Stadium, 7

Greater Metro 4A



Conference

All

A.L. Brown

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

28

20

Cox Mill

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

31

19

Hickory Ridge

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

68

13

Lake Norman

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

37

0

South Iredell

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

51

7

West Cabarrus

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

27

0

Mooresville

0-0

0

0



0-0-0

0

0

Friday’s games

Hickory Ridge at Charlotte Catholic, 7

Hough at Mooresville, 7:30

North Iredell at Lake Norman, 7

Northwest Cabarrus at Cox Mill, 7:30

Porter Ridge at West Cabarrus, 7:30

South Iredell at Statesville, 7:30

Sun Valley at A.L. Brown, 7:30

Southern Carolina 4A



Conference

All

Cuthbertson

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

47

30

Marvin Ridge

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

37

6

Porter Ridge

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

37

0

Weddington

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

14

7

Piedmont

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

8

22

Sun Valley

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

14

28

Weddington

0-0

0

0



0-0-0

0

0

Friday’s games

Cuthbertson at Ardrey Kell, 7

Independence at Marvin Ridge, 7

Piedmont at Monroe, 7

Porter Ridge at West Cabarrus, 7:30

Providence Day at Weddington, 7

Sun Valley at A.L. Brown, 7:30

Northwestern 3A-4A



Conference

All

Alexander Central (4A)

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

21

7

South Caldwell (4A)

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

18

7

Watauga (4A)

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

33

0

Ashe County (3A)

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

26

28

Hibriten (3A)

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

7

39

Freedom (3A)

0-0

0

0



0-0-0

0

0

Friday’s games

Alexander Central at North Gaston, 7:30

Freedom at East Burke, 7:30

North Wilkes at Ashe County, 7:30

Watauga at Maiden, 7:30

Canceled

Hunter Huss at Hibriten

South Caldwell at Hickory

Sandhills 3A-4A



Conference

All

Hoke County (4A)

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

40

0

Lee County (3A)

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

62

0

Pinecrest (4A)

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

40

36

Richmond Senior (4A)

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

56

41

Scotland County (3A)

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

52

0

Southern Lee (3A)

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

3

27

Union Pines (3A)

0-0

0

0



0-0-0

0

0

Friday’s games

Anson County at Pinecrest, 7

Green Hope at Southern Lee, 7

Hoggard at Scotland County, 7

Hoke County at Lumberton, 7:30

Overhills at Lee County, 7:30

Union Pines at Gray’s Creek, 7:30

Saturday’s game

Richmond Senior vs. Butler, at Memorial Stadium, 7

Big South 3A



Conference

All

South Point

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

46

7

Forestview

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

6

8

Hunter Huss

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

13

68

Kings Mountain

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

14

37

North Gaston

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

0

52

Stuart Cramer

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

18

29

Ashbrook

0-0

0

0



0-0-0

0

0

Crest

0-0

0

0



0-0-0

0

0

Friday’s games

Alexander Central at North Gaston, 7:30

Bessemer City at Stuart Cramer, 7:30

Crest at Burns, 7:30

Kings Mountain at Asheville, 7:30

South Point at East Gaston, 7:30

Saturday’s game

East Lincoln vs. Forestview, at Stuart Cramer High, 7:30

Canceled

Hunter Huss at Hibriten

Bye

Ashbrook

\u0009\u0009

South Piedmont 3A



Conference

All

South Rowan

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

14

0

Central Cabarrus

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

0

24

Concord

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

0

20

Jesse Carson

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

30

42

Northwest Cabarrus

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

0

27

East Rowan

0-0

0

0



0-0-0

0

0

West Rowan

0-0

0

0



0-0-0

0

0

Lake Norman Charter (a)

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

36

29

  1. playing a nonconference schedule this fall

Friday’s games

Davie County at West Rowan, 7

East Rowan at North Stanly, 7:30

Jay M. Robinson at Central Cabarrus, 7:30

Jesse Carson at Mount Pleasant, 7

Lake Norman Charter vs. Winston-Salem Prep, at W-S Atkins High, 7

Northwest Cabarrus at Cox Mill, 7:30

Parkwood at Concord, 7

South Rowan at North Rowan, 7:30

Western Foothills 3A



Conference

All

East Lincoln

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

39

7

Statesville

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

42

30

Fred T. Foard

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

0

56

Hickory

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

7

21

North Iredell

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

7

51

North Lincoln

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

7

14

St. Stephens

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

7

44

West Iredell

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

0

37

Friday’s games

Bandys at Fred T. Foard, 7

Bunker Hill at St. Stephens, 7:30

Charlotte Latin at Hickory, 7

Newton-Conover at West Iredell, 7

North Iredell at Lake Norman, 7

North Lincoln at Lincolnton, 7:30

South Iredell at Statesville, 7:30

Saturday’s game

East Lincoln vs. Forestview, at Stuart Cramer High, 7:30

Rocky River 2A-3A



Conference

All

Forest Hills (2A)

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

22

8

West Stanly (2A)

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

45

6

Anson County (2A)

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

27

34

Monroe (2A)

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

6

37

Parkwood (3A)

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

30

47

Central Academy (3A) (a)

0-0

0

0



0-0-0

0

0

  1. – not playing a varsity schedule this season

Friday’s games

Anson County at Pinecrest, 7

Forest Hills at Red Springs, 7

Parkwood at Concord, 7

Piedmont at Monroe, 7

West Stanly at Albemarle, 7\u0009\u0009\u0009\u0009

Catawba Valley 2A



Conference

All

Bandys

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

44

7

Bunker Hill

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

29

18

East Burke

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

14

6

Maiden

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

56

0

Lincolnton

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

7

46

Newton-Conover

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

7

28

West Caldwell

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

7

18

West Lincoln

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

14

7

Friday’s games

Bandys at Fred T. Foard, 7

Bunker Hill at St. Stephens, 7:30

Freedom at East Burke, 7:30

Newton-Conover at West Iredell, 7

North Lincoln at Lincolnton, 7:30

Watauga at Maiden, 7:30

West Lincoln at Cherryville, 7:30

Cancelled

West Caldwell at R-S Central

Mountain Foothills 2A



Conference

All

Chase

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

54

21

Hendersonville

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

79

35

Brevard

0-0

0

0



0-0-0

0

0

Polk County

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

28

7

Patton

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

6

14

R-S Central

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

14

20

East Rutherford (a)

0-0

0

0



0-0-0

0

0

  1. – not playing a varsity schedule this fall

Friday’s games

Chase at C.D. Owen, 7:30

Patton at Draughn, 7:30

Robbinsville at Brevard, 7:30

Salisbury at Polk County, 7:30

West Henderson at Hendersonville, 7:30

Canceled

West Caldwell at R-S Central

Catawba Shores 1A-2A



Conference

All

Comm. Sch. Davidson (2A)

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

31

24

Mtn. Island Charter (1A)

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

34

27

Carver (1A)

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

14

26

Christ the King (1A)

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

0

32

Bishop McGuinness (1A)

0-0

0

0



0-0-0

0

0

Pine Lake Prep (2A)

0-0

0

0



0-0-0

0

0

Winston-Salem Prep (1A)

0-0

0

0



0-0-0

0

0

Friday’s games

Atkins at Carver, 7:30

Cabarrus Stallions at Mountain Island Charter, 7:30

Community School of Davidson at Starmount, 7

Lake Norman Charter vs. Winston-Salem Prep, at Atkins High, 7

South Stokes at Bishop McGuinness, 7:30

Thomas Jefferson Academy at Pine Lake Prep, 7:30

Union Academy at Christ the King, 7

Central Carolina 1A-2A



Conference

All

Thomasville (1A)

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

50

0

East Davidson (2A)

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

0

42

Lexington (2A)

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

12

55

South Davidson (1A)

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

0

20

West Davidson (2A)

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

13

34

North Rowan (1A)

0-0

0

0



0-0-0

0

0

Salisbury (2A)

0-0

0

0



0-0-0

0

0

Thursday’s game

East Davidson at Wheatmore, 7

Friday’s games

Chatham Central at South Davidson, 7:30

Lexington at Walkertown, 7:30

Salisbury at Polk County, 7:30

South Rowan at North Rowan, 7:30

Thomasville at Montgomery Central, 7:30

Canceled

West Davidson at Ledford

South Piedmont 1A-2A



Conference

All

Burns (2A)

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

8

6

Cherryville (1A)

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

34

22

East Gaston (2A)

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

52

0

Shelby

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

37

14

Bessemer City (1A)

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

24

31

Highland Tech (1A)

0-0

0

0



0-0-0

0

0

Thom. Jefferson Ac. (1A)

0-0

0

0



0-0-0

0

0

Friday’s games

Bessemer City at Stuart Cramer, 7:30

Crest at Burns, 7:30

Hickory Grove Christian at Highland Tech, 7

Shelby at A.C. Reynolds, 7:30

South Point at East Gaston, 7:30

Thomas Jefferson Academy at Pine Lake Prep, 7:30

West Lincoln at Cherryville, 7:30

Western Highlands 1A-2A



Conference

All

Mitchell County (1A)

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

47

7

Avery County (1A)

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

22

34

Madison County (2A)

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

8

33

Rosman (1A)

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

8

47

C.D. Owen (2A)

0-0

0

0



0-0-0

0

0

Draughn (1A)

0-0

0

0



0-0-0

0

0

Mtn. Heritage (1A)

0-0

0

0



0-0-0

0

0

Friday’s games

Avery County at Cherokee, 7:30

Chase at C.D. Owen, 7:30

Madison County at North Buncombe, 7:30

McDowell at Mitchell County, 7:30

Mountain Heritage at Clyde Erwin, 7

Patton at Draughn, 7:30

Rosman at North Henderson, 7:30

Yadkin Valley 1A-2A



Conference

All

Jay M. Robinson (2A)

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

20

0

Mount Pleasant (2A)

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

24

0

Albemarle (1A)

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

0

50

North Stanly (2A)

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

14

20

South Stanly (1A)

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

6

45

Union Academy (1A)

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

0

73

Friday’s games

Union Academy at Christ the King, 7

East Rowan at North Stanly, 7:30

Jay M. Robinson at Central Cabarrus, 7:30

Jesse Carson at Mount Pleasant, 7

South Stanly at Southwestern Randolph, 7:30

West Stanly at Albemarle, 7:30

Big South 4A (CISAA)



Conference

All

Charlotte Christian

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

7

14

Charlotte Country Day

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

10

28

Rabun Gap

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

21

35

Charlotte Latin

0-0

0

0



0-0-0

0

0

Christ School

0-0

0

0



0-0-0

0

0

Providence Day

0-0

0

0



0-0-0

0

0

Friday’s games

Athens (GA) Academy at Charlotte Country Day, 7

Charlotte Latin at Hickory, 7

Providence Day at Weddington, 7

Rabun Gap School at East Forsyth (GA), 7:30

Saturday’s game

Christ School at Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal, 7:30

Idle

Charlotte Christian

Piedmont Athletic



Conference

All

Cabarrus Warriors

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

0

2

High Point Christian

0-0

0

0



0-0-0

0

0

Metrolina Christian

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

73

0

Southlake Christian

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

29

36

Thursday’s game

Legion Collegiate (SC) at Cabarrus Warriors, 7

Friday’s games

High Point Christian at Harrells Christian, 7:30

North Wake Saints at Metrolina Christian, 7:30

Canceled

Charlotte Latin at SouthLake Christian

Western Football Conference



Conference

All

Asheville School

0-0

0

0



0-0-0

0

0

Covenant Day

0-0

0

0



0-0-0

0

0

Hickory Grove Christian

0-0

0

0



0-0-0

0

0

Friday’s games

Covenant Day at Wake Christian, 7

Hickory Grove Christian at Highland Tech, 7

Hickory Hawks at Asheville School, 7:30

Pioneer Football League



Conference

All

Asheville Saints

0-0

0

0



0-0-0

0

0

Anderson (SC) Cavaliers

0-0

0

0



0-0-0

0

0

Cabarrus Stallions

0-0

0

0



0-0-0

0

0

Carolina (SC) Crusaders

0-0

0

0



0-0-0

0

0

Tennessee Silverbacks

0-0

0

0



0-0-0

0

0

Friday’s games

Cabarrus Stallions at Mountain Island Charter, 7:30

Saturday’s game

Carolina Crusaders at Greensboro Panthers, noon

Idle

Anderson Cavaliers, Asheville Saints, Tennessee Silverbacks

N.C. nonconference



All

Carolina Bearcats

0-0

0

0

Hickory Hawks

0-1

11

36

Statesville Christian

0-0

0

0

Friday’s games

Carolina Bearcats at Pageland (SC) Central, 7:30

Hickory Hawks at Asheville School, 7:30

Idle

Statesville Christian

Triangle-area

CAP 6 4A



Conference

All

Enloe

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

20

14

Leesville Road

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

18

8

Athens Drive

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

21

35

Broughton

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

17

24

Cardinal Gibbons

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

29

35

Sanderson

0-0

0

0



0-0-0

0

0

Friday’s games

Athens Drive at South Garner, 7

Broughton at New Bern, 7

Enloe at Millbrook, 7

Green Level at Cardinal Gibbons, 7

Panther Creek at Leesville Road, 7

Idle

Sanderson

DAC 7 4A



Conference

All

Jordan

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

27

24

Southern Alamance

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

48

0

Hillside

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

20

23

Northern

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

0

52

Riverside

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

14

35

Chapel Hill

0-0

0

0



0-0-0

0

0

East Chapel Hill (a)

0-0

0

0



0-0-0

0

0

  1. – playing nonconference schedule this fall

Friday’s games

Chapel Hill at Orange, 7

Eastern Alamance at Southern Alamance, 7

Franklinton at Northern, 7

Hillside at Southern Durham, 7

Holly Springs at Jordan, 7

Riverside at Southeast Raleigh, 7

Idle

East Chapel Hill

Greater Neuse River 4A



Conference

All

Corinth Holders

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

42

14

Cleveland

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

52

0

Fuquay-Varina

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

21

14

South Garner

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

39

16

Clayton

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

0

56

Southeast Raleigh

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

14

20

Garner

0-0

0

0



0-0-0

0

0

Friday’s games

Athens Drive at South Garner, 7

Cleveland at J.H. Rose, 7

Corinth Holders at Southern Nash, 6:30

Fuquay-Varina at Apex, 7

Middle Creek at Garner, 7

Riverside at Southeast Raleigh, 7

Wake Forest vs. Clayton, at Smithfield-Selma High, 7

Northern Athletic 4A



Conference

All

Heritage

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

36

18

Millbrook

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

44

33

Wake Forest

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

36

6

Rolesville

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

36

40

Wakefield

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

8

18

Knightdale

0-0

0

0



0-0-0

0

0

Friday’s games

Enloe at Millbrook, 7

Rolesville at East Forsyth, 7

South Granville at Heritage, 7

Wakefield at Apex Friendship, 7

Wake Forest vs. Clayton, at Smithfield-Selma High, 7

Idle

Knightdale

South Wake Athletic 4A



Conference

All

Apex

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

35

21

Green Hope

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

24

17

Green Level

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

35

0

Panther Creek

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

23

20

Apex Friendship

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

33

44

Cary

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

0

52

Holly Springs

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

18

36

Middle Creek

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

14

21

Friday’s games

D.H. Conley at Cary, 7

Fuquay-Varina at Apex, 7

Green Hope at Southern Lee, 7

Green Level at Cardinal Gibbons, 7

Holly Springs at Jordan, 7

Middle Creek at Garner, 7

Panther Creek at Leesville Road, 7

Wakefield at Apex Friendship, 7

Central Carolina 3A



Conference

All

Eastern Alamance

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

6

34

Northwood

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

0

62

Orange

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

2

20

Person

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

22

26

Western Alamance

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

14

35

Williams

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

25

32

Cedar Ridge (a)

0-0

0

0



0-0-0

0

0

  1. – not playing a varsity schedule this fall

Friday’s games

Chapel Hill at Orange, 7

Cummings at Western Alamance, 7

Eastern Alamance at Southern Alamance, 7

Northwood at Jordan-Matthews, 7:30

Person at Halifax County (VA), 7

Williams at Eastern Guilford, 7

Quad County 3A



Conference

All

Fike

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

40

0

Hunt

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

34

26

South Johnston

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

41

6

C.B. Aycock

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

26

27

East Wake

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

28

46

Smithfield-Selma

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

20

42

Southern Wayne

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

22

40

West Johnston

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

24

27

Friday’s games

East Wake at Harnett Central, 7

Eastern Wayne at C.B. Aycock, 7

Fike at Northern Nash, 7

Hunt at Beddingfield, 7

Smithfield-Selma at Nash Central, 6:30

Triton at South Johnston, 7

Western Harnett at West Johnston, 7

Idle

Southern Wayne

Northern Lakes 2A-3A



Conference

All

J.F. Webb (2A)

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

26

22

South Granville (2A)

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

20

2

Vance County (3A)

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

34

26

Carrboro (3A)

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

0

46

Granville Central (2A)

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

6

50

Southern Durham (3A)

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

6

36

Friday’s games

Bunn at Granville Central, 7

Hillside at Southern Durham, 7

South Granville at Heritage, 7

Vance County at Roanoke Rapids, 7

Warren County at J.F. Webb, 7

Saturday’s game

Carrboro at Graham, 6

Neuse 6 2A



Conference

All

Eastern Wayne

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

40

22

Princeton

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

42

20

Beddingfield

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

0

40

Goldsboro

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

6

41

North Johnston

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

6

41

Spring Creek

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

0

41

Friday’s games

Douglas Byrd at Goldsboro, 7:30

Eastern Wayne at C.B. Aycock, 7

Hunt at Beddingfield, 7

Lejeune at Spring Creek, 7:30

North Johnston at Rosewood, 7

Princeton at East Duplin, 7

\u0009

Carolina 1A



Conference

All

Hobbton

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

73

80

Rosewood

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

27

26

Lakewood

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

41

0

North Duplin

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

0

32

Union (a)

0-0

0

0



0-0-0

0

0

  1. – not fielding a varsity team this fall

Friday’s games

Jones at Lakewood, 7

North Johnston at Rosewood, 7

Pinetown Northside at North Duplin, 7

Idle

Hobbton\u0009\u0009\u0009

Big East (NCISAA)



Conference

All

Harrells Christian

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

32

0

North Raleigh Christian

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

2

0

Ravenscroft

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

50

6

Trinity Christian

0-0

0

0



0-0-0

0

0

Wake Christian

0-0

0

0



0-0-0

0

0

Friday’s games

Covenant Day at Wake Christian, 7

Harrells Christian at High Point Christian, 7

North Raleigh Christian at South Wake Crusaders, 7

Sandhills Titans at Ravenscroft, 7

Idle

Trinity Christian

Big 8 (8-man)



Conference

All

Arendell Parrott Acad.

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

66

28

Cary Christian

0-0

0

0



0-0-0

0

0

Faith Christian

0-0

0

0



0-0-0

0

0

GRACE Christian

0-0

0

0



0-0-0

0

0

John Paul II Catholic

0-0

0

0



0-0-0

0

0

Rocky Mount Academy

0-0

0

0



0-0-0

0

0

St. David’s School

0-0

0

0



0-0-0

0

0

Fayetteville Christian (a)

0-0

0

0



0-0-0

0

0

  1. – not fielding a football team this fall

Friday’s games

Bear Grass Charter at Arendell Parrott Academy, 7

Faith Christian at Halifax Academy, 7

Greenbrier (Va.) Christian at St. David’s, 7

Mattamuskeet at John Paul II Catholic, 7

Pungo Christian at Cary Christian, 6

Wayne Christian at Rocky Mount Academy, 7

Idle

GRACE Christian

\u0009\u0009\u0009

Others



All

South Wake Crusaders

0-1-0

0

35

North Wake Saints

0-0-0

0

0

Friday’s games

North Raleigh Christian at South Wake Crusaders, 7

North Wake Saints at Metrolina Christian, 7:30

