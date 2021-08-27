Robert Dillingham, Mikey Williams lead list of N.C. stars in 2023 national rankings

Rivals.com expanded its rankings for the nation’s top players in the 2023 class to 150 players. Several N.C. players made the list.

First up was Combine Academy’s Robert Dillingham, a 6-foot-1 guard who was ranked No. 12. Dillingham is currently playing for USA Basketball in a FIBA U16 international event in Mexico.

Mikey Williams, a 6-2 guard is No. 18. Williams plays for a new team, Vertical Academy, which will have some players attend school at Lake Norman Christian.

Word of God’s Brandon Gardner, a 6-7 small forward, is No. 46. Winston-Salem Christian center Brandon White is No. 47. Burlington School center Michael Nwoko is No. 102. Durham Jordan’s Tichyque Musaka, a 6-10 center, is No. 118. Ravenscroft 6-5 wing Comeh Emuobor is No. 129. Chambers High guard Jaylen Curry is No. 133, and Liberty Heights 6-4 guard Silas Demary Jr is No. 137.

▪ Several N.C. players now playing out of state also made the rankings. Former Hickory Ridge star Caleb Foster, now at Oak HIll, was No. 11. Former Olympic player London Johnson, now at Norcross (GA), is No. 17. Former Lake Norman Christian star Trey Green, now playing at Link (MO), is No. 131.