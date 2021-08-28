No. 1 Chambers goes to Virginia and comes back with a big win over Highland Springs

Chambers High used three big plays Saturday night to get a big win.

The Cougars got three scoring passes of more than 70 yards each en route to a 24-13 win at Highland Springs (VA) in a matchup of two of the nation’s top 100 teams.

MaxPreps, which tracks high school sports nationally, called Chambers-Highland one of the nation’s top 10 games this week.

Chambers got its first big play in the first quarter, shortly after a blocked punt gave Highland Springs the ball inside the Cougars 10.

But after a fourth and 1 stop, Chambers struck. Starting QB Dymere Edwards hit Daniel Davis with a short pass to his right. Davis got a block, broke a tackle and ran down the right sideline.

Q1 3:16 QB Dymere Edwards hits Daniel Davis for an 88 yard TD pass. PAT Good. @JCCougarsFB 7 @gohshsfootball 0 pic.twitter.com/cSrmRTkVdF — Byron Jones (@byronsjones) August 28, 2021

Highland Springs got on the board in the second quarter, ending a drive with a fourth and goal score from Aziz Foster. His 1-yard run tied the game before Chambers got a 33-yard field goal from Melvin Benitez just as the first half ended.

And in the third quarter, Chambers got its two-score lead when Edwards hit KC Concepcion on an 87-yard score. Later, Concepcion and Edwards hooked up on a 70-yard scoring pass for a 24-7 lead. with 23 seconds left in the third quarter.

Q3 6:11 Edwards finds Kevin Conception for an 87 yard score. PAT GOOD. @JCCougarsFB 17 @gohshsfootball 7 pic.twitter.com/27vjMPAfe4 — Byron Jones (@byronsjones) August 29, 2021

Q3 23.1 Edwards hits Conception once again, this time on a 70 yard bomb. PAT GOOD. @JCCougarsFB 24 @gohshsfootball 7 pic.twitter.com/TbatqvS12p — Byron Jones (@byronsjones) August 29, 2021

After going down three scores, Highland Springs finished a drive with a 3-yard pass from Khristian Martin to Latrell Sutton with 6:39 to play. Chambers led 24-13.