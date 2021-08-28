High School Sports
No. 1 Chambers goes to Virginia and comes back with a big win over Highland Springs
Chambers High used three big plays Saturday night to get a big win.
The Cougars got three scoring passes of more than 70 yards each en route to a 24-13 win at Highland Springs (VA) in a matchup of two of the nation’s top 100 teams.
MaxPreps, which tracks high school sports nationally, called Chambers-Highland one of the nation’s top 10 games this week.
Chambers got its first big play in the first quarter, shortly after a blocked punt gave Highland Springs the ball inside the Cougars 10.
But after a fourth and 1 stop, Chambers struck. Starting QB Dymere Edwards hit Daniel Davis with a short pass to his right. Davis got a block, broke a tackle and ran down the right sideline.
Highland Springs got on the board in the second quarter, ending a drive with a fourth and goal score from Aziz Foster. His 1-yard run tied the game before Chambers got a 33-yard field goal from Melvin Benitez just as the first half ended.
And in the third quarter, Chambers got its two-score lead when Edwards hit KC Concepcion on an 87-yard score. Later, Concepcion and Edwards hooked up on a 70-yard scoring pass for a 24-7 lead. with 23 seconds left in the third quarter.
After going down three scores, Highland Springs finished a drive with a 3-yard pass from Khristian Martin to Latrell Sutton with 6:39 to play. Chambers led 24-13.
