Butler gave Richmond’s Kellan Hood one opportunity too many, and the QB ran with it

The Butler Bulldogs would play the Richmond Raiders at Memorial Stadium at the Carolina Panthers Big Friday Football event Saturday August 28, 2021.

Butler’s defense let Kellan Hood get the football one time too many Saturday night.

For nearly 18 minutes of the second half, the third-ranked Bulldogs figured a way to stop Hood, Richmond Senior’s escape-artist quarterback, from breaking big plays like he did in the first half.

But the game’s only turnover, a lost Butler fumble in Bulldog territory, gave Hood and the No. 4 Raiders a final chance.

And they converted it into the winning touchdown in a 32-29 thriller at Memorial Stadium.

“We just felt that if we could get the ball back, we’d do something with it,” Hood said. “We just needed the defense to get us the ball.”

Allowing Hood to get his hands on the football is a dangerous proposition.

He wowed the crowd by escaping Butler tacklers time and again. That helped the Raiders (2-0) erase a 14-6 deficit and bolt to a 25-14 halftime lead.

Example 1: With about 8:40 left in the first half, Hood dropped back to pass at the Butler 20. He appeared to be sacked, but he ducked, twisted and turned, breaking three tackles. Finding himself in the clear for a moment, Hood lofted a touchdown pass to Trey Thomas.

Example 2: Near the end of the first half, the Raiders drove to the Butler 1. Hood took the snap and faked a handoff. His deception caused most of the Bulldog defense to key on a running back. Hood promptly scampered into the end zone.

“It’s just a feeling,” Hood said, when asked how he can see plays developing. “I just get a feeling and go.”

But give Butler coach Brian Hales and the Bulldog defense credit. They adjusted after halftime and kept Hood in check through the third quarter and part of the fourth.

Meanwhile, Bulldog quarterback Xavion Brower got enough protection from the rugged Richmond Senior defensive line to find receivers open in the Raider pass defense. Brower ran 14 yards for his team’s third touchdown, then threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Travion Tinsley with 9:53 remaining. That put Butler up 29-25.

The Bulldogs again stopped Hood and the Raiders on the next series, forcing a punt.

But on second-and-15 at the Richmond Senior 43, a bad handoff exchange resulted in a fumble that the Raiders recovered.

“That was our chance,” Hood said. “When that happened, we knew we had to take advantage of it.”

Two plays later, Hood dropped back to pass. He couldn’t find a receiver open, so he took off for 24 yards. Then two plays later, with the Bulldog defense closing in on him, Hood ducked past one Butler defender, outran two more, and broke another tackle before being stopped at the 4.

On the next play, Hood again evaded the Bulldog defense and ran for the winning touchdown with 3:43 to play.

“Playing a very good Butler team in this kind of atmosphere was important for our team,” Raiders’ coach Bryan Till said. “Our defense came up with a big play. That made the difference.”

Three who mattered

Kellan Hood, Richmond Senior: Hood was nearly unstoppable in the first half and made big plays down the stretch. He carried 21 times for 137 yards and three touchdowns. Hood also passed for 80 yards.

Eli Sylvester, Butler: Sylvester caught seven passes for 145 yards, including an 80-yard touchdown reception on the game’s first play from scrimmage.

Mikey Baldwin, Richmond Senior: A senior linebacker, Baldwin had three tackles for lost yardage and led a Raider defense that shut down Butler’s strong ground game.

Worth mentioning

▪ Richmond Senior did a good job of defending Butler’s ground game. The Bulldogs had only 4 yards in the first half and finished with 65 yards.

▪ On the other hand, Butler moved the ball extremely well in the air. Bulldog quarterback Xavion Brower completed 16-of-29 passes for 281 yards. The Raider pass defense was a bit shaky. When Brower dropped back or rolled out, there was usually a Bulldog receiver open. But the Richmond Senior defensive line kept pressure on Brower and occasionally made him throw too early.

▪ Saturday’s contest was the first of three Football Friday games at Memorial Stadium, sponsored by the Carolina Panthers. Former Panthers Mike Rucker and Al Wallace were on hand for the opening coin toss. The remaining games in the series (both on Friday nights) are Charlotte Catholic vs. Providence on Sept. 17; and Chambers vs. Hough on Sept. 24.

▪ The game featured what had to be one of the region’s most spectacular opening plays from scrimmage. Butler’s Brower completed an 80-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Eli Sylvester just 13 seconds into the contest.

What’s next

Richmond Senior has its home opener next Friday, facing defending 4A state runner-up Cardinal Gibbons from Raleigh. Butler goes on the road to the nation’s capital, playing next Saturday afternoon in Washington against St. John’s Academy.

Steve Lyttle on Twitter: @slyttle

------------------

Richmond Senior 6 19 0 7 — 32

Butler 7 7 7 8 — 29

B – Ely Sylvester 80 pass from Xavion Brower (Elijah Swett kick)

R – Kellan Hood 7 run (kick blocked)

B – Brower 2 run (Swett kick)

R – Nasir Crumpton 70 run (run failed)

R – Trey Thomas 18 pass from Hood (run failed)

R – Hood 1 run (Alex Medina kick)

B – Brower 14 run (Travion Tinsley run)

B – Tinsley 35 pass from Brower (Swett kick)

R – Hood 4 run (Medina kick)