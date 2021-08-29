It’s time to vote for the Charlotte Observer high school athlete of the week

Charlotte Observer athlete of the week slide

Here are the nominees for the first Charlotte Observer high school athlete of the week for the fall season.

Readers can vote as often as they like. The poll will close Friday, around noon, after which a winner will be named.

Carly Arrington, Providence Day Cross Country: The Chargers’ sophomore ran a personal-best 18:50.80 to finish as runner-up at the Carolinas’ Kickoff at Metrolina Christian Aug. 28.

Arrington helped the Providence Day girls’ cross country team to a dominant performance winning the meet by 40 points.

Arrington’s previous personal-best time was a 19:12.30 as a freshman.

Joshua Ashley, Hickory Ridge Cross Country: The Ragin’ Bulls’ junior ran a 17:27.40 to win the Boys’ Invitatonal race at the Providence Invitational at McAlpine Creek Park Aug. 28.

Ashley, running in his first race at McAlpine Creek Park and second varsity race ever, also led his Hickory Ridge team to a third-place finish.

Katie Cook, East Lincoln Volleyball: The Mustangs’ junior setter had 63 assists, 31 digs and seven aces to lead East Lincoln to victories over Bandys and Maiden.

Cook had 27 assists, six digs, five kills and three aces in a 3-1 win at Maiden Aug. 24.

Two days later, Cook had 36 assists, 25 digs and four more aces in a 3-1 victory over Bandys.

Cook had 117 assists, 58 digs, 11 aces and 15 kills for East Lincoln (3-1, through Sunday).

Esteban Coto, Butler Soccer: The Bulldogs’ junior forward had four goals and two assists to lead the Butler to road wins over A.L. Brown and Olympic.

Coto had three goals and one assist in a 7-2 victory at A.L. Brown Aug. 23.

He also accounted for both scores with a goal and an assist in a 2-1 win at Olympic, Aug. 26.

Coto has five goals and two assists for Butler (3-0).

Julia Gnida, St. Stephens Volleyball: The Indians’ freshman outside hitter had 38 kills, 16 aces and 14 digs as St. Stephens beat Bunker Hill and Maiden while losing to Crest.

Gnida had eight kills, six aces and seven digs in a 3-1 loss to Crest Aug. 23.

She had 14 kills, five aces, one block and two digs in a 3-0 win over Bunker Hill Aug. 25.

The next day, Gnida had 16 kills, five aces, five digs and two blocks in a 3-1 victory at Maiden.

Gnida has 68 kills, 20 digs, 17 aces and four blocks for St. Stephens (3-3).

Drew Hansen, Christ the King Soccer: The Crusaders’ junior had seven goals and three assists in two games this week as Christ the King beat Bradford Prep and Corvian Community.

Hansen had three goals and two assists in a 10-2 win over Bradford Prep Aug. 23.

He followed that up with four goals and one assist in a 7-0 victory over Corvian Community Aug. 25.

Hansen had 10 goals and four assists for Christ the King (3-0, through Sunday).

Olivia Hartley, Covenant Day Field Hockey: The Lions’ junior scored two goals and had one assist as Covenant Day opened the season 2-0.

Hartley had a goal and an assist in a 7-0 win at Durham Academy, Aug. 20.

The next day, she had the game-winning goal in overtime as Covenant Day beat Cary Christian 2-1 in extra time.

Caroline Johnson, Pine Lake Prep Golf: The Pride junior shot a 2-under par 34, to win medalist honors in the season-opening, Catawba Shores’ 2A conference match at Mooresville Golf Club Aug. 24.

Johnson was 15 shots better than the runner-up with three birdies and five pars in the same match that was played in 97-degree heat.

Johnson is the reigning 1A/2A state runner-up last spring.

Jacob Laney, Porter Ridge Cross Country: The Pirates’ junior won the Carolinas’ Kickoff at Metrolina Christian, running a 15:39.40, Aug. 28.

Laney won the race by 29 seconds over the field, helping the Porter Ridge boys’ cross country team to a 17th-place finish.

Cameron Park, Charlotte Country Day Field Hockey: The Buccaneers’ senior forward has accounted for six of her team’s seven goals this season in wins over Charlotte Catholic and Myers Park.

Park started the season by scoring all four goals in a 4-0 win at Charlotte Catholic Aug. 20.

She also had two assists in a 3-2 victory at Myers Park Aug. 24.

Charlotte Country Day was 2-0 through Sunday.

Emma Poarch, Hibriten Volleyball: The Panthers’ sophomore had 30 kills, eight aces and eight digs as Hibriten beat North Wilkes and West Caldwell and lost to Wilkes Central.

Poarch had seven kills, four aces and three digs in a 3-0 loss to Wilkes Central Aug. 24.

The next day, she had 11 kills, two aces and two digs in a 3-1 win at West Caldwell.

Poarch followed that up with 12 kills, two aces and three digs in a 3-0 victory over North Wilkes.

Poarch has 53 kills, 15 digs and 10 aces for Hibriten (3-3).

Ethan Snyder, Marvin Ridge Cross Country: The Mavericks’ senior ran a personal-best 15:53.60 to win the Boys’ Championship race at the Providence Invitational at McAlpine Creek Park Aug. 28.

Snyder helped his Marvin Ridge team to a ninth-place finish.

Drew Waller, West Cabarrus: The Wolverines’ sophomore midfielder/forward had four goals to help West Cabarrus to wins over Ardrey Kell and Northwest Cabarrus.

Waller had two goals, including a penalty kick, in 3-2 win over Ardrey Kell Aug. 23.

He also had two goals, including a penalty kick, in an 8-2 victory over Northwest Cabarrus Aug. 6.

Waller has six goals and two assists for West Cabarrus (3-0) this season, despite being double and triple-teamed most of the time.

Hannah Waddell, East Rowan Golf: The Mustangs’ sophomore shot a 39 to earn medalist honors at East Rowan won the season-opening South Piedmont 3A conference match at McCanless Golf Course in Salisbury Aug. 25.

Waddell had a birdie and three pars in her round.

Cailynn Winford, Mooresville Golf: The Blue Devils’ junior shot a two-over par, 38, including five pars and a birdie in her round, to earn medalist honors as Mooresville lost to Pine Lake Prep Aug. 26.

Winford was the I-Meck 4A conference player of the year and a state qualifier last spring.

** Information published today includes statistics through Aug. 28.

Want to nominate an athlete?: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athletes’ name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.

