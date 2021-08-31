Monday Rewind: Hough, Butler, Garinger score boys’ soccer victories

Hough, Butler and Garinger each scored big victories Monday in Charlotte-area boys’ high school soccer matches.

Hough traveled to Lake Norman, for a meeting of foes from the old I-Meck 4A Conference. The Huskies got goals from Eugenio de la Parra Polina and Jake Herbert and beat Lake Norman 2-1.

Butler jumped to a 2-0 lead over visiting Cuthbertson and hung on for a 3-2 victory. Anthony Vazquiz and Riley Creech got the first two goals, and Ryan DaCosta scored the game-winner. Erick Rivas Jr. had two assists.

And Garinger pummeled Chambers 9-0. The Wildcats, now 3-1 on the season, jumped to a 6-0 halftime lead over the visiting Cougars.

Monday’s standouts

Ryder Mullis (Hickory Ridge soccer): Mullis, a senior striker, scored twice as his team edged Independence 3-2. Mullis has three goals and two assists on the season.

Ben Sandoval (Sun Valley soccer): A freshman goalkeeper, Sandoval logged his first shutout of the season in the Spartans’ 4-0 victory at Monroe. He was kept busy, stopping 11 Monroe shots. Sandoval has allowed only one goal in the last four matches.

Dylan Swinehart (Charlotte Country Day soccer): Swinehart, a sophomore, scored three goals in his team’s 5-0 romp over Greensboro Day. Swinehart has nine goals and two assists in five matches.

Boys’ soccer

MECKLENBURG

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Charlotte Country Day 5, Greensboro Day 0: Dylan Swinehart’s hat trick led the Buccaneers. Geyer Smith had two assists, and freshman August Alala had a goal.

Christ the King 2, Mooresville 1: The host Crusaders improved to 4-1, knocking off a 4A foe by scoring the winning goal with 10 minutes left.

Hickory Ridge 3, Independence 2: The host Ragin’ Bulls got two goals from Ryder Mullis and improved to 3-0. Riley Davidson added a goal, and Joshua Davidson had two assists.

Mallard Creek 7, Olympic 2: The Mavericks built a 5-0 halftime lead and coasted to their second victories in three matches.

OUTSIDE MECKLENBURG

Alexander Central 2, Statesville 2: Eli Kerley and Ethan Teague scored for Alexander Central.

Ashe County 4, Starmount 3

Asheville School 7, Gaston Christian 1

East Lincoln 2, Forestview 0: Jackson Thrap and Eli Peniz scored for the Mustangs, with Blake Swanson getting two assists.

Forest Hills 4, Salisbury 2: The Yellow Jackets bolted to a 3-0 halftime lead and handed the visiting Hornets their first loss in five matches.

Fred T. Foard 4, East Burke 2

Hibriten 9, Wilkes Central 0: The Panthers improved to 3-0.

Hickory 4, Freedom 0: Hickory broke a scoreless halftime tie with a big-second half surge, improving to 4-0.

Hunter Huss 3, Chase 0

North Lincoln 1, Lake Norman Charter 0: Lake Norman Charter had a 7-2 advantage in corner kicks, but was unable to convert on any of the set pieces. North Lincoln scored with 10 minutes left.

Northwest Cabarrus 2, Jay M. Robinson 2: David Diaz and Sebastian Lynch scored for host Northwest Cabarrus, and Jake Stephens and Pablo Ortiz tallied for the Bulldogs.

Piedmont 3, Union Academy 2

Pine Lake Prep 2, Newton-Conover 2: Griffin Nixdorf and Jack Romanato scored goals for Pine Lake Prep.

Porter Ridge 3, Central Cabarrus 1

Richmond Senior 6, Cape Fear 5

South Point 4, East Gaston 2: The hosts jumped to a 3-0 halftime lead.

Stuart Cramer 2, Shelby 1

Sun Valley 4, Monroe 0: The visiting Spartans got two goals and an assist from Vincent Gallardo, and a goal and two assists from Cyrus Arneson. Sun Valley, which has won four in a row, scored all its goals in the second half.

Weddington 3, West Cabarrus 1: Jalen Simon scored twice for the host Warriors.

West Iredell 4, Maiden 2: The host Warriors scored three second-half goals and pulled away.

West Rowan 4, Mount Pleasant 2: Juan Alberto and Rodrigo Pacheco each had a goal and an assist, and Juan Raman and Jose Fernandez each added goals for the victorious Falcons. Brett Estep scored twice for Mount Pleasant.

Girls’ tennis

Charlotte Country Day 6, Charlotte Christian 3: Charlotte Christian’s Sophia Harris and Savannah Perry took the No. 1 and 2 singles matches, but the Buccaneers won six of the other seven clashes and scored a CISAA victory. Charlotte Country Day’s Arden Anton beat Lily McNally in a marathon No. 3 singles match, 6-7 (4-7), 6-2, 7-6 (17-15).

Other singles winners for the Bucs were Sophia Farrell, Sarah Walker and Emma Isom. Harris and Perry teamed to take No. 1 doubles for the Knights.

Marvin Ridge 7, Myers Park 2

Piedmont 8, Forest Hills 1

Girls’ volleyball

MECKLENBURG

Charlotte Christian def. Arborbrook Christian 3-0: The host Knights improved to 6-2 on the season.

Corvian Community def. Carolina International School 3-1 (20-25, 25-8, 25-14, 25-13): The Cardinals dropped the first set but stormed back for a victory. Freshman Chelsie Bell had eight kills and three blocks for the losing Comets.

Covenant Day def. Metrolina Christian 3-1 (23-25, 27-25, 25-17, 27-25): Setter Savannah DeCarlo led the Lions in their opener.

Davidson Day def. The Burlington School 3-0 (25-16, 25-9, 25-17): A pair of sophomores led the Patriots, with Grace Mitchell totaling eight kills and seven digs and Arielle Walker adding 12 assists and eight digs.

Gray Stone Day def. Christ the King 3-0 (25-17, 25-20, 25-12): Christ the King got 11 kills and nine digs from Emily Canaday, and 18 assists and eight digs from Kate Tuschong.

Myers Park def. North Mecklenburg 3-0 (25-10, 25-21, 25-15): Kamden Morton totaled seven kills, eight digs and two blocks in a losing cause.

Parkwood def. Butler 3-1

Porter Ridge def. East Mecklenburg 3-0 (25-18, 25-19, 25-10): Sydney Rutledge (10 kills, four blocks) and Sarah Myers (15 assists, 10 digs) led the host Pirates, who are now 6-0. East Mecklenburg’s Allison Oberlin-Pope had 10 kills and eight digs.

OUTSIDE MECKLENBURG

East Lincoln def. Hickory 3-2 (26-24, 25-19, 23-25, 24-26, 15-8): Alexa dos Santos had 15 kills, Kendall Fisher totaled 11 kills and eight assists, and Kate Cook had 21 digs for the victorious Mustangs.

East Wilkes def. Hibriten 3-1 (25-14, 19-25, 25-22, 25-20)

Freedom def. East Burke 3-1 (25-21, 24-26, 25-14, 25-11): Jordan Newton had seven kills and 10 digs in a losing cause.

Jay M. Robinson def. Northwest Cabarrus 3-2 (25-17, 17-25, 23-25, 25-13, 15-3): Haven Monroe had 34 assists, and Emily Freeze totaled 23 kills for the victors.

Lincoln Charter def. Ashe County 3-1 (25-13, 19-25, 25-18, 25-11)

Mount Pleasant def. Jesse Carson 3-1 (25-11, 22-25, 25-17, 25-20): Emma Lotz (14 kills), Chloe Lowder (10 kills, five blocks) and Claire Rowland (19 digs) led the way for the Tigers.

North Hills Christian def. Greater Cabarrus Stallions 3-1 (25-15, 23-25, 25-21, 25-20)

North Lincoln def. Statesville 3-0 (25-19, 25-23, 25-22): Statesville’s Kaylee Greer had eight kills and 11 digs.

South Rowan def. Wheatmore 3-2 (21-25, 19-25, 25-15, 25-22, 15-13): South Rowan rallied from a 2-0 set deficit for the victory. Leah Rymer led the way, with 25 assists, 18 digs and 14 kills. Emma Owens added 23 assists and 19 digs.

Weddington def. Catawba Ridge 3-1 (25-13, 25-23, 20-25, 25-21)

West Lincoln def. Cherryville 3-1 (25-18, 17-25, 25-20, 25-18): Riley Kiser totaled 20 assists, 16 digs and four kills for Cherryville.

Is your team’s result missing?

Send us the results of your team’s game, match or meet. Email information to obspreps@gmail.com.