In Tarboro, Jeff Craddock coached NFL RB Todd Gurley, built a dynasty. He’s on Talking Preps

NFL RB Todd Gurley played in high school for coach Jeff Craddock (right) at Tarboro.
NFL RB Todd Gurley played in high school for coach Jeff Craddock (right) at Tarboro.

Before Jeff Craddock moved to North Carolina and took the job at Tarboro, he interviewed for the open head football job at West Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte.

Craddock, a small town guy, chose Tarboro instead and has built a 1A dynasty about an hour away from Raleigh.

Craddock’s teams have won six N.C. High School Athletic Association state championships, including two with a future NFL star named Todd Gurley.

Craddock talks Gurley, how he built a winner and the pressure to stay on top on Talking Preps Overtime Wednesday night at 8.

