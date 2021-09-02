Friday’s high school football previews and Charlotte-area schedule

Prep football preview, schedule

(Observer’s Sweet 16 rankings are included)

MECKLENBURG COUNTY

A.L. Brown (2-0) at Rocky River (0-2), 7 p.m. – Rocky River’s defense picked off two passes and recovered a fumble in last week’s 16-12 loss to West Mecklenburg. But the Ravens’ offense will need to get going, as A.L. Brown has forced eight turnovers in its first two games. Xavier Chambers has two fumble recoveries and an interception for the Wonders.

Ardrey Kell (1-0) at No. 12 Marvin Ridge (2-0), 7 p.m. – These neighborhood rivals from opposite sides of the Mecklenburg-Union line meet in what could turn into a shootout. Ardrey Kell piled up 41 points two weeks ago against Cuthbertson. Marvin Ridge, averaging 37.5 points a contest, is led by talented sophomore QB Evan Medders.

Charlotte Latin (1-0) at Metrolina Christian (2-0), 7:30 p.m. – This is one of the area’s top games this weekend. The visiting Hawks were impressive last week, downing Hickory 24-6. Junior QB Justin Wheeler threw for 250 yards. But Metrolina Christian has outscored its two opponents 122-0. Freshman RB J.D. Williams has rushed for 280 yards and four touchdowns.

Community School of Davidson (1-1) at Thomas Jefferson Academy (2-0), 7 p.m. – Spartan QB Jameson Davies has accounted for about 80 percent of his team’s offense in their first two games. Thomas Jefferson Academy, a perennial playoff qualifier, has forced four turnovers in its opening two games.

Cuthbertson (1-1) at Charlotte Christian (0-1), 7 p.m. – It’s a high-flying offense against a tough defense here. Sophomore QB Parker Burke has thrown for nine touchdowns in Cuthbertson’s two games. Charlotte Christian’s defense was superb two weeks ago in a 14-7 loss to Weddington. CB Jadon Williams had seven tackles, two for losses, and a sack in that contest.

John Glenn (1-0) at No. 1 Chambers (2-0), 7 p.m. – Chambers faces its third straight tough opponent, as the visiting Bobcats are ranked 11th among the state’s 4A teams. QB Camden Coleman completed 15 of 17 passes last week, and six were caught by Chaney Fitzgerald. That combination will provide a stern test for the Chambers defense. And that defense will be without DL Jalen Swindell, an all-state candidate. Swindell broke his heel last week and will be out 4-6 weeks.

North Mecklenburg (0-1) at Harding (1-1), 7 p.m. – Vikings’ QB John Geter IV threw for two touchdowns against a tough A.L. Brown team two weeks ago. Harding moved the ball well in last week’s 20-8 loss to West Charlotte but couldn’t convert. The Rams have big-play ability in their offense.

Olympic (1-0) at Hopewell (1-1), 7 p.m. – RB Nashawn Pritchett leads an Olympic attack that prefers to wear down opponents. Olympic will try to dominate possession, as Hopewell’s explosive offense is averaging 26.5 points a game.

Providence (1-1) at Mallard Creek (0-0), 7 p.m. – Stung by South Mecklenburg in a 24-7 loss last week, the visiting Panthers will need to avoid the fumble problems that plagued them against the Sabres. Mallard Creek saw its first two games canceled. This game was arranged during the past week, as each team’s schedule opponents were sidelined by COVID issues.

Ronald Reagan (1-1) at No. 7 Myers Park (1-1), 7 p.m. – The visiting Raiders, from the Winston-Salem area, run an explosive offense, averaging more than 400 yards per game. QB Kam Hill is averaging nearly 215 passing yards a contest. But Myers Park QB Lucas Lenhoff is averaging 280 yards a game through the air. Can either team’s defense step up?

South Carolina Spartans (0-1) at Hickory Grove Christian (1-0), 7 p.m. – The Spartans, who are based in Rock Hill and played in the Pioneer League (for mostly homeschooled teams), are coming off a 36-0 loss last week to the Greensboro Panthers. The host Lions were impressive in a 49-0 rout of Highland Tech. Freshman Anthony Hawkins ran for 108 yards and two touchdowns.

No. 9 South Mecklenburg (1-1) at East Mecklenburg (0-2), 7 p.m. – The Sabres are coming off an impressive 24-7 victory at Providence. Look for the Sabres to use powerful RB Jacob Newman to wear down a young and thin East Mecklenburg defense. The Eagles have not scored yet this season.

SouthLake Christian (0-1) at North Raleigh Christian (2-0), 7 p.m. – The Eagles led 29-7 at halftime in their opener two weeks ago but lost 36-29. They’ll need a complete effort against the Knights, who are holding opponents to an average of only 150 yards of total offense per game.

West Charlotte (1-0) at Independence (0-1), 7 p.m. – QB Joshua Mahatha played very well in West Charlotte’s 20-8 victory over Harding last week. He’ll test a Patriot defense led by Josh Iseah, who had three tackles for lost yardage and two sacks in the team’s opener last week at Marvin Ridge.

West Mecklenburg (2-0) at Ashbrook (0-0), 7:30 p.m. – Freshman QB Jared Lockhart has thrown for 426 yards and five touchdowns in his first two varsity games. This week, the Hawks face an Ashbrook team which saw its first two games wiped out by COVID protocols.

No. 4 Butler (1-1) at Washington (DC) St. John College (1-0), 2 p.m. Saturday – Butler visits the Chevy Chase area of D.C., meeting the nation’s 34th-ranked team. St. John College is coming off a 27-6 victory over New Jersey power Don Bosco Prep last weekend. The Cadets’ defense forced turnovers, and they made the most of only 132 yards’ total offense. Butler QB Xavion Brower threw for 281 yards last week in a 32-29 loss to Richmond Senior, but he’ll face a potentially tougher test this week.

OUTSIDE MECKLENBURG

Cardinal Gibbons (1-1) at No. 3 Richmond Senior (2-0), 7:30 p.m. – Two of the state’s top quarterbacks will highlight this game, with Cardinal Gibbons’ Connor Clark and the Raiders’ Kellan Hood. Look for the Crusaders to try and take advantage of a Richmond Senior secondary that was shaky at times last week. But the Raiders’ offense is quicker than most teams it will face this season.

Kings Mountain (1-1) at No. 8 Burns (2-0), 7:30 p.m. – This was to have been a great Friday night of Cleveland County football, with this game and Shelby-Crest, but the latter was canceled. But this contest will get fans’ attention. Each team’s offense has looked sluggish at times this season, but the defenses have been rock-solid. Look for a low-scoring game.

West Forsyth (2-0) at Weddington (2-0), 7 p.m. – The visiting Titans have held their two opponents to an average of less than 90 rushing yards per game, but Weddington’s defense is equally strong. The Warriors have held a pair of strong teams, Charlotte Christian and Providence Day, to one touchdown apiece. This is the type of game that could be decided by a late turnover or a field goal.

This week’s schedule

Friday

(all kickoffs at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted)

Thursday

Nonconference

Pine Lake Prep (0-1) at Bessemer City (0-2), 7

Friday

Mecklenburg nonconference

A.L. Brown (2-0) at Rocky River (0-2), 7

Ardrey Kell (1-0) at Marvin Ridge (2-0), 7

Carolina Bearcats (0-1) at Covenant Day (0-0), 7

Charlotte Latin (1-0) at Metrolina Christian (2-0), 7

Community School of Davidson (1-1) at Thomas Jefferson Academy (1-0), 7

Cuthbertson (1-1) at Charlotte Christian (0-1), 7

John Glenn (2-0) at Julius Chambers (2-0), 7

North Mecklenburg (0-1) at Harding (1-1), 7

Olympic (1-0) at Hopewell (1-1), 7

Providence (1-1) at Mallard Creek (0-0), 7

Ronald Reagan (1-1) at Myers Park (1-1), 7

S.C. Spartans (0-1) at Hickory Grove Christian (1-0), 7

SouthLake Christian (0-1) at North Raleigh Christian (2-0), 7

South Mecklenburg (1-1) at East Mecklenburg (0-2), 7

West Charlotte (1-0) at Independence (0-1), 7

West Mecklenburg (2-0) at Ashbrook (0-0)

Nonconference

Alexander Central (2-0) at A.C. Reynolds (0-2)

Anson County (0-2) at Piedmont (0-2), 7

Avery County (0-2) at Hampton, TN (2-0)

Blacksburg, SC (1-1) at Cherryville (1-1)

Cabarrus Warriors (0-1) at Ravenscroft (2-0), 7

Cardinal Gibbons (1-1) at Richmond Senior (2-0)

Carver (1-1) at Highland Tech (0-1)

C.D. Owen (0-1) at Albemarle (0-2)

Central Cabarrus (0-2) at Hunter Huss (0-2)

Cox Mill (2-0) at York, SC (0-0)

East Gaston (1-1) at Stuart Cramer (1-1)

East Rowan (0-1) at Salisbury (1-0)

Forestview (0-2) at Freedom (1-0)

Hibriten (1-1) at West Caldwell (0-1)

Hickory (0-2) at Draughn (0-1)

Hickory Hawks at South Caldwell (1-0)

High Point Christian at South Iredell

Jay M. Robinson (2-0) at South Rowan (1-1)

Kings Mountain (1-1) at Burns (2-0)

Lake Norman (2-0) at Davie County (1-0)

Lincolnton (0-2) at East Lincoln (1-0)

Maiden (2-0) at St. Stephens (0-2), 7

Mitchell County (1-1) at Watauga (1-1)

Monroe (1-1) at Concord (0-1), 7

Mooresville (0-1) at West Rowan (0-1)

North Gaston (0-2) at Chase (2-0)

North Iredell (0-1) at Bunker Hill (2-0)

North Rowan (1-0) at North Stanly

Northwest Cabarrus (0-2) at North Lincoln (1-1)

South Point (2-0) at Hickory Ridge (1-1)

South Stanly (0-2) at Jesse Carson (0-1), 7

Union Academy (0-2) at Forest Hills (1-1), 7

West Forsyth (2-0) at Weddington (2-0), 7

Wilkes Central (1-0) at Patton (0-1)

Saturday

Nonconference

Butler (1-1) at Washington (DC) St. John College (1-0), 2

Providence Day (0-1) at Columbus (GA) Carver (1-1), 8

Canceled / Postponed

Christ the King at Lake Norman Charter

Cox Mill at Sun Valley

Crest at Shelby

East Burke at Draughn

Fred T. Foard at West Lincoln

Garinger at Berry Academy

Hickory at Newton-Conover

Lake Norman at Statesville

Mount Pleasant at West Stanly

Porter Ridge at Hickory Ridge

Providence at Parkwood

South Point at R-S Central

South Pointe at Mallard Creek

West Iredell at South Iredell