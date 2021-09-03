Top-ranked Charlotte Country Day soccer roll to seventh high school soccer win

North Carolina’s top-ranked high school soccer team looked the part Thursday.

Charlotte Country Day, which holds down the top spot in the N.C. rankings according to Maxpreps, throttled Metrolina Christian 8-0.

It was the seventh victory this season for the undefeated Buccaneers.

Seven Bucs scored at least one goal in this nonconference victory. Ben Rose led the way, with two goals and an assist. Parrish Gosney and Dylan Swinehart each added a goal and an assist.

Charlotte Country Day now gets a rest, as the Buccaneers are idle until next Thursday’s match at home against Wesleyan Christian (7-2-1) out of High Point.

Charlotte Country Day opens CISAA play Sept. 14 at home against Covenant Day.

Thursday’s standouts

Katie Cruise (Providence Day volleyball): A 5-11 senior, Cruise had seven kills, six aces and 22 assists in her team’s 3-0 sweep of Butler. Cruise is averaging 10.1 assists per set this season.

Payne Fulghum (Gaston Day soccer): A senior, Fulghum is off to a great start this season. He has registered shutouts in four of the Spartans’ five matches. The most recent was Thursday, when Gaston Day blanked Statesville Christian 2-0.

Parrish Gosney (Charlotte Country Day soccer): Gosney had a goal and two assists in the Buccaneers’ 8-0 victory over Metrolina Christian. He now has five goals and four assists in seven matches.

Boys’ soccer

MECKLENBURG

Berry Academy 2, Hopewell 2

Community School of Davidson 2, North Mecklenburg 1: Caelan Miller and Lucas Carneiro each scored a goal for the host Spartans.

Concord Academy 9, Hickory Grove Christian 0: The Eagles improved to 2-0 in the Metrolina Athletic Conference, 5-1 overall.

East Mecklenburg 2, Sun Valley 0

Providence 2, Marvin Ridge 2: The Panthers (3-0-1) rallied from a 2-0 deficit against host Marvin Ridge and are now 3-0-1 on the season.

West Cabarrus 5, Independence 2: The visiting Wolverines (4-1) broke a 1-1 halftime tie and pulled away.

OUTSIDE MECKLENBURG

Ashbrook 3, Fred T. Foard 1: The Green Wave trailed 1-0 at the half but rallied to win their opener.

Concord 7, Jay M. Robinson 1: The Spiders scored five second-half goals and won easily. Andrew Beohler led the way, with three goals. Oliver Coreas (one goal, three assists) and Jackson Kirila (one goal, two assists) also had big days.

Enka 2, Statesville 0: The Jets limited the visiting Greyhounds to one shot on goal. Victor Cruz had a goal and an assist for Enka.

Forest Hills 3, Bunker Hill 1: The Yellow Jackets improved to 4-1.

Forestview 1, Lincolnton 1

Gaston Day 2, Statesville Christian 0: Payne Fulghum registered his fourth shutout of the season, as the Spartans won for the fifth time in six matches. Ramon Edmond scored on a header from Ben Spencer, and Mario Wright scored on an assist from Jack Dee.

Hickory 1, Alexander Central 0: The Red Tornadoes improved to 5-0 on the season.

Jesse Carson 8, Davie County 0: Junior Davin Garela scored four goals and added an assist for the hosts. Gabriel Honeycutt and Jeffrey Moreno each had a goal and an assist.

Mooresville 4, South Rowan 2

West Forsyth 2, Watauga 1

West Lincoln 9, N.C. School for the Deaf 0

Girls’ field hockey

Charlotte Country Day 6, Ardrey Kell 1: The Buccaneers ran their record to 4-0, as Cameron Parks scored three goals. Mason Mobley added two goals, and Caroline Lostetler added a goal and an assist. Amy Chiseck scored for Ardrey Kewll, on an assist from Finley McLeod.

Girls’ tennis

Charlotte Catholic 6, Charlotte Country Day 3: The Cougars took the top four singles matches, with Maggie Gehrig beating Ann Torstrick 6-0, 6-2 in No. 1 singles. Ava Tan won at No. 2, and Gehrig teamed with Carolina Nelson to win No. 1 doubles.

Hibriten 7, Newton-Conover 2

Girls’ volleyball

MECKLENBURG

Charlotte Catholic def. Independence 3-0 (25-14, 25-16, 25-7)

Charlotte Christian def. Charlotte Latin 3-0: The Knights (8-2 overall) ran their CISAA record to 2-0.

Community School of Davidson def. SouthLake Christian 3-1 (18-25, 27-25, 25-19, 25-20)

East Mecklenburg def. Garinger 3-0 (25-9, 25-10, 25-9): Abigail Leo had eight kills, and Sophie Gerlach totaled 11 aces and 15 assists for the Eagles in this Southwestern 4A match.

Hibriten def. Corvian Community 3-1 (25-14, 25-21, 14-25, 25-21)

Hough def. Chambers 3-0 (25-3, 25-4, 25-5): The Huskies improved to 2-0 in the Queen City 3A-4A and are 7-1 overall. Chambers dropped to 0-1, 3-2.

Lincoln Charter def. North Mecklenburg 3-1 (24-26, 25-21, 25-18, 25-22)

Myers Park def. Harding 3-0 (25-5, 25-2, 25-6): The Mustangs cruised in their South Meck 4A opener.

Providence def. Butler 3-0 (25-18, 25-9, 25-17): The Panthers, winning a match for the third straight day, were led by Katie Cruise (22 assists). Ava Leahy (nine kills), Ava Pritchett (eight kills) and Abigail Gray (13 digs) assisted.

West Rowan def. Lake Norman Charter 3-0 (25-16, 25-19, 25-17): The Falcons handed Lake Norman Charter its first loss in five matches.

OUTSIDE MECKLENBURG

Arborbrook Christian def. Anson County 3-0

Bandys def. East Burke 3-0 (25-11, 25-11, 25-16)

Carolinas International School def. Apprentice Academy 3-0 (25-6, 25-5, 25-22)

Cherryville def. Burns 3-2 (23-25, 25-19, 24-26, 25-13, 16-14): Rileigh Kiser’s 21 digs and 38 assists helped Cherryville scored this tightly-contested South Piedmont 1A-2A victory. Terayha Bess added nine kills and four aces, and Addie Eager had 16 kills.

Cox Mill def. West Cabarrus 3-0 25-14, 25-11, 25-18): Sarah Gaskill’s 16 digs led the Chargers to a Metro 4 4A victory.

Draughn def. Avery County 3-1 (25-15, 25-12, 19-25, 25-12)

East Rowan def. Central Cabarrus 3-0 925-4, 25-11, 25-12): East Rowan’s Leah Hinceman had 12 kills, and Carrie Joy Lytton had 12 assists in this South Piedmont 3A match.

East Rutherford def. Chase 3-0 (25-15, 25-12, 25-17)

Gaston Day def. Statesville Christian 3-0 (25-16, 25-12, 25-5): The Spartans improved to 10-4 and dropped the Lions to 6-3.

Gray Stone Day def. North Stanly 3-0 (25-13, 25-8, 25-10)

Hickory Christian def. Concord Academy 3-2 (24-26, 25-12, 25-18, 16-25, 15-13)

Hickory Ridge def. Mooresville 3-1 (25-22, 25-18, 24-26, 25-22): The Ragin’ bulls improved to 4-1 overall, winning their Metro 4 4A opener.

Highland Tech def. Thomas Jefferson Academy 3-0 (25-10, 26-24, 25-14): Madison Bumgardner had 34 assists in leading the Rams. Isabelle Simmons added eight kills, and Alexus Neal had eight aces and six kills.

Lincolnton def. Newton-Conover 3-2

Maiden def. West Lincoln 3-0 (25-13, 25-15, 25-17)

North Rowan def. Thomasville 3-0 (25-22, 25-14, 25-14)

Patton def. Freedom 3-0 (25-12, 25-21, 25-14): Patton improved to 7-0 overall.

Pinecrest def. Richmond Senior 3-0 (25-13, 25-19, 25-16)

South Point def. Stuart Cramer 3-1 (25-21, 26-24, 19-25, 25-14): South Point’s Chloe Ratliff had 24 kills and 11 digs, and Emily Revels added 36 assists.

South Rowan def. Concord 3-0: The Raiders won for the seventh time in eight matches and improved to 2-0 in the South Piedmont 3A.

Union Academy def. Jay M. Robinson 3-0 (25-13, 25-9, 25-10): Union Academy is now 9-0.

Watauga def. Hickory 3-2 (25-11, 25-16, 19-25, 23-25, 15-5)

