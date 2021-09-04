Shots fired Friday night at a Charlotte high school football game

Police car lights in night time, crime scene, night patrolling the city. Abstract blurry image. Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Friday night’s football game between Chambers and Winston-Salem’s Glenn High School was stopped late in the fourth quarter after gunshots rang out at the stadium.

With 45 seconds left in the fourth quarter, fans began running out of the stands. The PA announcer asked for fans to remain calm, and shortly after announced the game was over.

Chambers, ranked No. 1 in the Charlotte Observer’s Sweet 16 poll and No. 16 nationally, won 30-6.

Brett Wiseman, who was broadcasting the game at the stadium, was shaken by the experience. He took to Twitter to talk about it afterward.

“I’m home,” he wrote. “And I’m still trying to process what happened tonight. With 45 seconds left in the Glenn-Chambers game, shots were fired. Glenn’s bench ran for cover, folks flooded us in the press box for cover. Thankfully no injuries. Things like this can’t keep happening. I’ve never experienced anything like that in my life, broadcasting or not, and I never want to again. I tried to stay as composed as I could and thankfully had a true pro in (Desmond Johnson) beside me. But a great football game was marred by more senseless gunfire. This must stop.”

A police officer told WCNC, a Charlotte TV station, that the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was looking for a specific car that might have been involved, though it did not provide further details about the vehicle. The station also reported that MEDIC said no patients were taken for treatment.

Chambers athletic director Carlos Richardson was in Seattle at a wedding rehearsal Friday. He said he had received a text about what happened, but didn’t have any details.

“I haven’t talked to anybody,” Richardson told the Observer just before 1 a.m. Eastern Time on Saturday morning.

“But I 100 percent believe that there’s no place for anything negative like this in high school sports.”

▪ Chambers is scheduled to host Hickory Ridge High School at home next Friday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.