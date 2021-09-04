It’s time to vote for the Charlotte Observer high school football player of the week

Charlotte Observer player of the week banner

Meet this week’s candidates

Dalton Beck, Alexander Central: 17 tackles, two for loss, in a 24-7 loss to AC Reynolds.

Dewayne Gissendanner, Providence: 100-yard kick return for a score in Friday’s 28-20 loss at Mallard Creek, and he also had a 77-yard scoring catch.

Daisean Hall, West Mecklenburg: 10 carries, 137 yards and three touchdowns in Friday’s 49-0 win over Garinger.

Daniel Haughton, Charlotte Latin: in a 44-10 win over Metrolina Christian, Haughton had 8 catches for 107 yards and a score plus five tackles and a 52-yard punt return.

Christian Hamilton, Hickory Ridge: Two touchdown catches and an interception for the Power 5 recruit in a 27-7 win over Belmont’s South Point High. Hamilton caught six passes for 151 yards.

Brayden Hinze, Mallard Creek: led Mavericks to a 28-20 win over Providence, completing 18-of-24 passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns.

Jawarn Howell, Mooreville: 6-0, 195-pound junior has a 3.5 GPA and ran 22 times for 196 yards and three scores in a 21-13 win over West Rowan.

Amari McArthur, North Rowan: five catches for 272 yards and three touchdowns in a 36-32 win over North Stanly. Those numbers are unofficial, but if they stand, the 272 yards would rank No. 17 all-time in N.C. public school history and break the Rowan County record. East Rowan’s Seth Wyrick had 264 yards receiving in 2014. That mark is 23rd best all-time currently.

Blake McClellan, East Rutherford: freshman receiver/defensive back had 14 carries for 143 yrads and two touchdowns against Pisgah, plus 11 tackles, one tackle for loss and a fumble recovery. He also had 72 kick return yards.

Endai McDowell, West Charlotte: 50-yard scoring catch for game-deciding points in a 15-6 win at Independence Friday. McDowell’s 60-yard interception return late in the game sealed the win.

Blue Monroe, Robinson: had three passing touchdowns and two rushing in 42-0 win over South Rowan.

Noah Murphy, Pine Lake Prep: 204 rushing yards, 25 receiving yards and two touchdowns in Thurday’s 20-8 win over Bessemer City.

Hudson Stalun, Pine Lake Prep: 24 tackles, two forced fumbles, one onside kick recovery in Thursday’s 20-8 win over Bessemer City.

Joshua Switzer, Ardrey Kell: junior safety/running back had an interception in Friday’s 26-7 win at Marvin Ridge. He also had a sack, three tackles for a loss, three punt returns and a rushing touchdown.

Turner Wood, Hickory: Helped his team end a 10-game losing streak in a 37-13 win over Draughn. Wood completed 16-of-23 passes for 224 yards and three touchdowns.

