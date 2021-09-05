It’s time to vote for the Charlotte Observer athlete of the week (9.10.21)

Charlotte Observer athlete of the week slide

Here are this week’s candidates for the Charlotte Observer high school athlete of the week.

Kasey Cone, Charlotte Country Day Cross Country: The Buccaneers’ sophomore ran a 19:03.10 to finish as runner-up at the Eye Opener Invitational at the Roger Milliken Center in Spartanburg Sept. 4.

Cone helped lead the Charlotte Country Day girls’ cross team to victory in what Buccaneers’ cross country coach Matthew Elliott called “the most prolific win in the history of our school’s running program.”

Ella Couper, Hickory Ridge Golf: The Ragin’ Bulls’ junior carded the first hole-in-one in school history, acing the par-three fifth hole in a match versus Ardrey Kell at Rocky River Country Club Aug. 30.

Couper shot a 45 (nine holes) to finish in fifth place in loss to Ardrey Kell.

Eli Julian, South Rowan Cross Country: The Raiders’ sophomore ran a 16:54.65 to win the Rowan Pre-County meet at Dan Nicholas Park in Salisbury Sept. 1.

Julian was a minute and 30 seconds faster than the runner-up in the same race.

Julian, who also led his South Rowan team to victory in the Rowan Pre-County meet, ran a personal-best 16:08.10 in the Carolina Kickoff at Metrolina Christian Aug. 28.

Jackson Kirilla, Concord Soccer: The Spiders’ junior scored four goals and had two assists to lead Concord to win over Jay M. Robinson and Montgomery Central.

Kirilla had three goals in a 4-0 win over Montgomery Central Aug. 31.

He also had a goal and two assists in a 7-1 victory over Jay M. Robinson Sept. 2.

Kirilla has seven goals and three assists for Concord (6-1, through Sunday).

Hab McLain, Charlotte Christian Soccer: The Knights’ senior scored three goals to help Charlotte Christian beat Christ School and tie Wesleyan Christian.

McLain had two goals in a 3-0 win over Christian School Aug. 31.

The next day, he scored the Knights’ lone goal in a 1-1 tie with Wesleyan Christian.

The Charlotte Christian soccer team is 3-0-1 through Sunday.

Annie Miller, Metrolina Christian Cross Country: The Warriors’ freshman ran a personal-best 19:30.40 to win the Chief Invitational at North Myrtle Beach Sports Complex Sept. 4.

Miller, the defending Metrolina Athletic Conference cross country champion (as an 8th grader) also helped the Metrolina Christian girls’ cross country team to a third-place finish at the Chief Invitational.

Nicole Nash, Ardrey Kell Golf: The Knights’ junior earn medalist honors in back-to-back wins over Hickory Ridge this week, combining to shoot five-under par in the two matches.

Nash shot a one-under par 35 in 19-shot victory (team) over Hickory Ridge at Rocky River Golf Club Aug. 30.

The next day, Nash carded a four-under par 32 to lead her team to nine-shot win over Hickory Ridge at Ballantyne Country Club.

Nash is one of top junior golfers, currently ranked No. 11 in the state, according to the Tarheel Youth Golf Association (TYGA).

Cameron Park, Charlotte Country Day Field Hockey: The Buccaneers’ sophomore scored five more goals to lead Charlotte Country to wins over Ardrey Kell and Hough.

Park had two goals in an 8-0 victory over Hough Aug. 31.

She followed that up with three more goals in a 6-1 win over Ardrey Kell Sept. 2.

Park has nine goals and two assists for Charlotte Country Day (4-0, through Sunday).

Elizabeth Pritchard, Providence Day Golf: The Chargers’ freshman shot back-to-back 42’s to lead Providence Day to a 2-0 start with wins over Carmel Christian and Charlotte Country Day.

Pritchard shot a 42 on the back nine holes at Cedarwood Country Club to earn medalist honors in a 143 to 145 win over Charlotte Country Day Aug. 31.

She shot another 42 on the front nine holes at Cedarwood Country Club to earn medalist honors again in 144 to 157 victory over Carmel Christian Sept. 2

Braxton Reeves, East Lincoln Soccer: The Mustangs’ junior goalkeeper helped East Lincoln to wins over Forestview and South Point.

Reeves had a shutout with multiple saves in a 2-0 win over Forestview Aug. 30.

Two days later, Reeves came up with several more key saves in a 4-2 victory over South Point.

The East Lincoln soccer team is 2-3 through Sunday.

Sidney Ross, Lake Norman Charter Tennis: The Knights’ junior remained unbeaten this season (4-0 singles, 3-0 doubles) with two singles and one doubles’ victory to help Lake Norman Charter to a 6-0 start.

Ross won 6-0, 6-2 in singles and 8-0 in doubles with teammate, freshman Ananya Sriram, to help Lake Norman Charter to a 9-0 victory at East Rowan.

Ross won 6-2, 6-0 in singles in a 7-2 win at West Rowan Sept. 2.

Lake Norman Charter also beat Hickory Ridge 5-1 Sept. 1.

Sydney Rutledge, Porter Ridge Volleyball: The Pirates’ senior had 20 kills, six blocks and an aces in two matches as Porter Ridge beat both East Mecklenburg and Olympic to remain undefeated at 7-0, through Sunday.

Rutledge had 10 kills and four blocks in a 3-0 victory at East Mecklenburg Aug. 30.

She also had 10 kills and two blocks in a 3-0 win over Olympic Sept. 1.

Rutledge, a Catawba College commit, has 66 kills, 11 blocks and nine aces for Porter Ridge through Sunday.

Tanner Smith, Mooresville Cross Country: The Blue Devils’ senior ran a 16:47 to win the Fleet Feet Cross Country Invitational at Salisbury Community Park Sept. 4.

Smith was 35 seconds faster than the runner-up, and less than two seconds off his personal-best of 16:45.30 at the 4A West Regional in January.

Smith’s efforts also helped the Mooresville boys’ cross country team to victory at the Fleet Feet Cross Country Invitational.

Arielle Walker, Davidson Day Volleyball: The Patriots’ sophomore had 21 kills, 13 aces, 15 digs and four blocks to help Davidson Day to road wins over The Burlington School and Providence Day.

Walker had five kills, 12 aces, nine digs and a block in a 3-0 victory at The Burlington School Aug. 30.

The next day, Walker added 16 kills, an ace, three blocks and six digs in a 3-0 win at Providence Day.

Walker has 102 kills, 66 digs, 33 aces and eight blocks for Davidson Day (7-2, through Sunday).

Marco Wright, Gaston Day Soccer: The Spartans’ junior had four goals and one assist as Gaston Day beat Metrolina Christian and Statesville Christian.

Wright had accounted for all four goals with three scores and one assist in a 4-2 win over Metrolina Christian Aug. 31.

He also had a goal in a 2-0 victory over Statesville Christian Sept. 2.

Wright has 15 goals and two assists for Gaston Day (5-1, through Sunday).

** Information published today includes statistics through Sept. 4.

Want to nominate an athlete?: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athletes’ name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.

