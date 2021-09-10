Hickory Ridge gives Chambers a scare, but Daylan Smothers delivers late in close win

Hickory Ridge very nearly went to Charlotte’s Chambers High School and upset a top 20 team in the nation.

Led by quarterback Alex Bentley, who played a marvelous game, Hickory Ridge tied the game late and had the Cougars crowd nervous, but Chambers kept giving the ball to reigning N.C. player of the year Daylan Smothers on its final drive — and Smothers kept delivering.

Chambers drove 80 yards to score the game-winning points in a 34-27 win, and Smothers — who missed most of the third quarter — delivered the bulk of it.

His 2-yard run with seven seconds left was the difference.

Smothers finished with 28 carries for 200 yards and three touchdowns. He had three pass catches for 38 yards, including a circus catch near the Hickory RIdge goal line when defensive pass interference was called and Smothers scored anyway.

Chambers needed heroics from its star player because Hickory Ridge and QB Bentley played so well. Bentley completed 15-of-27 passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns. He ran 13 times for 116 yards and a touchdown. Hickory Ridge frequently spread the field and sent receivers on long routes and Bentley was able to find running lanes.

For most of the night, a Chambers defense that had looked dominant in the first three weeks really struggled to stop the Ragin’ Bulls and Bentley.

That’s why Chambers’ season almost took a blemish.

Down six to start the second half, Hickory Ridge started mounting a drive but Jamari Broady intercepted a pass at the Chambers 45 with 9:22 left in the third quarter.

Hickory Ridge got a defensive stop, still down six, but fumbled on its next drive. But the Ragin’ Bulls didn’t quit. Without their stars, Chambers went to a full house backfield and Anshon Camp’s short run ending a drive. Chambers was up 27-14, but Alex Bentley led his team down the field with a series of quick passes and quarterback scrambles.

His 19-yard run early in the fourth quarter cut the lead to 6.

And with 8:57 left to play, Hickory Ridge stopped Chambers on fourth and 1 near midfield. Hickory Ridge drove and scored, when Bentley hit Sabin McLaughlin for a 15-yard score, but a bad snap ruined the extra point and the game was tied with just over five minutes to play.

In the first half, Hickory Ridge got a break early and a big drive late.

Hickory Ridge stopped Chambers on down in Hickory Ridge territory on Chambers’ first possession. On Chambers’ second, the Cougars fumbled at the the Hickory Ridge 1.

Chambers eventually began to get rolling and went up 20-7 on a Daylan Smothers 1-yard run, but Hickory Ridge got a big answer. The Ragin’ Bulls mounted a powerful drive, featuring reserve running back Aaron Carey, who was busted some big runs up the middle and turned short passes into punishing long gains. Finally, Alex Bentley hit Christian Hamilton with a 1-yard pass and it was 20-14 at halftime.

Hickory Ridge 0 14 0 13 — 27

Chambers 7 13 7 7 — 34

C: Daylan Smothers 14 run (Melvin Benitez kick)

HR: Randall Chambers 2 run (Will Laing kick)

C: Jordan Thompson 1 run (Benitez kick)

C: Smothers 1 run (kick failed)

HR: Christian Hamilton 1 pass from Alex Bentley (Laing kick)

HR: Alex Bentley 19 run (Laing kick)

C: Anshon Camp 2 run (kick failed)

HR: Sabin McLaughlin 15 pass from Bentley (kick failed)

C: Smothers 2 run (Benitez kick)