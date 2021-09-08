High School Sports
Talking Preps OT: Irmo (SC) coach Aaron Brand talks NC/SC football, Charlotte coaching
Before he left for a high-paying job at Irmo High School, Aaron Brand spent many years coaching high school football in Charlotte.
He’s on Talking Preps Overtime Wednesday night at 8 p.m. to discuss it.
Brand talks about being a head coach at West Charlotte, then working under legendary Dutch Fork coach Tom Knotts when both were winning state championships at Independence.
Brand also won a state title as an assistant at Mallard Creek before laying the foundation to what has become a national power at Chambers High (formerly Vance). And Brand talks about the differences between North Carolina and South Carolina, too.
