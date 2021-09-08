Charlotte Observer Logo
Talking Preps OT: Irmo (SC) coach Aaron Brand talks NC/SC football, Charlotte coaching

Vance Cougar Head Coach Aaron Brand celebrates his team’s win in the 4AA Semi Final game vs Myers Park.
Vance Cougar Head Coach Aaron Brand celebrates his team's win in the 4AA Semi Final game vs Myers Park.

Before he left for a high-paying job at Irmo High School, Aaron Brand spent many years coaching high school football in Charlotte.

He’s on Talking Preps Overtime Wednesday night at 8 p.m. to discuss it.

Brand talks about being a head coach at West Charlotte, then working under legendary Dutch Fork coach Tom Knotts when both were winning state championships at Independence.

Brand also won a state title as an assistant at Mallard Creek before laying the foundation to what has become a national power at Chambers High (formerly Vance). And Brand talks about the differences between North Carolina and South Carolina, too.

