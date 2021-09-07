Talking Preps: playoff qualifications, Mr. Football, Chambers Jalen Swindell

A new Talking Preps is on tap for Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 8 p.m. Among this week’s topics:

▪ We discuss how the NCHSAA should handle qualifying teams for the playoffs in a pandemic and whether vaccines should be mandatory for fans to attend games.

▪ We update our Mr. Football Watchllist, drop the new statewide high school football rankings and preview the week’s top games, including Grice breaking down the game of the week: Weddington at Ardrey Kell.

▪ Chambers High star defensive lineman Jalen Swindell is on the Game Show.

▪ Chelsea interviews Southeast Raleigh QB Amir MIlls-James

▪ Four new Fresh Faces are featured: Folger Boaz, East Surry; Dewayne Gissendanner, Providence; Jawarn Howell, Mooresville; Blake McClellan, East Rutherford

▪ The Talking Preps featured players from Friday’s games, aka Grice’s Gems are: Northwest Guilford’s Tanner Ballou; Myers Park’s Lucas Lenhoff; North Rowan’s Amari McArthur; Cardinal Gibbons’ Donovan Shephard; and Pine Lake Prep’s Hudson Stalun.