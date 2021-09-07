Charlotte Observer Logo
Charlottefive Logo

High School Sports

Talking Preps: playoff qualifications, Mr. Football, Chambers Jalen Swindell

A new Talking Preps is on tap for Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 8 p.m. Among this week’s topics:

We discuss how the NCHSAA should handle qualifying teams for the playoffs in a pandemic and whether vaccines should be mandatory for fans to attend games.

We update our Mr. Football Watchllist, drop the new statewide high school football rankings and preview the week’s top games, including Grice breaking down the game of the week: Weddington at Ardrey Kell.

Chambers High star defensive lineman Jalen Swindell is on the Game Show.

Chelsea interviews Southeast Raleigh QB Amir MIlls-James

Four new Fresh Faces are featured: Folger Boaz, East Surry; Dewayne Gissendanner, Providence; Jawarn Howell, Mooresville; Blake McClellan, East Rutherford

The Talking Preps featured players from Friday’s games, aka Grice’s Gems are: Northwest Guilford’s Tanner Ballou; Myers Park’s Lucas Lenhoff; North Rowan’s Amari McArthur; Cardinal Gibbons’ Donovan Shephard; and Pine Lake Prep’s Hudson Stalun.

  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service