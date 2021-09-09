High School Sports
Charlotte-area, Triangle high school football standings, schedule
Charlotte-area
Queen City 3A-4A
Conference
All
Julius Chambers (4A)
0-0
0
0
3-0-0
89
48
West Mecklenburg (3A)
0-0
0
0
3-0-0
100
40
Hough (4A)
0-0
0
0
2-0-0
80
25
West Charlotte (3A)
0-0
0
0
2-0-0
35
14
Mallard Creek (4A)
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
28
20
North Mecklenburg (4A)
0-0
0
0
1-1-0
47
42
Hopewell (4A)
0-0
0
0
1-2-0
66
66
Friday’s games
Berry Academy at North Mecklenburg, 7
Harding at West Mecklenburg, 7
Hickory Ridge at Chambers, 7
Hopewell at Independence, 7
Hough at Cox Mill, 7:30
Mallard Creek at Gaffney (SC), 7:30
West Charlotte at Garinger, 7:30
South Meck 4A
Conference
All
Ardrey Kell
0-0
0
0
2-0-0
67
35
Olympic
0-0
0
0
2-0-0
63
27
Berry Academy
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
27
0
Myers Park
0-0
0
0
2-1-0
86
65
South Mecklenburg
0-0
0
0
2-1-0
92
20
Harding
0-0
0
0
1-2-0
72
47
Friday’s games
Berry Academy at North Mecklenburg, 7
Cuthbertson at South Mecklenburg, 7
East Mecklenburg at Olympic, 7
Harding at West Mecklenburg, 7
Myers Park at Buford (GA), 7:30
Weddington at Ardrey Kell, 7
Southwestern 4A
Conference
All
Charlotte Catholic
0-0
0
0
2-0-0
47
25
Butler
0-0
0
0
1-2-0
63
61
Providence
0-0
0
0
1-2-0
48
59
Garinger
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
0
50
Independence
0-0
0
0
0-2-0
12
53
East Mecklenburg
0-0
0
0
0-3-0
0
123
Rocky River
0-0
0
0
0-3-0
18
81
Friday’s games
East Mecklenburg at Olympic, 7
Hopewell at Independence, 7
Roswell (GA) Blessed Trinity at Charlotte Catholic, 7:30
Sun Valley at Rocky River, 7
West Charlotte at Garinger, 7
Idle
Butler, Providence
Canceled
Butler at Porter Ridge
Greater Metro 4A
Conference
All
A.L. Brown
0-0
0
0
3-0-0
97
39
Cox Mill
0-0
0
0
2-0-0
66
28
Hickory Ridge
0-0
0
0
2-1-0
114
54
Lake Norman
0-0
0
0
2-1-0
80
54
Mooresville
0-0
0
0
1-1-0
30
61
West Cabarrus
0-0
0
0
1-1-0
37
34
South Iredell
0-0
0
0
1-2-0
93
74
Friday’s games
Catawba Ridge (SC) at West Cabarrus, 7:30
Central Cabarrus at Oak Grove, 7:30
East Forsyth at South Iredell, 7:30
Hickory Ridge at Chambers, 7
Hough at Cox Mill, 7:30
Mooresville at Davie County, 7:30
Idle
Lake Norman
Canceled
Alexander Central at Lake Norman
Southern Carolina 4A
Conference
All
Weddington
0-0
0
0
3-0-0
61
21
Porter Ridge
0-0
0
0
2-0-0
71
10
Marvin Ridge
0-0
0
0
2-1-0
82
38
Cuthbertson
0-0
0
0
1-2-0
92
91
Piedmont
0-0
0
0
1-2-0
47
73
Sun Valley
0-0
0
0
0-2-0
27
69
Friday’s games
Cuthbertson at South Mecklenburg, 7
Marvin Ridge at Parkwood, 7
Piedmont at Fort Mill (SC), 7:30
Sun Valley at Rocky River, 7
Weddington at Ardrey Kell, 7
Idle
Porter Ridge
Canceled
Butler at Porter Ridge
Pageland (SC) at Piedmont
Northwestern 3A-4A
Conference
All
South Caldwell (4A)
0-0
0
0
2-0-0
38
19
Alexander Central (4A)
0-0
0
0
2-1-0
69
37
Hibriten (3A)
0-0
0
0
2-1-0
81
71
Freedom (3A)
0-0
0
0
1-1-0
20
25
Watauga (4A)
0-0
0
0
1-2-0
56
81
Ashe County (3A)
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
26
28
Friday’s games
Ashe County at Mount Airy, 7:30
Patton at Freedom, 7:30
South Caldwell at Newton-Conover, 7:30
Idle
Alexander Central, Hibriten, Watauga
Canceled
Alexander Central at Lake Norman
Hibriten at Shelby
South Caldwell at Bandys
Sandhills 3A-4A
Conference
All
Pinecrest (4A)
0-0
0
0
3-0-0
104
43
Hoke County (4A)
0-0
0
0
2-1-0
84
20
Lee County (3A)
0-0
0
0
2-1-0
113
41
Richmond Senior (4A)
0-0
0
0
2-1-0
110
100
Scotland County (3A)
0-0
0
0
2-1-0
94
30
Union Pines (3A)
0-0
0
0
0-2-0
28
33
Southern Lee (3A)
0-0
0
0
0-3-0
26
101
Friday’s games
Fairmont at Southern Lee, 7:30
Grimsley at Pinecrest, 7
Hoke County at Seventy-First, 7:30
Jack Britt at Scotland County, 7:30
Lee County at Fuquay-Varina, 7
St. Pauls at Union Pines, 7:30
South View at Richmond Senior, 7:30
Big South 3A
Conference
All
Kings Mountain
0-0
0
0
2-1-0
47
51
South Point
0-0
0
0
2-1-0
88
41
Stuart Cramer
0-0
0
0
2-1-0
84
56
Forestview
0-0
0
0
1-2-0
36
46
Ashbrook
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
0
49
Crest
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
20
21
Hunter Huss
0-0
0
0
0-2-0
20
103
North Gaston
0-0
0
0
0-3-0
32
129
Friday’s games
Crest at North Gaston, 7:30
West Lincoln at Ashbrook, 7:30
Idle
Forestview, Hunter Huss, Kings Mountain, South Point, Stuart Cramer
South Piedmont 3A
Conference
All
Jesse Carson
0-0
0
0
1-1-0
70
48
South Rowan
0-0
0
0
1-2-0
42
78
Concord
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
30
42
Central Cabarrus
0-0
0
0
0-2-0
17
52
East Rowan
0-0
0
0
0-2-0
6
93
West Rowan
0-0
0
0
0-2-0
43
77
Northwest Cabarrus
0-0
0
0
0-3-0
49
116
Lake Norman Charter (a)
0-0
0
0
2-0-0
52
35
playing a nonconference schedule this fall
Friday’s games
Cabarrus Warriors at Concord, 7
Jesse Carson at Jay M. Robinson, 7:30
Lake Norman Charter at Hickory Grove Christian, 7
Mount Pleasant at Northwest Cabarrus, 7:30
North Davidson at East Rowan, 7:30
South Rowan at Salisbury, 7:30
West Rowan at North Rowan, 7:30
Idle
Central Cabarrus
Western Foothills 3A
Conference
All
East Lincoln
0-0
0
0
2-0-0
53
15
Statesville
0-0
0
0
2-0-0
69
44
North Lincoln
0-0
0
0
2-1-0
89
72
Hickory
0-0
0
0
1-2-0
54
58
North Iredell
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
7
51
West Iredell
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
0
37
Fred T. Foard
0-0
0
0
0-2-0
6
105
St. Stephens
0-0
0
0
0-2-0
7
86
Friday’s games
No games scheduled
Idle
East Lincoln, Fred T. Foard, Hickory, North Iredell, North Lincoln, St. Stephens, Statesville, West Iredell
Canceled
North Iredell at Bunker Hill
Rocky River 2A-3A
Conference
All
West Stanly (2A)
0-0
0
0
2-0-0
79
20
Forest Hills (2A)
0-0
0
0
2-1-0
77
18
Monroe (2A)
0-0
0
0
1-1-0
49
37
Parkwood (3A)
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
30
47
Anson County (2A)
0-0
0
0
0-3-0
35
121
Central Academy (3A) (a)
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
– not playing a varsity schedule this season
Friday’s games
Forest Hills at Charlotte Latin, 7
Marvin Ridge at Parkwood, 7
Idle
Anson County, Monroe, West Stanly
Canceled
Anson County at Albemarle
Maiden at Monroe
Montgomery Central at Monroe
North Stanly at West Stanly
Catawba Valley 2A
Conference
All
Bandys
0-0
0
0
2-0-0
93
13
Bunker Hill
0-0
0
0
2-0-0
71
18
Maiden
0-0
0
0
2-0-0
103
0
West Lincoln
0-0
0
0
2-0-0
41
14
East Burke
0-0
0
0
1-1-0
26
19
Newton-Conover
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
7
28
West Caldwell
0-0
0
0
0-2-0
32
57
Lincolnton
0-0
0
0
0-3-0
33
88
Friday’s games
Christ School at Maiden, 7:30
South Caldwell at Newton-Conover, 7:30
West Lincoln at Ashbrook, 7:30
Idle
Bandys, Bunker Hill, East Burke, Lincolnton, West Caldwell
Canceled
Maiden at Monroe
North Iredell at Bunker Hill
South Caldwell at Bandys
Mountain Foothills 2A
Conference
All
Chase
0-0
0
0
3-0-0
146
53
Hendersonville
0-0
0
0
3-0-0
192
43
Polk County
0-0
0
0
2-1-0
54
65
Brevard
0-0
0
0
1-1-0
30
31
Patton
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
6
14
R-S Central
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
14
20
East Rutherford (a)
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
– not playing a varsity schedule this fall
Friday’s games
Brevard at Clyde Erwin, 7:30
Cherryville at Chase, 7:30
Daniel (SC) at Hendersonville, 7:30
Patton at Freedom, 7:30
R-S Central at Chesnee (SC), 7:30
Idle
Polk County
Canceled
Christ School at Polk County
Mountain Heritage at Hendersonville
Catawba Shores 1A-2A
Conference
All
Mtn. Island Charter (1A)
0-0
0
0
2-0-0
62
33
Carver (1A)
0-0
0
0
2-1-0
62
53
Bishop McGuinness (1A)
0-0
0
0
1-1-0
26
40
Christ the King (1A)
0-0
0
0
1-1-0
42
46
Comm. Sch. of Davidson (2A)
0-0
0
0
1-2-0
56
96
Winston-Salem Prep (1A)
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
6
15
Pine Lake Prep (2A)
0-0
0
0
0-2-0
16
43
Friday’s games
Carver at McMichael, 7:30
Christ the King at Bessemer City, 7:30
North Raleigh Christian at Bishop McGuinness, 7:30
Starmount at Pine Lake Prep, 7
Union Academy at Mountain Island Charter, 7:30
Winston-Salem Prep at Walkertown, 7:30
Idle
Community School of Davidson
Central Carolina 1A-2A
Conference
All
North Rowan (1A)
0-0
0
0
2-0-0
72
60
Salisbury (2A)
0-0
0
0
2-0-0
109
0
Thomasville (1A)
0-0
0
0
2-0-0
84
8
East Davidson (2A)
0-0
0
0
2-1-0
87
83
Lexington (2A)
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
12
55
South Davidson (1A)
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
0
20
West Davidson (2A)
0-0
0
0
0-2-0
13
96
Friday’s games
East Davidson at Ledford, 7:30
Forbush at Thomasville, 7:30
South Rowan at Salisbury, 7:30
South Stanly at South Davidson, 7:30
West Davidson at Southwestern Randolph, 7:30
West Rowan at North Rowan, 7
Idle
Lexington
South Piedmont 1A-2A
Conference
All
Shelby (2A)
0-0
0
0
2-0-0
52
26
Thom. Jefferson Ac. (1A)
0-0
0
0
2-0-0
74
23
Burns (2A)
0-0
0
0
2-1-0
43
45
Cherryville (1A)
0-0
0
0
1-1-0
41
49
East Gaston (2A)
0-0
0
0
1-2-0
80
63
Highland Tech (1A)
0-0
0
0
0-2-0
21
75
Bessemer City (1A)
0-0
0
0
0-3-0
38
85
Friday’s games
Burns at Watauga, 7:30
Cherryville at Chase, 7:30
Christ the King at Bessemer City, 7:30
Draughn at Highland Tech, 7:30
South Pointe (SC) at Shelby, 7:30
Idle
East Gaston, Thomas Jefferson Academy
Canceled
Hibriten at Shelby
Western Highlands 1A-2A
Conference
All
Mitchell County (1A)
0-0
0
0
2-1-0
83
45
C.D. Owen (2A)
0-0
0
0
1-1-0
40
77
Madison County (2A)
0-0
0
0
1-1-0
55
57
Mtn. Heritage (1A)
0-0
0
0
1-1-0
30
40
Draughn (1A)
0-0
0
0
0-2-0
19
93
Rosman (1A)
0-0
0
0
0-2-0
29
103
Avery County (1A)
0-0
0
0
0-3-0
69
137
Friday’s games
Draughn at Highland Tech, 7:30
Enka at Madison County, 7:30
McDowell at Avery County, 7:30
Mitchell County at Andrews, 7:30
North Henderson at C.D. Owen, 7:30
Rosman at Cherokee, 7:30
Canceled
Mountain Heritage at Hendersonville
Yadkin Valley 1A-2A
Conference
All
Jay M. Robinson (2A)
0-0
0
0
3-0-0
90
17
Mount Pleasant (2A)
0-0
0
0
3-0-0
44
7
North Stanly (2A)
0-0
0
0
1-2-0
74
62
Albemarle (1A)
0-0
0
0
0-3-0
35
118
South Stanly (1A)
0-0
0
0
0-3-0
18
140
Union Academy (1A)
0-0
0
0
0-3-0
14
163
Friday’s games
Jesse Carson at Jay M. Robinson, 7:30
Mount Pleasant at Northwest Cabarrus, 7:30
South Stanly at South Davidson, 7:30
Union Academy at Mountain Island Charter, 7:30
Idle
Albemarle, North Stanly
Canceled
Anson County at Albemarle
North Stanly at West Stanly
Big South 4A (CISAA)
Conference
All
Charlotte Latin
0-0
0
0
2-0-0
68
20
Rabun Gap
0-0
0
0
2-1-0
106
45
Charlotte Christian
0-0
0
0
1-1-0
27
21
Christ School
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
21
35
Charlotte Country Day
0-0
0
0
0-2-0
19
61
Providence Day
0-0
0
0
0-2-0
31
64
Friday’s games
A.C. Reynolds at Rabun Gap, 7
Carolina Bearcats at Providence Day, 7
Christ School at Maiden, 7:30
Forest Hills at Charlotte Latin, 7
Hammond School (SC) at Charlotte Country Day, 7
Legion Collegiate (SC) at Charlotte Christian, 7
Canceled
A.C. Reynolds at Rabun Gap
Christ School at Polk County
Red Springs at Providence Day
Piedmont Athletic
Conference
All
Metrolina Christian
0-0
0
0
2-1-0
132
44
Cabarrus Warriors
0-0
0
0
1-1-0
24
16
High Point Christian
0-0
0
0
1-1-0
80
80
SouthLake Christian
0-0
0
0
0-2-0
40
57
Friday’s games
Asheville Saints at High Point Christian, 7
Cabarrus Warriors at Concord, 7
Covenant Day at Metrolina Christian, 7
Ravenscroft at SouthLake Christian, 7
Western Football Conference
Conference
All
Asheville School
0-0
0
0
2-0-0
111
9
Hickory Grove Christian
0-0
0
0
2-0-0
92
0
Covenant Day
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
20
19
Friday’s games
Asheville School at Morristown (TN) Lakeview Christian, 7:30
Covenant Day at Metrolina Christian, 7
Lake Norman Charter at Hickory Grove Christian, 7
Pioneer Football League
Conference
All
Cabarrus Stallions
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
6
28
Asheville Saints
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
6
67
Anderson (SC) Cavaliers
0-0
0
0
0-2-0
0
76
Carolina (SC) Spartans
0-0
0
0
0-2-0
0
79
Tennessee Silverbacks (a)
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
– not playing football this fall
Friday’s game
Asheville Saints at High Point Christian, 7
Saturday’s games
Anderson Cavaliers at Rock Hill South Carolina Spartans, 3
Cabarrus Stallions at Sugar Hill (GA) Georgia Force, 5:30
N.C. nonconference
All
Carolina Bearcats
0-2
25
28
Hickory Hawks
0-3
26
100
Statesville Christian
0-0
0
0
Friday’s games
Carolina Bearcats at Providence Day, 7
Hickory Hawks vs. South Wake Crusaders, at Lenoir-Rhyne Univ., 7:30
Wake County area standings
CAP 6 4A
Conference
All
Leesville Road
0-0
0
0
2-0-0
63
8
Sanderson
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
37
28
Cardinal Gibbons
0-0
0
0
2-1-0
122
57
Enloe
0-0
0
0
1-2-0
20
95
Athens Drive
0-0
0
0
0-2-0
28
84
Broughton
0-0
0
0
0-3-0
36
146
Friday’s games
Apex Friendship at Athens Drive, 7
Broughton at Millbrook, 7
Enloe at Wakefield, 7
Heritage at Sanderson, 7
Leesville Road at Southern Durham, 7
Wake Forest at Cardinal Gibbons, 7
DAC 7 4A
Conference
All
Chapel Hill
0-0
0
0
2-0-0
63
50
Southern Alamance
0-0
0
0
2-0-0
70
9
Hillside
0-0
0
0
2-1-0
89
37
Jordan
0-0
0
0
1-1-0
48
55
Northern
0-0
0
0
1-2-0
57
109
Riverside
0-0
0
0
0-3-0
59
109
East Chapel Hill (a)
0-0
0
0
0-2-0
6
106
– playing nonconference schedule this fall
Friday’s games
Carrboro at Chapel Hill, 7
East Chapel Hill at Bartlett-Yancey, 7
Hillside at Rolesville, 7
Jordan at Clayton, 7
Northern at Vance County, 7
Riverside at Person, 7
Southern Alamance at Western Alamance, 7
Greater Neuse River 4A
Conference
All
Fuquay-Varina
0-0
0
0
3-0-0
68
41
South Garner
0-0
0
0
3-0-0
127
23
Cleveland
0-0
0
0
2-0-0
107
14
Corinth Holders
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
42
14
Southeast Raleigh
0-0
0
0
2-1-0
66
53
Garner
0-0
0
0
0-2-0
13
63
Clayton
0-0
0
0
0-3-0
17
132
Thursday’s game
North Wake Saints at South Garner, 7
Friday’s games
Corinth Holders at Overhills, 7:30
Jordan at Clayton, 7
Lee County at Fuquay-Varina, 7
Northwood at Southeast Raleigh, 7
South Central at Cleveland, 7
Idle
Garner
Northern Athletic 4A
Conference
All
Heritage
0-0
0
0
3-0-0
131
30
Millbrook
0-0
0
0
3-0-0
127
46
Wake Forest
0-0
0
0
3-0-0
107
14
Wakefield
0-0
0
0
2-1-0
60
51
Rolesville
0-0
0
0
1-2-0
120
101
Knightdale
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
34
39
Friday’s games
Broughton at Millbrook, 7
Enloe at Wakefield, 7
Heritage at Sanderson, 7
Hillside at Rolesville, 7
Knightdale at Ashley, 7
Wake Forest at Cardinal Gibbons, 7
South Wake Athletic 4A
Conference
All
Green Hope
0-0
0
0
2-0-0
51
27
Apex
0-0
0
0
2-1-0
82
58
Panther Creek
0-0
0
0
2-1-0
62
99
Cary
0-0
0
0
1-2-0
46
99
Green Level
0-0
0
0
1-2-0
49
88
Holly Springs
0-0
0
0
1-2-0
59
74
Middle Creek
0-0
0
0
1-2-0
43
37
Apex Friendship
0-0
0
0
0-2-0
49
68
Friday’s games
Apex Friendship at Athens Drive, 7
Idle
Apex, Cary, Green Hope, Green Level, Holly Springs, Middle Creek, Panther Creek
Central Carolina 3A
Conference
All
Northwood
0-0
0
0
1-2-0
101
98
Person
0-0
0
0
1-2-0
79
68
Williams
0-0
0
0
1-2-0
47
61
Eastern Alamance
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
6
34
Western Alamance
0-0
0
0
0-2-0
14
85
Orange
0-0
0
0
0-3-0
35
101
Cedar Ridge (a)
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
– not playing a varsity schedule this fall
Friday’s games
Eastern Randolph at Williams, 7
Granville Central at Orange, 7
Northwood at Southeast Raleigh, 7
Riverside at Person, 7
Southern Alamance at Western Alamance, 7
Monday’s game
Cummings at Eastern Alamance, 7
Quad County 3A
Conference
All
Hunt
0-0
0
0
3-0-0
125
26
South Johnston
0-0
0
0
3-0-0
121
39
Fike
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
40
0
Smithfield-Selma
0-0
0
0
2-1-0
111
55
West Johnston
0-0
0
0
2-1-0
81
55
Southern Wayne
0-0
0
0
1-1-0
42
54
East Wake
0-0
0
0
1-2-0
62
106
C.B. Aycock
0-0
0
0
0-3-0
54
117
Friday’s games
New Hanover at Fike, 7
Southern Wayne at North Lenoir, 7
Idle
C.B. Aycock, East Wake, Hunt, Smithfield-Selma, South Johnston, West Johnston
Northern Lakes 2A-3A
Conference
All
Vance County (3A)
0-0
0
0
2-1-0
81
97
J.F. Webb (2A)
0-0
0
0
1-1-0
52
56
Carrboro (3A)
0-0
0
0
1-2-0
90
96
South Granville (2A)
0-0
0
0
1-2-0
20
64
Southern Durham (3A)
0-0
0
0
1-2-0
40
107
Granville Central (2A)
0-0
0
0
0-3-0
6
133
Friday’s games
Carrboro at Chapel Hill, 7
Granville Central at Orange, 7
J.F. Webb at Franklinton, 7:30
Leesville Road at Southern Durham, 7
Northern at Vance County, 7
South Granville at Southern Nash, 7
Neuse 6 2A
Conference
All
Eastern Wayne
0-0
0
0
3-0-0
127
61
Princeton
0-0
0
0
3-0-0
130
78
Spring Creek
0-0
0
0
2-1-0
68
47
Goldsboro
0-0
0
0
1-2-0
64
81
Beddingfield
0-0
0
0
0-3-0
6
127
North Johnston
0-0
0
0
0-3-0
6
130
Friday’s games
Beddingfield at Ayden-Grifton, 7
Eastern Wayne at Greene Central, 7
Nash Central at North Johnston, 7
Rocky Mount at Goldsboro, 7
Spring Creek at Hobbton, 7
Idle
Princeton
Carolina 1A
Conference
All
Rosewood
0-0
0
0
2-1-0
95
78
Hobbton
0-0
0
0
1-1-0
163
142
Lakewood
0-0
0
0
1-1-0
70
32
North Duplin
0-0
0
0
1-2-0
18
81
Union (a)
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
– not fielding a varsity team this fall
Friday’s games
Lakewood at Midway, 7
North Duplin at Lejeune, 7
Rosewood at Whiteville, 7
Spring Creek at Hobbton, 7
Big East (NCISAA)
Conference
All
Harrells Christian
0-0
0
0
3-0-0
136
70
North Raleigh Christian
0-0
0
0
3-0-0
77
24
Wake Christian
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
14
7
Ravenscroft
0-0
0
0
1-1-0
64
30
Trinity Christian
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
Friday’s games
Graham at Wake Christian, 7
North Raleigh Christian at Bishop McGuinness, 7
Ravenscroft at SouthLake Christian, 7
Sandhills Titans at Trinity Christian, 7
Idle
Harrells Christian
Big 8 (8-man)
Conference
All
Arendell Parrott Acad.
0-0
0
0
2-0-0
114
34
Cary Christian
0-0
0
0
2-0-0
118
38
Rocky Mount Academy
0-0
0
0
2-0-0
79
36
John Paul II Catholic
0-0
0
0
1-1-0
63
20
St. David’s School
0-0
0
0
1-1-0
57
83
Faith Christian
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
GRACE Christian
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
Fayetteville Christian (a)
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
– not fielding a football team this fall
Friday’s games
Arendell Parrott Academy at Cary Christian, 7
Faith Christian at St. David’s School, 7
Rocky Mount Academy at GRACE Christian, 7
Idle
John Paul II Catholic
Others
All
North Wake Saints
0-1-0
0
49
South Wake Crusaders
0-2-0
13
89
Thursday’s game
North Wake Saints at South Garner, 7
Friday’s game
South Wake Crusaders at Hickory Hawks, 7:30
