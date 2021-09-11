Harding High shuts out West Meck in second half of a 16-7 win Friday

Harding High would visit West Mecklenburg Friday September 10, 2021.

The 3-0 start for the West Mecklenburg Hawks came to an abrupt halt at home Friday night as the Harding Rams came in and handed the Hawks a 16-7 defeat.

Harding (2-2) led the entire game and shut out West Meck in the second half with help from three turnovers. The Hawks were averaging 33.3 points per game through their first three games but were limited to only seven Friday night.

Still, Harding coach Van Smith wouldn’t characterize his team’s victory Friday as an upset.

“It is a big win but we thought coming in that we could win,” said Smith. “We’re a pretty good football team too. We’ve gotten in our own way in the West Charlotte game and then last week again in the North Meck game. We felt pretty confident coming in.”

Leading 9-7 with seven minutes to play, Harding had an 11-play, 64-yard drive that ate up 5 minutes, 30 seconds ended at the West Meck 1-yard line with 1:25 left in the game, forcing the Hawks to go at least 80 yards to move into field goal range and attempt to take the lead.

But on third-and-eight from their own 2-yard line, the Hawks quarterback fumbled in his own end zone. Harding’s Cameron Brown recovered. Rams’ kicker Junior Diaz Jiminez made the extra point that all but ended the game.

▪ Points were at a premium for both teams, with each managing only one offensive touchdown. Harding quarterback Diego Parks scored the Rams’ first touchdown late in the first quarter on a one-yard sneak. Parks also threw for 111 yards going 10-of-25.

Dalsean Hall had West Meck’s lone touchdown on a 26-yard TD run late in the first half. Harding’s Michael Leviston helped the Rams get a safety when he covered West Meck’s punter who fell on the ball in his own end zone after a bad snap.

Three who mattered

Harding: Defender Cameron Brown recovered a fumble in West Meck’s end zone for a touchdown with 1:25 to play to seal the win for the Rams

West Meck: Running back Dalsean Hall accounted for most of the Hawks’ offense with 98 yards rushing on 20 carries, which included a 26-yard TD run. He also caught three passes for 14 yards.

Harding: Rams defense yielded just one West Meck touchdown and seven points (after the Hawks scored 100 points in their first three contests) and forced three turnovers. (two fumble recoveries and an interception)

They said it

“They all come down to me. They believe in me. If I move, if I starve, if I fight, they are going to fight with me. The coaches just put the ball in my hands and ask me to make a play and I make a play. That’s what I’m here for.” Harding quarterback Diego Parks on the Rams’ time consuming, big fourth quarter drive.

RECORDS: Harding (2-2,) West Meck (3-1)

WHAT’S NEXT: Harding will host Olympic while West Meck plays at home again against Chambers next week.

Harding 7 2 0 7 16 West Meck 0 7 0 0 7

H: Diego Parks 1 run; (Junior Diaz Jimenez kick)

H: Blocked Punt -Safety

WM: Dalsean Hall 26 run: (Jorge Ruvalcaba kick)

H: Cameron Brown fumble recovery in end zone: (Jimenez kick)