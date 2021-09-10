Hey, isn’t that Charlotte basketball star Mikey Williams in an NBA 2K commercial?

Back in July, Charlotte high school basketball star Mikey Williams made national news when he was one of the first teens to sign a Name, Image and Likeness deal.

Williams signed with Excel Sports, which said it would help him earn seven figures as part of the deal.

Well, Williams has turned up in a national ad with NBA star and Olympic gold medalist Jayson Tatum to promote the new NBA 2K video game. Williams is seen playing the game against Tatum, with a digitized version of Tatum on screen.

Tatum, a former Duke standout who won a gold medal with Team USA this summer, posted the ad on his Instagram page Friday. Tatum has 3.9 million followers on the platform.

Williams, who has been an internet celebrity since middle school, has 3.2 million followers. Williams also posted the clip Friday, and it had been seen by more than 500,000 viewers on both athletes’ pages as of 3 p..m. Friday afternoon.