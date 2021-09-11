Vote for the Charlotte Observer high school football player of the week (9.17.21)

Here are the nominees for the Charlotte Observer high school football player of the week.

Readers can vote as often as they want until the poll closes around noon on Friday.

Keyaan Abdul-Rahim, Providence Day: 18 tackles, sack in a 53-0 win over the Carolina Bearcats.

Cam Alford, North Mecklenburg: 28 carries, 242 yards, three touchdowns plus six tackles in a 30-22 win over Berry.

Alex Bentley, Hickory Ridge: completed 15-of-27 passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-27 loss to Chambers. He ran 13 times for 116 yards and a touchdown.

Dylan Bisson, Mountain Island Charter: Bisson was 16-of-19 for 541 yards four TDS in a 68-12 win over Union Academy. Mountain Island is 3-0 for the first time. He set a new Gaston County scoring mark, breaking one set by Ashbrook’s Trey Brice that was 9 years old.

Cameron Brown, Harding: recovered a fumble in the end zone for the deciding points in a 16-7 win over previously unbeaten West Meck on the road.

Nzai Coleman, Northwest Cabarrus: 26 carries for 158 yards and two scores, leading his team to its first win of the season -- 26-24 over previously unbeaten Mount Pleasant.

Jack Curtis, Ardrey Kell: A senior quarterback, Curtis completed 14-of-24 passes for 188 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-21 win over Weddington in battle of two teams ranked in the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll.

Nigel Dula, Draughn: ran 13 times for 185 yards and four touchdowns, plus a kickoff return for a touchdown in a 69-34 win over Highland Tech.

Tyler Green, Cabarrus Warriors: Green was 14-of-21 for 297 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-21 win over Concord.

Daniel Haughton, Charlotte Latin: in a 41-10 win over Forest Hills, Haughton had four catches for 72 yards, a pass completino for 22 yards, plus eight tackles, an interception and three punt returns for 56 yards.

Elijah Holmes, Olympic: 10-of-14 for 307 yards and four passing total touchdowns in a 51-7 win over East Mecklenburg. He played 21/2 quarters in the game. Holmes also had a rushing touchdown.

Will Jones, Cabarrus Warriors: 10 carries, 100 yards, three touchdowns in win over Concord, plus three catches for 58 yards and another score.

JD Lampley, Richmond Senior: three sacks in a 23-15 over previously unbeaten South View. Richmond outscored South View 20-0 in the second half.

Grantt Logan, Providence Day: 20-of-29 for 334 yards and three touchdowns in a 53-0 win over the Carolina Bearcats. He also ran the ball nine times for 68 yards and a score.

Tommy Miller, Metrolina Christian: game-high 12 tackles, a 16-yard catch in a 13-7 win over Covenant Day.

Keegan Moose, Mount Pleasant: 94-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, 11 tackles, four pass deflections in a 26-24 loss to Northwest Cabarrus.

Jacob Newman, South Mecklenburg: 14 carries for 141 yards and two touchdowns, plus a 78-yard reception for a score in a 34-16 win over Cuthbertson.

Davyn Reid, Mooresville: in a 51-34 loss to Davie County, Reid had six catches for 93 yards and a touchdown and he had a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

Daylan Smothers, Chambers: Scored game-winning touchdown with seven seconds left in a 34-27 win over Hickory Ridge. Smothers finished with 200 yards rushing and three touchdowns, plus three catches for 38 yards.

Reggie Taylor, Mountain Island Charter: six catches for 334 yards and two touchdowns against Union Academy. He set a new Gaston County record and tied for the fifth-most single-game receiving yardage in NC public school history.