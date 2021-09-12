Vote for Charlotte Observer high school athlete of the week (9.17.21)

Charlotte Observer athlete of the week vote Staff

Meet the nominees for the Charlotte Observer high school athlete of the week.

Readers can vote on their favorites until Friday, around noon, when the poll will close and a winner will be announced.

Kate Dann, Charlotte Catholic Golf: The Cougars’ junior shot a 4-under-par 32 to earn medalist honors while leading Charlotte Catholic to a 46-shot victory over Cuthbertson at Ballantyne Country Club Sept. 8.

Dann, the reigning Southern Carolinas’ Conference player of the year, had four birdies and five pars in her round.

Connor Kleiderer, Charlotte Country Day Cross Country: The Buccaneers’ senior ran a 17:22.34 to finish as runner-up in the championship division race at the Wilmington Beach Blast Nighttime Invitational, Sept. 10.

Kleiderer helped the Charlotte Country Day boys’ cross country team to a seventh place finish in Wilmington.

Patrick MacKinnon, Union Academy Soccer: The Cardinals’ junior goalkeeper had 19 saves, including 13 in the second half, to lead Union Academy to a 2-0 win at Monroe Sept. 8.

Two days later, MacKinnon had 10 saves, including one on a penalty kick, in 1-0 victory at Langtree Charter Sept. 10.

MacKinnon has 52 saves, allowing only eight goals with three shutouts in 445 minutes in goal for Union Academy (3-3, through Sunday).

Maggie Magner, South Mecklenburg Golf: The Sabres’ shot a two-over-par 38, with two birdies and four pars, to help South Mecklenburg to a 136-138 win over Providence at Charles T. Myers golf course Sept. 7.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Magner is a three-time all-SoMeck 4A conference player and a two-time regional and state qualifier.

Parker Matlock, Alexander Central Golf: The Cougars’ freshman shot a team-best 43 to earn medalist honors as Alexander Central finished second (of six teams) in a Northwestern 3A/4A Conference match at Mountain Aire Golf Club Sept. 7.

Matlock, who had three pars in her round, was nine shots better than anyone else on her team in the conference’s season opening match.

Aaliyah Mitchell, Sun Valley Volleyball: The Spartans’ junior outside hitter had 16 kills, seven digs, three blocks and two aces to lead Sun Valley to a 3-0 win at Weddington Sept. 9.

Mitchell has 56 kills, 24 digs, six aces and four blocks for Sun Valley (3-2, through Sunday).

Griffin Nixdorf, Pine Lake Prep Soccer: The Pride had both goals in a 2-1 win over Mooresville Sept. 8.

Nixdorf scored on a penalty kick after he drew a foul on a breakaway, and also scored on a free-kick from 30 yards out that he placed in the top right corner of the goal as class 2A Pine Lake Prep beat 4A Mooresville.

Nixdorf has four goals and three assists for Pine Lake Prep (2-4-1, through Sunday).

Alyssa Preisano, Cutbertson Cross Country: The Cavaliers’ junior ran a personal-best 18:06.50 to finish as runner-up at the Friday Night Lights’ Cross Country Festival at Ivey Redmon Sports’ Complex in Kernersville Sept. 10.

Preisano also helped the Cuthbertson girls’ cross country team to a 44-point victory at the same meet.

Devin Reinhardt, Charlotte Latin Soccer: The Hawks’ senior midfielder had two goals in three games this week to earn the most valuable player of the Ravenscroft Invitational.

Reinhardt had a goal in a 4-1 win over Cary Academy Sept. 10.

The next day, he also scored the lone goal in Charlotte Latin’s 1-0 victory over North Raleigh Christian.

Charlotte Latin (6-3) also lost 2-0 to host Ravenscroft in the championship game Sept. 11.

Reinhardt has six goals and five assists for Charlotte Latin through Sunday.

Elizabeth Rudisill, Myers Park Golf: The Mustangs’ freshman shot a 5-under-par 31, with five birdies in her round, to earn medalist honors while leading Myers Park to victory over Berry and Olympic at Charles Sifford golf course Sept. 8.

The next day, Rudisill shot a 1-under-par 35 to help Myers Park to a 35-shot victory over South Mecklenburg at Myers Park Country Club.

Rudisill is also one of the top junior golfers in North Carolina, currently No. 6 according to the Tarheel Youth Golf Association (TYGA).

Alexis Shelton, Ardrey Kell Volleyball: The Knights’ senior outside hitter had 42 kills, 20 digs and two blocks as Ardrey Kell beat Myers Park and South Mecklenburg this week.

Shelton had 24 kills, 16 digs, two aces and one block in a 3-1 win over Myers Park Sept. 7.

She also had 18 kills, four digs and a block in a 3-0 victory at South Mecklenburg Sept. 9.

Ardrey Kell also lost to 3-1 to D.H. Conley Sept. 11.

Shelton has 112 kills, 61 digs and 15 blocks for Ardrey Kell (6-1, through Sunday).

Isaac Schmitke, Charlotte Christian Soccer: The Knights’ star had two goals and an assist as Charlotte Christian split games with Durham Academy and Metrolina Christian.

Schmitke had a goal and an assist in a 7-0 win at Metrolina Christian Sept. 7.

He also had his team’s lone goal in a 2-1 loss at Durham Academy Sept. 10.

Schmitke has five goals and four assists for Charlotte Christian (4-1-1, through Sunday).

Molly Smyth, South Iredell Volleyball: The Vikings’ senior setter had 42 assists, 16 digs and six aces to lead South Iredell to wins over Hickory Ridge and Mooresville this week.

Smyth had 17 assists, 10 digs and five aces in a 3-0 win over Hickory Ridge, Sept. 7.

Two days later, she had 25 kills, six digs and an ace in 3-0 sweep of Mooresville.

Smyth has 155 assists, 98 digs and 10 aces for a South Iredell team (7-2) that has won six straight games through Sunday.

Bethany Welch, Carmel Christian Golf: The Carmel Christian junior was medalist in back-to-back matches as the Cougars beat both Cannon School and Gaston Day.

Welch shot a 39 to help Carmel Christian to an 18-shot victory over Cannon School at River Run Country Club, Sept. 7.

She shot a 40 in the Cougars’ 34-shot win at Gaston Day at the Gaston Country Club, Sept. 9.

Carmel Christian is 3-1 through Sunday

Zachary Willer, Stuart Cramer Cross Country: The Storm senior ran a personal-best 15:36.20 to win the Friday Night Lights’ Cross Country Festival at Ivey Redmon Sports’ Complex in Kernersville, Sept. 10.

Willer finished sixth at the 3A state cross country championship meet in January.

** Information published today includes statistics through Sept. 11.

Want to nominate an athlete?: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athletes’ name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.

If you can’t see the play on mobile, click here