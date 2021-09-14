LaMelo Ball’s 1-of-1 Academy, Mikey Williams’ Vertical Academy debut inaugural seasons

Vertical Academy is a new high school basketball team in Charlotte

The Charlotte-area has two new boys high school basketball programs, Vertical Academy and 1-on-1 Academy, and both teams have begun playing.

LaMelo Ball’s 1-of-1 Prep Academy began playing in a fall league at Cox Mill High School in Cabarrus County Sunday. The team went 1-1. It beat Rocky River and lost to a team comprised mostly players from Mallard Creek.

1-of-1 Academy is mostly comprised of players in the class of 2025 and 2024. There is one eighth grader, and there is one junior on the team, 6-foot-8 Kenyon Wall. Last weekend was led by 5-11 LJ Rush and 6-9 Gevonte Ware.

Vertical Academy, featuring national phenom Mikey Williams, played in the KT Classic in Miami, Fla. Vertical went 1-2, including a game with national power Montverde Academy. Vertical’s players are mostly in the junior class with one senior, 6-9 Khouri Carvey and one sophomore, 6-7 Nick Hamrick.

Trey Parker led Vertical Academy in scoring (27.5 per game), Williams (6.5) led in assists and Carvey (11) in in rebounding.

Here are both teams’ rosters, which are subject to change:

1-on-1: 2025 5-11 LJ Rush; 2025 6-0 Cam Reyes; 2025 5-10 Jeremiah Jackson; 2025 6-3 Ashton King; 2026 Kadyn Turner Scott; 2025 6-4 Christian Wilkins; 2025 6-7 Louis Curry; 2023 6-8 Kenyon Wall; 2025 6-8 Tayeshaun Smith; 2025 6-9 Gevonte Ware; 2024 7-0 Maya Bote

Vertical Academy: Tim Hall Jr, 6-6, 2023; Mikey Williams, 6-3, 2023; Luke Strickland, 6-4, 2023; Tremayne Parker, 6-3, 2023; Josh Bullock, 5-10, 2023; Nick Hamrick, 6-7, 2024; Khouri Carvey, 6-9, 2022; Abdul Beyah Jr., 5-9, 2022; Josh Hill, 6-9, 2024.

VERTICAL ACADEMY UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Date Location Opponent Oct. 2 Oklahoma City, OK Nationwide Oct. 9 Miami, FL SCB Blazers (Sierra Canyon) Oct. 10 Miami, FL TBD Oct. 13 Huntersville, NC Lincoln Charter Oct. 15-17 Las Vegas, NV TBC ( 3 Games )

Hough opens conference soccer play with big victory

Hough boys’ soccer team made an auspicious debut Monday in the new Queen City 3A-4A Conference.

The Huskies rolled to a 6-1 victory over host North Mecklenburg, behind a big night from senior Nic Patrignani.

Patrignani scored four goals, as the Huskies improved to 5-2 overall.

Brett Pearson and Wes Sanders each added a goal and an assist, and Griffin Klebba, Jake Herbert, Bryson Waller and Ryan Burdick added assists.

Hough returns to action Wednesday night, hosting Chambers. North Mecklenburg (1-5, 0-1) is off until next Monday, when it visits Mallard Creek.

Monday’s standouts

Gabby LaPata (Providence volleyball): LaPata, a senior, had a season-high 16 kills in the Panthers’ 3-1 victory over Weddington. For the season, she is averaging more than three kills and three digs per set.

Nic Patrignani (Hough soccer): Patrignani, a senior midfielder, scored four times in his team’s 6-1 victory at North Mecklenburg. It was the second time this season that he has scored three or more goals in a match. In seven matches, Patrignani has nine goals and two assists.

Logan Story (Langtree Charter soccer): Story, a junior striker, scored three goals and added two assists in his team’s 9-0 rout of Bradford Prep. In six matches this season, Story has six goals and 10 assists.

Boys’ soccer

QUEEN CITY 3A-4A

Chambers 9, West Mecklenburg 2: The Cougars built a 5-0 halftime lead.

Mallard Creek 9, West Charlotte 0

SOUTH MECK 4A

Ardrey Kell 4, Olympic 0: Tiago Bittencourt scored twice, as the Knights (3-2-2, 1-0) won their conference opener. Will Homelinski and Mason Jonas added goals. The Trojans are 4-6, 0-1.

NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A

South Iredell 6, Alexander Central 0

SANDHILLS 3A-4A

Hoke County 6, Richmond Senior 0

BIG SOUTH 3A

Ashbrook 9, Crest 0

Forestview 2, North Gaston 0: Sophomore Plamedi Warsinsky and junior Josh Martin scored goals for the visiting Jaguars.

Hunter Huss 3, Kings Mountain 0: The host Huskies (4-0, 1-0) remained unbeaten. Kings Mountain is 1-4, 0-1.

Stuart Cramer 4, South Point 1: The Storm (7-2, 1-0) scored three times in the first half. South Point is 4-4, 0-1.

WESTERN FOOTHILLS 3A

East Lincoln 4, North Lincoln 1: Junior striker Jackson Thrap scored four goals for the Mustangs. He has six goals and three assists in six matches this season.

North Iredell 4, West Iredell 0: The host Vikings (4-1-1, 1-0) scored three times in the second half. West Iredell dropped to 1-2, 0-1.

CATAWBA VALLEY 2A

Bandys 8, West Lincoln 0: The Trojans (6-2, 1-0) scored a big road victory in their conference opener.

East Burke 4, Maiden 1

Lincolnton 2, Bunker Hill 0: The visiting Wolves, ranked sixth in 2A by Maxpreps, won their conference opener and improved to 3-0-1 overall. Bunker Hill is 1-3-1, 0-1.

Newton-Conover 3, West Caldwell 1

MOUNTAIN FOOTHILLS 2A

East Rutherford 4, Brevard 2 (OT): The visiting Cavaliers (4-2, 1-0) scored a goal in each overtime period.

Hendersonville 9, R-S Central 0

Patton 3, Polk County 2: The Panthers (5-1-1, 1-0) opened conference play with a home victory.

CATAWBA SHORES 1A-2A

Langtree Charter 9, Bradford Prep 0: Logan Story’s three goals and two assists led the Lions. Landon Metzler added two goals and an assist.

CENTRAL CAROLINA 1A-2A

Salisbury 1, West Davidson 0: The Hornets won this battle of soccer powers on a penalty kick by Colin Donaldson. It was the conference opener for each team. Both squads have 7-1 overall records.

WESTERN HIGHLANDS 1A-2A

Madison County 3, Mitchell County 2

YADKIN VALLEY 1A-2A

Gray Stone Day 9, North Stanly 0: The hosts, now 2-0 in league play, led 6-0 at the half.

Jay M. Robinson 1, Union Academy 0: Elijah Orren’s first-half goal was all the hosts needed in this match. Alan Trinidad assisted on Orren’s score.

Mount Pleasant 8, South Stanly 0: The Tigers built a 7-0 halftime lead and coasted. Les Nascimento scored two goals and added an assist, and six other players scored single goals.

NONCONFERENCE

Cuthbertson 3, Watauga 1: Billy Soares had a goal and an assist in leading the Cavaliers. Anthony Brown and Garrett Allen each added goals.

Forest Hills 3, Mountain Island Charter 1

Garinger 1, Sun Valley 1: The deadlock left Garinger with a 6-1-1 record, while Sun Valley is 6-2-1.

Hibriten 7, Lincoln Charter 0: The host Panthers, ranked No. 4 in 3A by Maxpreps, improved to 7-0 and dropped the Eagles to 4-2-1.

Mount Airy 3, Ashe County 1

Piedmont 1, West Stanly 1

Pine Lake Prep 3, Hopewell 1: Adar Ausian, Griffin Nixdorf and Sultherland Fox Tran scored for the Pride.

Porter Ridge 4, Monroe 3: The Pirates won on Senior Night.

Girls’ tennis

South Iredell 6, East Lincoln 3

Girls’ volleyball

WESTERN FOOTHILLS 3A

East Lincoln def. St. Stephens 3-2 (24-26, 25-23, 20-25, 25-16, 15-11): This marathon match went to the Mustangs, but St. Stephens got strong performances from Emma Watson (15 assists, 13 digs) and Taylor Kelly (11 kills). Kendall Fisher had a big night for East Lincoln, with 17 kills, seven aces and 24 digs. Alexa Dos Santos added 14 kills and 28 digs, and Katie Cook had 47 assists and five aces.

Fred T. Foard def. North Lincoln 3-0 (25-13, 25-6, 25-13): Ranked sixth in 3A by Maxpreps, the Tigers (7-1, 3-1) swept the Knights (6-4, 2-3).

Hickory def. West Iredell 3-1 (27-25, 23-25, 25-14, 25-17): Addison Gallyon had 11 kills, three blocks and 15 digs for West Iredell.

WESTERN HIGHLANDS 1A-2A

Mitchell County def. Madison County 3-1

MECKLENBURG NONCONFERENCE

Butler def. Cuthbertson 3-1 (20-25, 25-21, 25-13, 25-22): The host Bulldogs improved to 6-2.

Chambers def. Queens Grant Charter 3-1 (25-20, 25-14, 25-12)

Concord Academy def. United Faith Christian 3-0 (25-12, 25-11, 25-8)

Lake Norman Charter def. Corvian Community 3-0 (25-6, 25-9, 25-6): The Knights (7-1) resume conference play Tuesday night at Concord.

Providence def. Weddington 3-1 (21-25, 25-23, 25-19, 25-15): The Warriors (5-4) took the opening set, but Providence, ranked fifth in 4A by Maxpreps, stormed back and improved to 9-0 on the season. Gabby LaPata led the way with 16 kills and 15 digs. Ava Leahy added 15 kills, Alex Butters had 23 digs, and Katie Cruise totaled 47 assists.

Providence Day def. Metrolina Christian 3-1 (24-26, 25-12, 25-17, 25-15)

NONCONFERENCE

Alexander Central def. Bandys 3-1 (25-17, 15-25, 25-18, 25-16): The Cougars improved to 5-1 overall.

Arborbrook Christian def. Parkwood 3-0

Draughn def. South Caldwell 3-0 (25-22, 25-14, 25-22): Madison Powell’s 11 kills and 13 digs led the Panthers. Bella Williams added seven kills, and Addie Hart had 20 digs.

Hibriten def. East Burke 3-0 (25-13, 25-21, 26-24): Catherine Hammack had 16 digs for East Burke.

Hickory Ridge def. Central Academy 3-0 (25-15, 25-10, 25-10)

Highland Tech def. Hunter Huss 3-0 (25-9, 25-3, 25-8): Freshman Madison Thompson’s nine kills led the Rams’ offense, and Ashlyn Stephens added seven kills and seven aces.

Jay M. Robinson def. Central Cabarrus 3-0 (25-14, 25-20, 25-22): Emily Freeze (nine kills), McKenna Furr (25 digs) and Haven Monroe (19 assists) led the victors.

Kings Mountain def. Shelby 3-0 (25-4, 25-25, 25-12): The Mountaineers (6-1) trounced their rivals, with Paige Bagwell totaling 16 assists and Aaliyah Byers notching 13 kills.

Mount Pleasant def. Northwest Cabarrus 3-0 (25-11, 25-6, 25-11): The Tigers (11-0) are ranked second in the state in 2A.

R-S Central def. East Henderson 3-0 (25-12, 25-19, 25-15)

Union Academy def. Piedmont 3-0 (25-17, 25-15, 25-11): The Cardinals, ranked fourth in 1A by Maxpreps, rank their record to 13-0.

Watauga def. Asheville Christian 3-0 (25-9, 25-20, 26-24): Megan Patton had 20 assists and 19 digs for the Pioneers (7-2). Brooke Scheffler added 19 kills and 10 digs. Watauga opens Northwestern 3A-4A play Thursday at home against South Caldwell.

