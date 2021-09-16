High school football previews for all Meck. Co. games, top regional previews, schedule

Prep football preview, schedule

(Observer’s Sweet 16 rankings are included)

No. 4 Ardrey Kell (3-0) at Porter Ridge (2-0), 7 p.m. – Behind QB Jack Curtis and a strong defense, the Knights already handed two Union County unbeatens (Marvin Ridge, Weddington) their first losses. COVID protocols have kept the host Pirates sidelined for two weeks, so some initial rustiness might be an issue. Porter Ridge has its typical strong ground game, with RB Omarion Taylor averaging nearly 100 yards a game.

Cabarrus Warriors (2-1) at Covenant Day (1-1), 7 p.m. – Sophomore QB Tyler Green leads the Warriors’ dynamic air game, throwing for more than 250 yards a game. Covenant Day will try to keep him off the field with its tenacious defense.

Carver (2-2, 0-0 Catawba Shores 1A) at Christ the King (1-2, 0-0), 7 p.m. – It’s the conference opener for each team. Christ the King’s challenge will be trying to move the ball against the Yellowjackets’ tough defense.

Catawba Ridge, SC (3-1) at No. 11 South Mecklenburg (3-1), 7 p.m. – The visiting Copperheads bring true star power to South Mecklenburg, as sophomore QB Jadyn Davis has been ranked the top quarterback college prospect in the country. Davis is throwing for nearly 260 yards a game, with nine touchdowns and one interception. He’ll get a test against a Sabre defense that has put the brakes on every team it has faced this season.

No. 1 Chambers (3-0, 0-0 Queen City 3A-4A) at West Mecklenburg (3-1, 0-0), 7 p.m. – Chambers enters this game off a scare – last Friday’s 34-27 victory over Hickory Ridge. West Mecklenburg is coming off its first loss of the season. West Meck freshman QB Jared Lockhart has thrown for nearly 600 yards, and RB Daisean Hall has rushed for 600 yards. But they’ll be up against arguably the state’s toughest defense – a unit loaded with Division 1 recruits.

Community School of Davidson (1-2, 0-0 Catawba Shores 1A-2A) at Bishop McGuinness (1-2, 0-0), 7 p.m. – The host Villains like to run the ball, and RB Noah Nagle is averaging about 70 yards a contest. The visiting Spartans are forcing an average of two turnovers per contest, and mistakes will be key in what should be a close game.

Garinger (0-4, 0-0 Southwestern 4A) at No. 10 Butler (1-2, 0-0), 7 p.m. – It’s homecoming at Butler, and the Bulldogs haven’t played since losing 33-0 to powerhouse St. John’s College in Washington on Labor Day weekend. They face a very young Garinger team that hasn’t scored this season but held a tough West Charlotte team to 17 points last week.

No. 2 Hough (3-0, 0-0 Queen City 3A-4A) at North Mecklenburg (2-1, 0-0), 7 p.m. – Hough QB Tad Hudson has thrown for 740 yards and eight touchdowns. The Huskies’ rugged defense is challenged with stopping North Mecklenburg RB Cam Alford, who rushed for 242 yards and three touchdowns last week against Berry Academy.

Legion Collegiate, SC (0-2) at Charlotte Latin (3-0), 7 p.m. – The visiting Lancers, a Rock Hill charter school, are off to a rough start, with 16 total rushing yards in two games. The host Hawks have thrived behind a strong passing game. WR Daniel Haughton has 21 receptions and three touchdowns.

Metrolina Christian (3-1, 0-0 Piedmont Athletic) at SouthLake Christian (0-2, 0-0), 7 p.m. – The visiting Warriors have a rising star in freshman RB J.D. Williams, who has 200 rushing yards and is averaging more than 6 yards per carry. Eagles’ senior LB Will Johnson leads the team with 30 tackles, including three for lost yardage.

Myers Park (2-2, 0-0 South Meck 4A) at Berry Academy (2-1, 0-0), 7 p.m. – Mustangs’ QB Lucas Lenhoff has thrown for 1,100 yards in four games, with his favorite target being Camarion Thornton (19 catches, 451 yards, four touchdowns). The host Cardinals can move the ball, too, but they don’t want to get into a shootout with the powerful Myers Park attack.

Olympic (3-0, 0-0 South Meck 4A) at Harding (2-2, 0-0), 7 p.m. – Olympic puts its unbeaten record up against a dangerous Harding team. Harding QB Diego Parks is a running-passing threat, and the Rams’ defense was very effective in last week’s 16-7 victory over previously unbeaten West Mecklenburg. Olympic QB Elijah Holmes is averaging nearly 250 passing yards a contest.

Providence (1-2, 0-0 Southwestern 4A) vs. Charlotte Catholic (2-1, 0-0), at Memorial Stadium, 7 p.m. – This is another of the Carolina Panthers-sponsored Big Friday games. These two teams are longtime south Charlotte rivals. Both teams have strong running backs – Providence’s Jamar Price, and the Cougars’ Jimmy Brewer and Akii Williams. One advisory to fans: If you’re going to the game, be advised that parking next to the stadium is $5 – and cash only.

Rocky River (1-2, 0-0 Southwestern 4A) at East Mecklenburg (0-4, 0-0), 7 p.m. – East Mecklenburg is having trouble moving the football this season, and the Eagles might be having nightmares about facing Ravens’ DT Rashaad McCollum. He had five sacks last week against Sun Valley.

Union Academy (0-4) at Lake Norman Charter (2-1), 7 p.m. – Union Academy is off to a miserable start, and it’s a chance for the host Knights to win at least three games for the first time in four years. QB Cameron Ryerson, a two-way threat, leads the Lake Norman Charter attack.

West Charlotte (3-0, 0-0 Queen City 3A-4A) at No. 16 Mallard Creek (1-1, 0-0), 7 p.m. – The visiting Lions are doing it with defense, as they’ve held their first three opponents to a total of 14 points. Mallard Creek will be looking to shore up its rushing defense, as the Mavericks gave up 260 yards on the ground last week to Gaffney (SC).

Outside Mecklenburg

A.L. Brown (3-0, 0-0 Greater Metro 4 4A) at No. 12 Hickory Ridge (2-2, 0-0), 7:30 p.m. – This might wind up being the Game of the Year in the new Greater Metro 4 4A. The visiting Wonders owns victories over three Mecklenburg 4A schools and are averaging 400 yards’ total offense per game. But Hickory Ridge ran up 27 points last week and nearly upset two-time state champion Chambers. It might take 35 points to win this one.

North Lincoln (2-1, 0-0 Western Foothills 3A) at Statesville (2-0, 0-0), 7 p.m. – Statesville QB Zamari Stevenson is a two-way threat, but the Greyhounds haven’t played in two weeks. North Lincoln has a powerful ground game, led by Brennen Rogers (101 yards per game) and Kyle Kovalchuk (89 yards a contest).

Thomasville (3-0, 0-0 Central Carolina 1A-2A) at No. 5 Salisbury (3-0, 0-0), 7:30 p.m. – These teams could be state title contenders, but they’ll never meet in the playoffs. Thomasville, a 1A school, is averaging nearly 45 points a game. Salisbury, the defending 2A state champion, is off to a blazing start, outscoring opponents 162-0.

-- Steve Lyttle

This week’s schedule

Friday

(all kickoffs at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted)

Queen City 3A-4A

Hough (3-0, 0-0) at North Mecklenburg (2-1, 0-0), 7

West Charlotte (3-0, 0-0) at Mallard Creek (1-1, 0-0), 7

Julius Chambers (4-0, 0-0) at West Mecklenburg (3-1, 0-0), 7

South Meck 4A

Myers Park (2-2, 0-0) at Berry Academy (2-1, 0-0), 7

Olympic (3-0, 0-0) at Harding (2-2, 0-0), 7

Southwestern 4A

Garinger (0-4, 0-0) at Butler (1-2, 0-0), 7

Providence (1-2, 0-0) vs. Charlotte Catholic (2-1, 0-0), at Memorial Stadium, 7

Rocky River (1-3, 0-0) at East Mecklenburg (0-4, 0-0), 7

Big South 4A (NCISAA)

Rabun Gap (2-1, 0-0) at Christ School (0-2, 0-0), 7

Greater Metro 4 4A

A.L. Brown (3-0, 0-0) at Hickory Ridge (2-2, 0-0)

Cox Mill (2-1, 0-0) at Mooresville (1-2, 0-0)

Northwestern 3A-4A

South Caldwell (3-0, 0-0) at Hibriten (2-1, 0-0)

Watauga (2-2, 0-0) at Ashe County (0-2, 0-0)

Sandhills 3A-4A

Scotland County (3-1, 0-0) at Hoke County (2-2, 0-0)

Southern Lee (0-3, 0-0) at Richmond Senior (3-1, 0-0)

Union Pines (0-3, 0-0) at Lee County (3-1, 0-0)

Big South 3A

Crest (1-1, 1-0) at Ashbrook (0-2, 0-0)

Forestview (1-2, 0-0) at North Gaston (0-4, 0-1)

Kings Mountain (2-1, 0-0) at Hunter Huss (0-2, 0-0)

Stuart Cramer (2-1, 0-0) at South Point (2-1, 0-0)

South Piedmont 3A

Concord (0-2, 0-0) at East Rowan (0-3, 0-0), 7

Northwest Cabarrus (1-3, 0-0) at South Rowan (1-3, 0-0), 7

West Rowan (1-2, 0-0) at Jesse Carson (1-2, 0-0), 7

Western Foothills 3A

East Lincoln (2-0, 0-0) at Hickory (1-2, 0-0), 7

Fred T. Foard (0-2, 0-0) at North Iredell (0-2, 0-0), 7

North Lincoln (2-1, 0-0) at Statesville (2-0, 0-0), 7

St. Stephens (0-2, 0-0) at West Iredell (0-1, 0-0), 7

Catawba Valley 2A

Bunker Hill (3-0, 0-0) at Lincolnton (0-3, 0-0)

Newton-Conover (0-2, 0-0) at West Caldwell (0-2, 0-0)

West Lincoln (3-0, 0-0) at Bandys (2-0, 0-0)

Mountain Foothills 2A

Polk County (2-1, 0-0) at Patton (0-2, 0-0)

R-S Central (0-2, 0-0) at Hendersonville (3-1, 0-0)

Piedmont Athletic (NCISAA)

Metrolina Christian (3-1, 0-0) at SouthLake Christian (0-2, 0-0), 7

Catawba Shores 1A-2A

Carver (2-2, 0-0) at Christ the King (1-2, 0-0)

Community School of Davidson (1-2, 0-0) at Bishop McGuinness (1-2, 0-0)

Pine Lake Prep (0-2, 0-0) at Mountain Island Charter (3-0, 0-0)

Central Carolina 1A-2A

East Davidson (2-2, 0-0) at Lexington (0-1, 0-0)

South Davidson (0-2, 0-0) at North Rowan (2-1, 0-0)

Thomasville (3-0, 0-0) at Salisbury (3-0, 0-0)

South Piedmont 1A-2A

Bessemer City (1-3, 0-0) at Thomas Jefferson Academy (2-0, 0-0)

Cherryville (1-2, 0-0) at Shelby (2-1, 0-0)

Highland Tech (0-3, 0-0) at Burns (2-2, 0-0)

Western Highlands 1A-2A

Avery County (0-4, 0-0) at Rosman (0-2, 0-0)

C.D. Owen (1-2, 0-0) at Draughn (1-2, 0-0)

Madison County (1-1, 0-0) at Mitchell County (2-2, 0-0)

Mecklenburg nonconference

Ardrey Kell (3-0) at Porter Ridge (2-0), 7

Cabarrus Warriors (2-1) at Covenant Day (1-1), 7

Catawba Ridge, SC (3-1) at South Mecklenburg (3-1), 7

Legion Collegiate, SC (0-2) at Charlotte Latin (3-0), 7

Union Academy (0-4) at Lake Norman Charter (2-1), 7

Nonconference

Asheville School (3-0) at Greenville (SC) Christ Episcopal (2-1)

Central Cabarrus (0-2) at Freedom (2-1)

Central Davidson (3-0) at South Stanly (1-3)

Cherokee (2-1) at East Gaston (1-2)

Forest Hills (2-2) at Montgomery Central (0-2)

Jay M. Robinson (4-0) at Cuthbertson (1-3)

Marvin Ridge (2-1) at Alexander Central (3-1)

Monroe (1-1) at Sun Valley (0-3), 7

Mount Pleasant (3-1) at Lake Norman (2-1)

Oak Grove (2-1) at West Stanly (2-0)

Parkwood (0-1) at Piedmont (2-2), 7

Randleman (0-3) at North Stanly (1-2)

Saturday

Pioneer Football League

Asheville Saints (0-3, 0-0) at South Carolina Spartans (0-3, 0-0), 4

Cabarrus Stallions (0-2, 0-0) at Anderson (SC) Cavaliers (1-2, 0-0), 3

Nonconference

Carolina Bearcats (0-3) vs. Hickory Hawks (0-3), at Lenoir-Rhyne Univ., noon

Postponed/canceled

Albemarle at Southwestern Randolph

Anson County at Mount Pleasant

Maiden at East Burke

Providence Day at St. Pauls

West Cabarrus at South Iredell

