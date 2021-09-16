High School Sports
Charlotte, Triangle-area high school football standings
Charlotte-area
(all schedules subject to change, due to COVID protocols)
Queen City 3A-4A
Conference
All
Julius Chambers (4A)
0-0
0
0
4-0-0
123
75
Hough (4A)
0-0
0
0
3-0-0
128
32
West Charlotte (3A)
0-0
0
0
3-0-0
52
14
West Mecklenburg (3A)
0-0
0
0
3-1-0
107
56
North Mecklenburg (4A)
0-0
0
0
2-1-0
77
64
Mallard Creek (4A)
0-0
0
0
1-1-0
42
58
Hopewell (4A)
0-0
0
0
1-3-0
66
117
Friday’s games
Chambers at West Mecklenburg, 7
Hough at North Mecklenburg, 7
West Charlotte at Mallard Creek, 7
Idle
Hopewell
South Meck 4A
Conference
All
Ardrey Kell
0-0
0
0
3-0-0
105
56
Olympic
0-0
0
0
3-0-0
120
34
South Mecklenburg
0-0
0
0
3-1-0
126
36
Berry Academy
0-0
0
0
2-1-0
69
32
Harding
0-0
0
0
2-2-0
88
54
Myers Park
0-0
0
0
2-2-0
103
109
Friday’s games
Myers Park at Berry Academy, 7
Olympic at Harding, 7
Ardrey Kell at Porter Ridge, 7
Catawba Ridge (SC) at South Mecklenburg, 7
Idle
Myers Park
Southwestern 4A
Conference
All
Charlotte Catholic
0-0
0
0
2-1-0
57
53
Butler
0-0
0
0
1-2-0
63
61
Independence
0-0
0
0
1-2-0
63
53
Providence
0-0
0
0
1-2-0
48
59
Rocky River
0-0
0
0
1-3-0
52
95
East Mecklenburg
0-0
0
0
0-4-0
7
180
Garinger
0-0
0
0
0-4-0
0
136
Friday’s games
Garinger at Butler, 7
Providence vs. Charlotte Catholic, at Memorial Stadium, 7
Rocky River at East Mecklenburg, 7
Idle
Independence
Greater Metro 4A
Conference
All
A.L. Brown
0-0
0
0
3-0-0
97
39
Cox Mill
0-0
0
0
2-1-0
73
76
Lake Norman
0-0
0
0
2-1-0
80
54
Hickory Ridge
0-0
0
0
2-2-0
141
88
Mooresville
0-0
0
0
1-2-0
74
112
West Cabarrus
0-0
0
0
1-2-0
51
55
South Iredell
0-0
0
0
1-3-0
100
133
Friday’s games
A.L. Brown at Hickory Ridge, 7:30
Cox Mill at Mooresville, 7:30
Mount Pleasant at Lake Norman, 7:30
Idle
South Iredell, West Cabarrus
Southern Carolina 4A
Conference
All
Porter Ridge
0-0
0
0
2-0-0
71
10
Weddington
0-0
0
0
3-1-0
82
59
Marvin Ridge
0-0
0
0
2-1-0
82
38
Piedmont
0-0
0
0
2-2-0
81
101
Cuthbertson
0-0
0
0
1-3-0
108
125
Sun Valley
0-0
0
0
0-3-0
41
103
Friday’s games
Ardrey Kell at Porter Ridge, 7
Jay M. Robinson at Cuthbertson, 7
Marvin Ridge at Alexander Central, 7
Monroe at Sun Valley, 7
Parkwood at Piedmont, 7
Idle
Weddington
Northwestern 3A-4A
Conference
All
South Caldwell (4A)
0-0
0
0
3-0-0
54
32
Alexander Central (4A)
0-0
0
0
3-1-0
97
45
Freedom (3A)
0-0
0
0
2-1-0
62
31
Hibriten (3A)
0-0
0
0
2-1-0
81
71
Watauga (4A)
0-0
0
0
2-2-0
84
101
Ashe County (3A)
0-0
0
0
0-2-0
26
83
Friday’s games
South Caldwell at Hibriten, 7:30
Watauga at Ashe County, 7:30
Central Cabarrus at Freedom, 7:30
Marvin Ridge at Alexander Central, 7:30
Sandhills 3A-4A
Conference
All
Lee County (3A)
0-0
0
0
3-1-0
133
47
Pinecrest (4A)
0-0
0
0
3-1-0
118
71
Richmond Senior (4A)
0-0
0
0
3-1-0
133
115
Scotland County (3A)
0-0
0
0
3-1-0
114
46
Hoke County (4A)
0-0
0
0
2-2-0
84
56
Southern Lee (3A)
0-0
0
0
0-3-0
26
101
Union Pines (3A)
0-0
0
0
0-3-0
34
81
Friday’s games
Scotland County at Hoke County, 7:30
Southern Lee at Richmond Senior, 7:30
Union Pines at Lee County, 7:30
Idle
Pinecrest
Big South 3A
Conference
All
Crest
1-0
46
21
1-1-0
66
42
Kings Mountain
0-0
0
0
2-1-0
47
51
South Point
0-0
0
0
2-1-0
88
41
Stuart Cramer
0-0
0
0
2-1-0
84
56
Forestview
0-0
0
0
1-2-0
36
46
Ashbrook
0-0
0
0
0-2-0
19
70
Hunter Huss
0-0
0
0
0-2-0
20
103
North Gaston
0-1
21
46
0-4-0
53
175
Friday’s games
Crest at Ashbrook, 7:30
Forestview at North Gaston, 7:30
Kings Mountain at Hunter Huss, 7:30
Stuart Cramer at South Point, 7:30
South Piedmont 3A
Conference
All
Jesse Carson
0-0
0
0
1-2-0
80
70
West Rowan
0-0
0
0
1-2-0
85
112
Northwest Cabarrus
0-0
0
0
1-3-0
75
140
South Rowan
0-0
0
0
1-3-0
42
129
Central Cabarrus
0-0
0
0
0-2-0
17
52
Concord
0-0
0
0
0-2-0
51
91
East Rowan
0-0
0
0
0-3-0
13
145
Lake Norman Charter (a)
0-0
0
0
2-1-0
61
49
playing a nonconference schedule this fall
Friday’s games
Concord at East Rowan, 7
Northwest Cabarrus at South Rowan, 7
West Rowan at Jesse Carson, 7
Central Cabarrus at Freedom, 7:30
Union Academy at Lake Norman Charter, 7
Western Foothills 3A
Conference
All
East Lincoln
0-0
0
0
2-0-0
53
15
Statesville
0-0
0
0
2-0-0
69
44
North Lincoln
0-0
0
0
2-1-0
89
72
Hickory
0-0
0
0
1-2-0
54
58
West Iredell
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
0
37
Fred T. Foard
0-0
0
0
0-2-0
6
105
North Iredell
0-0
0
0
0-2-0
7
92
St. Stephens
0-0
0
0
0-2-0
7
86
Friday’s games
East Lincoln at Hickory, 7
Fred T. Foard at North Iredell, 7
North Lincoln at Statesville, 7
St. Stephens at West Iredell, 7
Rocky River 2A-3A
Conference
All
West Stanly (2A)
0-0
0
0
2-0-0
79
20
Forest Hills (2A)
0-0
0
0
2-2-0
87
59
Monroe (2A)
0-0
0
0
1-1-0
49
37
Parkwood (3A)
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
30
47
Anson County (2A)
0-0
0
0
0-3-0
35
121
Central Academy (3A) (a)
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
– not playing a varsity schedule this season
Friday’s games
Forest Hills at Montgomery Central, 7:30
Monroe at Sun Valley, 7
Oak Grove at West Stanly, 7:30
Parkwood at Piedmont, 7
Idle
Anson County
Catawba Valley 2A
Conference
All
Bunker Hill
0-0
0
0
3-0-0
112
18
Maiden
0-0
0
0
3-0-0
130
21
West Lincoln
0-0
0
0
3-0-0
62
33
Bandys
0-0
0
0
2-0-0
93
13
East Burke
0-0
0
0
1-1-0
26
19
Newton-Conover
0-0
0
0
0-2-0
20
44
West Caldwell
0-0
0
0
0-2-0
32
57
Lincolnton
0-0
0
0
0-3-0
33
88
Friday’s games
Bunker Hill at Lincolnton, 7:30
Newton-Conover at West Caldwell, 7:30
West Lincoln at Bandys, 7:30
Postponed / canceled
Mountain Foothills 2A
Conference
All
Chase
0-0
0
0
4-0-0
188
69
Hendersonville
0-0
0
0
3-1-0
205
85
Polk County
0-0
0
0
2-1-0
54
65
Brevard
0-0
0
0
1-2-0
51
59
Patton
0-0
0
0
0-2-0
12
56
R-S Central
0-0
0
0
0-2-0
22
48
East Rutherford (a)
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
– not playing a varsity schedule this fall
Friday’s games
Polk County at Patton, 7:30
R-S Central at Hendersonville, 7:30
Andrews at Brevard, 7:30
Idle
Chase
Catawba Shores 1A-2A
Conference
All
Mtn. Island Charter (1A)
0-0
0
0
3-0-0
130
45
Carver (1A)
0-0
0
0
2-2-0
68
68
Bishop McGuinness (1A)
0-0
0
0
1-2-0
40
78
Christ the King (1A)
0-0
0
0
1-2-0
50
82
Comm. Sch. of Davidson (2A)
0-0
0
0
1-2-0
56
96
Pine Lake Prep (2A)
0-0
0
0
0-2-0
16
43
Winston-Salem Prep (1A)
0-0
0
0
0-3-0
20
70
Friday’s games
Carver at Christ the King, 7
Community School of Davidson at Bishop McGuinness, 7
Pine Lake Prep at Mountain Island Charter, 7:30
Idle
Winston-Salem Prep
Central Carolina 1A-2A
Conference
All
Salisbury (2A)
0-0
0
0
3-0-0
162
0
Thomasville (1A)
0-0
0
0
3-0-0
133
8
North Rowan (1A)
0-0
0
0
2-1-0
107
102
East Davidson (2A)
0-0
0
0
2-2-0
87
121
Lexington (2A)
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
12
55
South Davidson (1A)
0-0
0
0
0-2-0
16
41
West Davidson (2A)
0-0
0
0
0-3-0
23
153
Friday’s games
East Davidson at Lexington, 7:30
South Davidson at North Rowan, 7:30
Thomasville at Salisbury, 7:30
Idle
West Davidson
South Piedmont 1A-2A
Conference
All
Thom. Jefferson Ac. (1A)
0-0
0
0
2-0-0
74
23
Shelby (2A)
0-0
0
0
2-1-0
89
77
Burns (2A)
0-0
0
0
2-2-0
63
73
Cherryville (1A)
0-0
0
0
1-2-0
57
91
East Gaston (2A)
0-0
0
0
1-2-0
80
63
Bessemer City (1A)
0-0
0
0
1-3-0
74
93
Highland Tech (1A)
0-0
0
0
0-3-0
47
144
Friday’s games
Bessemer City at Thomas Jefferson Academy, 7:30
Cherryville at Shelby, 7:30
Highland Tech at Burns, 7:30
Cherokee at East Gaston, 7:30
Western Highlands 1A-2A
Conference
All
Mitchell County (1A)
0-0
0
0
2-2-0
97
71
Madison County (2A)
0-0
0
0
1-1-0
55
57
Mtn. Heritage (1A)
0-0
0
0
1-1-0
30
40
C.D. Owen (2A)
0-0
0
0
1-2-0
74
125
Draughn (1A)
0-0
0
0
1-2-0
88
119
Rosman (1A)
0-0
0
0
0-2-0
29
103
Avery County (1A)
0-0
0
0
0-4-0
102
173
Friday’s games
Avery County at Rosman, 7:30
C.D. Owen at Draughn, 7:30
Madison County at Mitchell County, 7:30
Mountain Heritage at Swain County, 7:30
Yadkin Valley 1A-2A
Conference
All
Jay M. Robinson (2A)
0-0
0
0
4-0-0
112
27
Mount Pleasant (2A)
0-0
0
0
3-1-0
68
33
North Stanly (2A)
0-0
0
0
1-2-0
74
62
South Stanly (1A)
0-0
0
0
1-3-0
39
156
Albemarle (1A)
0-0
0
0
0-3-0
35
118
Union Academy (1A)
0-0
0
0
0-4-0
26
231
Friday’s games
Central Davidson at South Stanly, 7:30
Jay M. Robinson at Cuthbertson, 7
Mount Pleasant at Lake Norman, 7:30
Randleman at North Stanly, 7
Union Academy at Lake Norman Charter, 7
Idle
Albemarle
Big South 4A (CISAA)
Conference
All
Charlotte Latin
0-0
0
0
3-0-0
109
30
Charlotte Christian
0-0
0
0
2-1-0
58
21
Rabun Gap
0-0
0
0
2-1-0
106
45
Providence Day
0-0
0
0
1-2-0
84
64
Christ School
0-0
0
0
0-2-0
42
62
Charlotte Country Day
0-0
0
0
0-3-0
26
84
Friday’s games
Rabun Gap at Christ School, 7
Legion Collegiate at Charlotte Latin, 7
Idle
Charlotte Christian, Charlotte Country Day, Providence Day
Canceled
Providence Day at St. Pauls
Piedmont Athletic
Conference
All
Metrolina Christian
0-0
0
0
3-1-0
145
51
Cabarrus Warriors
0-0
0
0
2-1-0
73
37
High Point Christian
0-0
0
0
2-1-0
137
88
SouthLake Christian
0-0
0
0
0-2-0
40
57
Friday’s games
Metrolina Christian at SouthLake Christian, 7
Cabarrus Warriors at Covenant Day, 7
Idle
High Point Christian
Western Football Conference
Conference
All
Asheville School
0-0
0
0
3-0-0
165
16
Hickory Grove Christian
0-0
0
0
3-0-0
106
9
Covenant Day
0-0
0
0
1-1-0
27
32
Friday’s games
Asheville School at Greenville (SC) Christ Episcopal, 7:30
Cabarrus Warriors at Covenant Day, 7
Idle
Hickory Grove Christian
Pioneer Football League
Conference
All
Anderson (SC) Cavaliers
0-0
0
0
1-2-0
35
76
Cabarrus Stallions
0-0
0
0
0-2-0
6
44
Asheville Saints
0-0
0
0
0-3-0
22
164
Carolina (SC) Spartans
0-0
0
0
0-3-0
0
114
Tennessee Silverbacks (a)
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
– not playing football this fall
Saturday’s games
Cabarrus Stallions at Anderson Cavaliers, 3
Asheville Saints at South Carolina Spartans, 4
N.C. nonconference
All
Carolina Bearcats
0-3
25
81
Hickory Hawks
0-3
26
100
Statesville Christian
0-0
0
0
Saturday’s game
Carolina Bearcats vs. Hickory Hawks, at Lenoir-Rhyne Univ., noon
Raleigh-area
(all schedules subject to change, due to COVID protocols)
CAP 6 4A
Conference
All
Leesville Road
0-0
0
0
3-0-0
77
14
Cardinal Gibbons
0-0
0
0
3-1-0
155
66
Sanderson
0-0
0
0
1-1-0
44
59
Enloe
0-0
0
0
1-3-0
27
137
Athens Drive
0-0
0
0
0-3-0
41
126
Broughton
0-0
0
0
0-4-0
50
199
Friday’s games
Broughton at Rolesville, 7
Enloe at Knightdale, 7
Heritage at Athens Drive, 7
Sanderson at Millbrook, 7
Wake Forest at Leesville Road, 7
Idle
Cardinal Gibbons
DAC 7 4A
Conference
All
Chapel Hill
0-0
0
0
3-0-0
118
56
Southern Alamance
0-0
0
0
3-0-0
110
23
Hillside
0-0
0
0
2-2-0
102
71
Jordan
0-0
0
0
1-2-0
54
90
Northern
0-0
0
0
1-2-0
57
109
Riverside
0-0
0
0
0-4-0
84
145
East Chapel Hill (a)
0-0
0
0
0-3-0
6
176
– playing nonconference schedule this fall
Friday’s games
Eastern Alamance at Southern Alamance, 7
Riverside at Granville Central, 7
South Granville at Hillside, 7
Vance County at Jordan, 7
Wakefield at Northern, 7
Idle
East Chapel Hill
Greater Neuse River 4A
Conference
All
South Garner
0-0
0
0
4-0-0
172
23
Cleveland
0-0
0
0
3-0-0
176
20
Corinth Holders
0-0
0
0
2-0-0
49
20
Fuquay-Varina
0-0
0
0
3-1-0
74
61
Southeast Raleigh
0-0
0
0
2-1-0
66
53
Clayton
0-0
0
0
1-3-0
52
138
Garner
0-0
0
0
0-2-0
13
63
Friday’s games
Corinth Holders at Cleveland, 7
Fuquay-Varina at Clayton, 7
Garner at South Garner, 7
Idle
Southeast Raleigh
Northern Athletic 4A
Conference
All
Heritage
0-0
0
0
4-0-0
162
37
Millbrook
0-0
0
0
4-0-0
180
60
Wakefield
0-0
0
0
3-1-0
102
58
Wake Forest
0-0
0
0
3-1-0
116
47
Rolesville
0-0
0
0
2-2-0
154
114
Knightdale
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
34
39
Friday’s games
Broughton at Rolesville, 7
Enloe at Knightdale, 7
Heritage at Athens Drive, 7
Sanderson at Millbrook, 7
Wakefield at Northern, 7
Wake Forest at Leesville Road, 7
South Wake Athletic 4A
Conference
All
Green Hope
0-0
0
0
2-0-0
51
27
Apex
0-0
0
0
2-1-0
82
58
Panther Creek
0-0
0
0
2-1-0
62
99
Apex Friendship
0-0
0
0
1-2-0
91
81
Cary
0-0
0
0
1-2-0
46
99
Green Level
0-0
0
0
1-2-0
49
88
Holly Springs
0-0
0
0
1-2-0
59
74
Middle Creek
0-0
0
0
1-2-0
43
37
Friday’s games
Apex at Panther Creek, 7
Green Hope at Apex Friendship, 7
Green Level at Cary, 7
Middle Creek at Holly Springs, 7
Central Carolina 3A
Conference
All
Person
0-0
0
0
2-2-0
115
93
Northwood
0-0
0
0
1-2-0
101
98
Orange
0-0
0
0
1-3-0
82
101
Williams
0-0
0
0
1-3-0
53
69
Eastern Alamance
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
6
34
Western Alamance
0-0
0
0
0-3-0
28
125
Cedar Ridge (a)
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
– not playing a varsity schedule this fall
Friday’s games
Orange at Western Alamance, 7
Northwood at Williams, 7
Eastern Alamance at Southern Alamance, 7
Person at Chapel Hill, 7
Quad County 3A
Conference
All
Hunt
0-0
0
0
3-0-0
125
26
South Johnston
0-0
0
0
3-0-0
121
39
Fike
0-0
0
0
2-0-0
68
21
Smithfield-Selma
0-0
0
0
2-1-0
111
55
West Johnston
0-0
0
0
2-1-0
81
55
East Wake
0-0
0
0
1-2-0
62
106
Southern Wayne
0-0
0
0
1-2-0
66
98
C.B. Aycock
0-0
0
0
0-3-0
54
117
Friday’s games
C.B. Aycock at Hunt, 7
Fike at West Johnston, 7
South Johnston at Smithfield-Selma, 7
East Wake at Southern Wayne, 7
Northern Lakes 2A-3A
Conference
All
Vance County (3A)
0-0
0
0
3-1-0
137
103
J.F. Webb (2A)
0-0
0
0
1-1-0
52
56
Carrboro (3A)
0-0
0
0
1-3-0
96
151
South Granville (2A)
0-0
0
0
1-3-0
46
115
Southern Durham (3A)
0-0
0
0
1-3-0
46
121
Granville Central (2A)
0-0
0
0
0-4-0
6
180
Friday’s games
Carrboro at Trinity, 7
Havelock at Southern Durham, 7
Riverside at Granville Central, 7
South Granville at Hillside, 7
Vance County at Jordan, 7
Idle
J.F. Webb
Neuse 6 2A
Conference
All
Princeton
0-0
0
0
3-0-0
130
78
Eastern Wayne
0-0
0
0
3-1-0
147
87
Spring Creek
0-0
0
0
2-2-0
90
97
Goldsboro
0-0
0
0
1-3-0
70
123
Beddingfield
0-0
0
0
0-3-0
6
127
North Johnston
0-0
0
0
0-4-0
9
178
Friday’s games
Croatan at Beddingfield, 7
Goldsboro at Whiteville, 7:30
Hobbton at Eastern Wayne, 7
Princeton at Richlands, 7
Idle
North Johnston, Spring Creek
Carolina 1A
Conference
All
Hobbton
0-0
0
0
2-1-0
213
164
Rosewood
0-0
0
0
2-1-0
95
78
North Duplin
0-0
0
0
2-2-0
73
81
Lakewood
0-0
0
0
1-2-0
82
74
Union (a)
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
– not fielding a varsity team this fall
Friday’s games
Hobbton at Eastern Wayne, 7
Lakewood at West Columbus, 7:30
Pamlico County at North Duplin, 7
Pinetown Northside at Rosewood, 7
Big East (NCISAA)
Conference
All
North Raleigh Christian
0-0
0
0
4-0-0
85
38
Harrells Christian
0-0
0
0
3-0-0
136
70
Trinity Christian
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
40
8
Ravenscroft
0-0
0
0
1-1-0
64
30
Wake Christian
0-0
0
0
1-1-0
28
40
Friday’s games
Ravenscroft at Trinity Christian, 7
Wake Christian at Harrells Christian, 7
Idle
North Raleigh Christian
Big 8 (8-man)
Conference
All
Arendell Parrott Acad.
1-0
57
40
3-0-0
171
74
Rocky Mount Academy
1-0
40
32
3-0-0
119
78
Cary Christian
0-1
40
57
2-1-0
158
95
GRACE Christian
0-1
32
40
0-1-0
32
40
Faith Christian
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
40
24
John Paul II Catholic
0-0
0
0
1-1-0
63
20
St. David’s School
0-0
0
0
1-1-0
57
83
Fayetteville Christian (a)
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
– not fielding a football team this fall
Friday’s games
GRACE Christian at John Paul II Catholic, 7
Rocky Mount Academy at Cary Christian, 7
St. David’s School at Arendell Parrott Academy, 7
Columbia at Faith Christian, 7
Tuesday’s game
Faith Christian at St. David’s School, 7
Others
All
North Wake Saints
0-2-0
0
94
South Wake Crusaders
0-3-0
19
131
Saturday’s game
Greensboro Panthers at South Wake Crusaders, 2:45
Idle
North Wake Saints
