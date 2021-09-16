Charlotte Observer Logo
Charlotte, Triangle-area high school football standings

Charlotte-area

(all schedules subject to change, due to COVID protocols)

Queen City 3A-4A



Conference

All

Julius Chambers (4A)

0-0

0

0



4-0-0

123

75

Hough (4A)

0-0

0

0



3-0-0

128

32

West Charlotte (3A)

0-0

0

0



3-0-0

52

14

West Mecklenburg (3A)

0-0

0

0



3-1-0

107

56

North Mecklenburg (4A)

0-0

0

0



2-1-0

77

64

Mallard Creek (4A)

0-0

0

0



1-1-0

42

58

Hopewell (4A)

0-0

0

0



1-3-0

66

117

Friday’s games

Chambers at West Mecklenburg, 7

Hough at North Mecklenburg, 7

West Charlotte at Mallard Creek, 7

Idle

Hopewell

South Meck 4A



Conference

All

Ardrey Kell

0-0

0

0



3-0-0

105

56

Olympic

0-0

0

0



3-0-0

120

34

South Mecklenburg

0-0

0

0



3-1-0

126

36

Berry Academy

0-0

0

0



2-1-0

69

32

Harding

0-0

0

0



2-2-0

88

54

Myers Park

0-0

0

0



2-2-0

103

109

Friday’s games

Myers Park at Berry Academy, 7

Olympic at Harding, 7

Ardrey Kell at Porter Ridge, 7

Catawba Ridge (SC) at South Mecklenburg, 7

Idle

Myers Park

Southwestern 4A



Conference

All

Charlotte Catholic

0-0

0

0



2-1-0

57

53

Butler

0-0

0

0



1-2-0

63

61

Independence

0-0

0

0



1-2-0

63

53

Providence

0-0

0

0



1-2-0

48

59

Rocky River

0-0

0

0



1-3-0

52

95

East Mecklenburg

0-0

0

0



0-4-0

7

180

Garinger

0-0

0

0



0-4-0

0

136

Friday’s games

Garinger at Butler, 7

Providence vs. Charlotte Catholic, at Memorial Stadium, 7

Rocky River at East Mecklenburg, 7

Idle

Independence

Greater Metro 4A



Conference

All

A.L. Brown

0-0

0

0



3-0-0

97

39

Cox Mill

0-0

0

0



2-1-0

73

76

Lake Norman

0-0

0

0



2-1-0

80

54

Hickory Ridge

0-0

0

0



2-2-0

141

88

Mooresville

0-0

0

0



1-2-0

74

112

West Cabarrus

0-0

0

0



1-2-0

51

55

South Iredell

0-0

0

0



1-3-0

100

133

Friday’s games

A.L. Brown at Hickory Ridge, 7:30

Cox Mill at Mooresville, 7:30

Mount Pleasant at Lake Norman, 7:30

Idle

South Iredell, West Cabarrus

Southern Carolina 4A



Conference

All

Porter Ridge

0-0

0

0



2-0-0

71

10

Weddington

0-0

0

0



3-1-0

82

59

Marvin Ridge

0-0

0

0



2-1-0

82

38

Piedmont

0-0

0

0



2-2-0

81

101

Cuthbertson

0-0

0

0



1-3-0

108

125

Sun Valley

0-0

0

0



0-3-0

41

103

Friday’s games

Ardrey Kell at Porter Ridge, 7

Jay M. Robinson at Cuthbertson, 7

Marvin Ridge at Alexander Central, 7

Monroe at Sun Valley, 7

Parkwood at Piedmont, 7

Idle

Weddington

Northwestern 3A-4A



Conference

All

South Caldwell (4A)

0-0

0

0



3-0-0

54

32

Alexander Central (4A)

0-0

0

0



3-1-0

97

45

Freedom (3A)

0-0

0

0



2-1-0

62

31

Hibriten (3A)

0-0

0

0



2-1-0

81

71

Watauga (4A)

0-0

0

0



2-2-0

84

101

Ashe County (3A)

0-0

0

0



0-2-0

26

83

Friday’s games

South Caldwell at Hibriten, 7:30

Watauga at Ashe County, 7:30

Central Cabarrus at Freedom, 7:30

Marvin Ridge at Alexander Central, 7:30

Sandhills 3A-4A



Conference

All

Lee County (3A)

0-0

0

0



3-1-0

133

47

Pinecrest (4A)

0-0

0

0



3-1-0

118

71

Richmond Senior (4A)

0-0

0

0



3-1-0

133

115

Scotland County (3A)

0-0

0

0



3-1-0

114

46

Hoke County (4A)

0-0

0

0



2-2-0

84

56

Southern Lee (3A)

0-0

0

0



0-3-0

26

101

Union Pines (3A)

0-0

0

0



0-3-0

34

81

Friday’s games

Scotland County at Hoke County, 7:30

Southern Lee at Richmond Senior, 7:30

Union Pines at Lee County, 7:30

Idle

Pinecrest

Big South 3A



Conference

All

Crest

1-0

46

21



1-1-0

66

42

Kings Mountain

0-0

0

0



2-1-0

47

51

South Point

0-0

0

0



2-1-0

88

41

Stuart Cramer

0-0

0

0



2-1-0

84

56

Forestview

0-0

0

0



1-2-0

36

46

Ashbrook

0-0

0

0



0-2-0

19

70

Hunter Huss

0-0

0

0



0-2-0

20

103

North Gaston

0-1

21

46



0-4-0

53

175

Friday’s games

Crest at Ashbrook, 7:30

Forestview at North Gaston, 7:30

Kings Mountain at Hunter Huss, 7:30

Stuart Cramer at South Point, 7:30

South Piedmont 3A



Conference

All

Jesse Carson

0-0

0

0



1-2-0

80

70

West Rowan

0-0

0

0



1-2-0

85

112

Northwest Cabarrus

0-0

0

0



1-3-0

75

140

South Rowan

0-0

0

0



1-3-0

42

129

Central Cabarrus

0-0

0

0



0-2-0

17

52

Concord

0-0

0

0



0-2-0

51

91

East Rowan

0-0

0

0



0-3-0

13

145

Lake Norman Charter (a)

0-0

0

0



2-1-0

61

49

  1. playing a nonconference schedule this fall

Friday’s games

Concord at East Rowan, 7

Northwest Cabarrus at South Rowan, 7

West Rowan at Jesse Carson, 7

Central Cabarrus at Freedom, 7:30

Union Academy at Lake Norman Charter, 7

Western Foothills 3A



Conference

All

East Lincoln

0-0

0

0



2-0-0

53

15

Statesville

0-0

0

0



2-0-0

69

44

North Lincoln

0-0

0

0



2-1-0

89

72

Hickory

0-0

0

0



1-2-0

54

58

West Iredell

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

0

37

Fred T. Foard

0-0

0

0



0-2-0

6

105

North Iredell

0-0

0

0



0-2-0

7

92

St. Stephens

0-0

0

0



0-2-0

7

86

Friday’s games

East Lincoln at Hickory, 7

Fred T. Foard at North Iredell, 7

North Lincoln at Statesville, 7

St. Stephens at West Iredell, 7

Rocky River 2A-3A



Conference

All

West Stanly (2A)

0-0

0

0



2-0-0

79

20

Forest Hills (2A)

0-0

0

0



2-2-0

87

59

Monroe (2A)

0-0

0

0



1-1-0

49

37

Parkwood (3A)

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

30

47

Anson County (2A)

0-0

0

0



0-3-0

35

121

Central Academy (3A) (a)

0-0

0

0



0-0-0

0

0

  1. – not playing a varsity schedule this season

Friday’s games

Forest Hills at Montgomery Central, 7:30

Monroe at Sun Valley, 7

Oak Grove at West Stanly, 7:30

Parkwood at Piedmont, 7

Idle

Anson County

Catawba Valley 2A



Conference

All

Bunker Hill

0-0

0

0



3-0-0

112

18

Maiden

0-0

0

0



3-0-0

130

21

West Lincoln

0-0

0

0



3-0-0

62

33

Bandys

0-0

0

0



2-0-0

93

13

East Burke

0-0

0

0



1-1-0

26

19

Newton-Conover

0-0

0

0



0-2-0

20

44

West Caldwell

0-0

0

0



0-2-0

32

57

Lincolnton

0-0

0

0



0-3-0

33

88

Friday’s games

Bunker Hill at Lincolnton, 7:30

Newton-Conover at West Caldwell, 7:30

West Lincoln at Bandys, 7:30

Postponed / canceled

Mountain Foothills 2A



Conference

All

Chase

0-0

0

0



4-0-0

188

69

Hendersonville

0-0

0

0



3-1-0

205

85

Polk County

0-0

0

0



2-1-0

54

65

Brevard

0-0

0

0



1-2-0

51

59

Patton

0-0

0

0



0-2-0

12

56

R-S Central

0-0

0

0



0-2-0

22

48

East Rutherford (a)

0-0

0

0



0-0-0

0

0

  1. – not playing a varsity schedule this fall

Friday’s games

Polk County at Patton, 7:30

R-S Central at Hendersonville, 7:30

Andrews at Brevard, 7:30

Idle

Chase

Catawba Shores 1A-2A



Conference

All

Mtn. Island Charter (1A)

0-0

0

0



3-0-0

130

45

Carver (1A)

0-0

0

0



2-2-0

68

68

Bishop McGuinness (1A)

0-0

0

0



1-2-0

40

78

Christ the King (1A)

0-0

0

0



1-2-0

50

82

Comm. Sch. of Davidson (2A)

0-0

0

0



1-2-0

56

96

Pine Lake Prep (2A)

0-0

0

0



0-2-0

16

43

Winston-Salem Prep (1A)

0-0

0

0



0-3-0

20

70

Friday’s games

Carver at Christ the King, 7

Community School of Davidson at Bishop McGuinness, 7

Pine Lake Prep at Mountain Island Charter, 7:30

Idle

Winston-Salem Prep

Central Carolina 1A-2A



Conference

All

Salisbury (2A)

0-0

0

0



3-0-0

162

0

Thomasville (1A)

0-0

0

0



3-0-0

133

8

North Rowan (1A)

0-0

0

0



2-1-0

107

102

East Davidson (2A)

0-0

0

0



2-2-0

87

121

Lexington (2A)

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

12

55

South Davidson (1A)

0-0

0

0



0-2-0

16

41

West Davidson (2A)

0-0

0

0



0-3-0

23

153

Friday’s games

East Davidson at Lexington, 7:30

South Davidson at North Rowan, 7:30

Thomasville at Salisbury, 7:30

Idle

West Davidson

South Piedmont 1A-2A



Conference

All

Thom. Jefferson Ac. (1A)

0-0

0

0



2-0-0

74

23

Shelby (2A)

0-0

0

0



2-1-0

89

77

Burns (2A)

0-0

0

0



2-2-0

63

73

Cherryville (1A)

0-0

0

0



1-2-0

57

91

East Gaston (2A)

0-0

0

0



1-2-0

80

63

Bessemer City (1A)

0-0

0

0



1-3-0

74

93

Highland Tech (1A)

0-0

0

0



0-3-0

47

144

Friday’s games

Bessemer City at Thomas Jefferson Academy, 7:30

Cherryville at Shelby, 7:30

Highland Tech at Burns, 7:30

Cherokee at East Gaston, 7:30

Western Highlands 1A-2A



Conference

All

Mitchell County (1A)

0-0

0

0



2-2-0

97

71

Madison County (2A)

0-0

0

0



1-1-0

55

57

Mtn. Heritage (1A)

0-0

0

0



1-1-0

30

40

C.D. Owen (2A)

0-0

0

0



1-2-0

74

125

Draughn (1A)

0-0

0

0



1-2-0

88

119

Rosman (1A)

0-0

0

0



0-2-0

29

103

Avery County (1A)

0-0

0

0



0-4-0

102

173

Friday’s games

Avery County at Rosman, 7:30

C.D. Owen at Draughn, 7:30

Madison County at Mitchell County, 7:30

Mountain Heritage at Swain County, 7:30

Yadkin Valley 1A-2A



Conference

All

Jay M. Robinson (2A)

0-0

0

0



4-0-0

112

27

Mount Pleasant (2A)

0-0

0

0



3-1-0

68

33

North Stanly (2A)

0-0

0

0



1-2-0

74

62

South Stanly (1A)

0-0

0

0



1-3-0

39

156

Albemarle (1A)

0-0

0

0



0-3-0

35

118

Union Academy (1A)

0-0

0

0



0-4-0

26

231

Friday’s games

Central Davidson at South Stanly, 7:30

Jay M. Robinson at Cuthbertson, 7

Mount Pleasant at Lake Norman, 7:30

Randleman at North Stanly, 7

Union Academy at Lake Norman Charter, 7

Idle

Albemarle

Big South 4A (CISAA)



Conference

All

Charlotte Latin

0-0

0

0



3-0-0

109

30

Charlotte Christian

0-0

0

0



2-1-0

58

21

Rabun Gap

0-0

0

0



2-1-0

106

45

Providence Day

0-0

0

0



1-2-0

84

64

Christ School

0-0

0

0



0-2-0

42

62

Charlotte Country Day

0-0

0

0



0-3-0

26

84

Friday’s games

Rabun Gap at Christ School, 7

Legion Collegiate at Charlotte Latin, 7

Idle

Charlotte Christian, Charlotte Country Day, Providence Day

Canceled

Providence Day at St. Pauls

Piedmont Athletic



Conference

All

Metrolina Christian

0-0

0

0



3-1-0

145

51

Cabarrus Warriors

0-0

0

0



2-1-0

73

37

High Point Christian

0-0

0

0



2-1-0

137

88

SouthLake Christian

0-0

0

0



0-2-0

40

57

Friday’s games

Metrolina Christian at SouthLake Christian, 7

Cabarrus Warriors at Covenant Day, 7

Idle

High Point Christian

Western Football Conference



Conference

All

Asheville School

0-0

0

0



3-0-0

165

16

Hickory Grove Christian

0-0

0

0



3-0-0

106

9

Covenant Day

0-0

0

0



1-1-0

27

32

Friday’s games

Asheville School at Greenville (SC) Christ Episcopal, 7:30

Cabarrus Warriors at Covenant Day, 7

Idle

Hickory Grove Christian

Pioneer Football League



Conference

All

Anderson (SC) Cavaliers

0-0

0

0



1-2-0

35

76

Cabarrus Stallions

0-0

0

0



0-2-0

6

44

Asheville Saints

0-0

0

0



0-3-0

22

164

Carolina (SC) Spartans

0-0

0

0



0-3-0

0

114

Tennessee Silverbacks (a)

0-0

0

0



0-0-0

0

0

  1. – not playing football this fall

Saturday’s games

Cabarrus Stallions at Anderson Cavaliers, 3

Asheville Saints at South Carolina Spartans, 4

N.C. nonconference



All

Carolina Bearcats

0-3

25

81

Hickory Hawks

0-3

26

100

Statesville Christian

0-0

0

0

Saturday’s game

Carolina Bearcats vs. Hickory Hawks, at Lenoir-Rhyne Univ., noon

Raleigh-area

(all schedules subject to change, due to COVID protocols)

CAP 6 4A



Conference

All

Leesville Road

0-0

0

0



3-0-0

77

14

Cardinal Gibbons

0-0

0

0



3-1-0

155

66

Sanderson

0-0

0

0



1-1-0

44

59

Enloe

0-0

0

0



1-3-0

27

137

Athens Drive

0-0

0

0



0-3-0

41

126

Broughton

0-0

0

0



0-4-0

50

199

Friday’s games

Broughton at Rolesville, 7

Enloe at Knightdale, 7

Heritage at Athens Drive, 7

Sanderson at Millbrook, 7

Wake Forest at Leesville Road, 7

Idle

Cardinal Gibbons

DAC 7 4A



Conference

All

Chapel Hill

0-0

0

0



3-0-0

118

56

Southern Alamance

0-0

0

0



3-0-0

110

23

Hillside

0-0

0

0



2-2-0

102

71

Jordan

0-0

0

0



1-2-0

54

90

Northern

0-0

0

0



1-2-0

57

109

Riverside

0-0

0

0



0-4-0

84

145

East Chapel Hill (a)

0-0

0

0



0-3-0

6

176

  1. – playing nonconference schedule this fall

Friday’s games

Eastern Alamance at Southern Alamance, 7

Riverside at Granville Central, 7

South Granville at Hillside, 7

Vance County at Jordan, 7

Wakefield at Northern, 7

Idle

East Chapel Hill

Greater Neuse River 4A



Conference

All

South Garner

0-0

0

0



4-0-0

172

23

Cleveland

0-0

0

0



3-0-0

176

20

Corinth Holders

0-0

0

0



2-0-0

49

20

Fuquay-Varina

0-0

0

0



3-1-0

74

61

Southeast Raleigh

0-0

0

0



2-1-0

66

53

Clayton

0-0

0

0



1-3-0

52

138

Garner

0-0

0

0



0-2-0

13

63

Friday’s games

Corinth Holders at Cleveland, 7

Fuquay-Varina at Clayton, 7

Garner at South Garner, 7

Idle

Southeast Raleigh

Northern Athletic 4A



Conference

All

Heritage

0-0

0

0



4-0-0

162

37

Millbrook

0-0

0

0



4-0-0

180

60

Wakefield

0-0

0

0



3-1-0

102

58

Wake Forest

0-0

0

0



3-1-0

116

47

Rolesville

0-0

0

0



2-2-0

154

114

Knightdale

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

34

39

Friday’s games

Broughton at Rolesville, 7

Enloe at Knightdale, 7

Heritage at Athens Drive, 7

Sanderson at Millbrook, 7

Wakefield at Northern, 7

Wake Forest at Leesville Road, 7

South Wake Athletic 4A



Conference

All

Green Hope

0-0

0

0



2-0-0

51

27

Apex

0-0

0

0



2-1-0

82

58

Panther Creek

0-0

0

0



2-1-0

62

99

Apex Friendship

0-0

0

0



1-2-0

91

81

Cary

0-0

0

0



1-2-0

46

99

Green Level

0-0

0

0



1-2-0

49

88

Holly Springs

0-0

0

0



1-2-0

59

74

Middle Creek

0-0

0

0



1-2-0

43

37

Friday’s games

Apex at Panther Creek, 7

Green Hope at Apex Friendship, 7

Green Level at Cary, 7

Middle Creek at Holly Springs, 7

Central Carolina 3A



Conference

All

Person

0-0

0

0



2-2-0

115

93

Northwood

0-0

0

0



1-2-0

101

98

Orange

0-0

0

0



1-3-0

82

101

Williams

0-0

0

0



1-3-0

53

69

Eastern Alamance

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

6

34

Western Alamance

0-0

0

0



0-3-0

28

125

Cedar Ridge (a)

0-0

0

0



0-0-0

0

0

  1. – not playing a varsity schedule this fall

Friday’s games

Orange at Western Alamance, 7

Northwood at Williams, 7

Eastern Alamance at Southern Alamance, 7

Person at Chapel Hill, 7

Quad County 3A



Conference

All

Hunt

0-0

0

0



3-0-0

125

26

South Johnston

0-0

0

0



3-0-0

121

39

Fike

0-0

0

0



2-0-0

68

21

Smithfield-Selma

0-0

0

0



2-1-0

111

55

West Johnston

0-0

0

0



2-1-0

81

55

East Wake

0-0

0

0



1-2-0

62

106

Southern Wayne

0-0

0

0



1-2-0

66

98

C.B. Aycock

0-0

0

0



0-3-0

54

117

Friday’s games

C.B. Aycock at Hunt, 7

Fike at West Johnston, 7

South Johnston at Smithfield-Selma, 7

East Wake at Southern Wayne, 7

Northern Lakes 2A-3A



Conference

All

Vance County (3A)

0-0

0

0



3-1-0

137

103

J.F. Webb (2A)

0-0

0

0



1-1-0

52

56

Carrboro (3A)

0-0

0

0



1-3-0

96

151

South Granville (2A)

0-0

0

0



1-3-0

46

115

Southern Durham (3A)

0-0

0

0



1-3-0

46

121

Granville Central (2A)

0-0

0

0



0-4-0

6

180

Friday’s games

Carrboro at Trinity, 7

Havelock at Southern Durham, 7

Riverside at Granville Central, 7

South Granville at Hillside, 7

Vance County at Jordan, 7

Idle

J.F. Webb

Neuse 6 2A



Conference

All

Princeton

0-0

0

0



3-0-0

130

78

Eastern Wayne

0-0

0

0



3-1-0

147

87

Spring Creek

0-0

0

0



2-2-0

90

97

Goldsboro

0-0

0

0



1-3-0

70

123

Beddingfield

0-0

0

0



0-3-0

6

127

North Johnston

0-0

0

0



0-4-0

9

178

Friday’s games

Croatan at Beddingfield, 7

Goldsboro at Whiteville, 7:30

Hobbton at Eastern Wayne, 7

Princeton at Richlands, 7

Idle

North Johnston, Spring Creek

Carolina 1A



Conference

All

Hobbton

0-0

0

0



2-1-0

213

164

Rosewood

0-0

0

0



2-1-0

95

78

North Duplin

0-0

0

0



2-2-0

73

81

Lakewood

0-0

0

0



1-2-0

82

74

Union (a)

0-0

0

0



0-0-0

0

0

  1. – not fielding a varsity team this fall

Friday’s games

Hobbton at Eastern Wayne, 7

Lakewood at West Columbus, 7:30

Pamlico County at North Duplin, 7

Pinetown Northside at Rosewood, 7

Big East (NCISAA)



Conference

All

North Raleigh Christian

0-0

0

0



4-0-0

85

38

Harrells Christian

0-0

0

0



3-0-0

136

70

Trinity Christian

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

40

8

Ravenscroft

0-0

0

0



1-1-0

64

30

Wake Christian

0-0

0

0



1-1-0

28

40

Friday’s games

Ravenscroft at Trinity Christian, 7

Wake Christian at Harrells Christian, 7

Idle

North Raleigh Christian

Big 8 (8-man)



Conference

All

Arendell Parrott Acad.

1-0

57

40



3-0-0

171

74

Rocky Mount Academy

1-0

40

32



3-0-0

119

78

Cary Christian

0-1

40

57



2-1-0

158

95

GRACE Christian

0-1

32

40



0-1-0

32

40

Faith Christian

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

40

24

John Paul II Catholic

0-0

0

0



1-1-0

63

20

St. David’s School

0-0

0

0



1-1-0

57

83

Fayetteville Christian (a)

0-0

0

0



0-0-0

0

0

  1. – not fielding a football team this fall

Friday’s games

GRACE Christian at John Paul II Catholic, 7

Rocky Mount Academy at Cary Christian, 7

St. David’s School at Arendell Parrott Academy, 7

Columbia at Faith Christian, 7

Tuesday’s game

Faith Christian at St. David’s School, 7

Others



All

North Wake Saints

0-2-0

0

94

South Wake Crusaders

0-3-0

19

131

Saturday’s game

Greensboro Panthers at South Wake Crusaders, 2:45

Idle

North Wake Saints

