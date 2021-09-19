Chambers, still No. 1 in Observer’s Sweet 16, faces monster game with No. 2 Hough Friday

Friday night, the top two teams in the Charlotte Observer will play each other, and they’re old friends.

No. 1 Chambers and No. 2 Hough play in the same conference and the teams play each other every year.

Friday’s meeting, in fact, will be the sixth time the two have met since the start of the 2018 season.

Chambers won a regular-season game (25-0) and a playoff meeting (34-21) in 2018. Hough won the regular-season game 41-28 in 2019.

In the spring 2021 season, Hough won the regular-season meeting (29-22) but Chambers won 24-10 in the second round of the playoffs.

Also this week, Salisbury jumped two spots to No. 3 and Myers Park, despite having two losses, moved up five spots to No. 4.

Two new teams are in the poll this week. Porter Ridge is in at No. 12 after beating previously unbeaten Ardrey Kell Friday. Ardrey Kell fell from No. 4 to No. 13.

Also in is former N.C. private school champ Charlotte Latin. The Hawks (4-0) are No. 16.

Rank School Record Prev. 1 Chambers (5-0) 1 2 Hough (4-0) 2 3 Salisbury (4-0) 5 4 Myers Park (3-2) 9 5 Richmond (2-1) 3 6 Maiden (4-0) 6 7 Butler (2-2) 10 8 Charlotte Catholic (3-1) 7 9 South Mecklenburg (4-1) 11 10 Hickory Ridge (3-2) 12 11 Shelby (3-1) 13 12 Porter Ridge (3-0) NR 13 Ardrey Kell (3-1) 4 14 Weddington (3-1) 8 15 Kings Mountain (3-1) 14 16 Charlotte Latin (4-0) NR

-- Ranking compiled by Chris Hughes