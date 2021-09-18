Meet the nominees for the Charlotte Observer high school football player of the week

Here are this week’s nominees for the Charlotte Observer high school football player of the week.

Readers can vote as often as they like until Friday, around noon, when the poll will close and a winner will be announced.

Quick Links

Friday’s NC high school scores, how the Sweet 16 fared, next week’s schedule

Providence gives No. 7 Charlotte Catholic a big scare, before the Cougars hold on

HS playoffs could get complicated with postponements. Here’s what ADs are planning

A week after Chambers loss, Hickory Ridge rebounded in a big way vs. AL Brown Friday

South Meck handles nation’s top player with stellar defense

DECOCK: NC senator didn’t get his way. Hostile takeover of NCHSAA is his revenge

PHOTOS: Charlotte Catholic 21, Providence 14

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

PHOTOS: South Mecklenburg 17, Catawba Ridge 3

Mari Adams, Crest: ran 18 times for 181 yards and two touchdowns in a 44-27 win over Ashbrook. He also had a 63-yard touchdown reception.

Mason Avery, West Lincoln: 14 tackles, sack, interception and 41-yard return in a 20-17 win over Bandys. He scored the game-winning 10-yard run in overtime.

Demarcus Beatty, Newton-Conover: filling for his team’s starting quarterback, the senior threw a touchdown, ran for a touchdown and had an interception in the end zone during a 37-6 win over West Caldwell.

Alex Bentley, Hickory Ridge: completed 18-of-22 passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns in the first half of Friday’s 48-14 win over AL Brown. Hickory Ridge led 45-7 at halftime.

AJ Colombo, Cuthbertson: 9-of-14 passing for 245 yards and three touchdowns in a 27-6 win over Robinson. He ran 11 times for 80 yards and another touchdown.

Terrell Ford, Olympic: senior defensive back had a 57-yard touchdown off a fumble recovery in a 35-0 win over Harding. He also had an interception and eight tackles.

Mike Geter, Salisbury: sophomore QB threw for 219 yards and two touchdowns. He ran for three scores in a 49-21 win over Thomasville.

Tyler Green, Cabarrus Warriors: five of his seven completions were for touchdowns in Friday’s 47-7 win over Covenant Day. Green was 7-for-18 for 172 yards.

BG Hampton, Freedom: 16 carries, 324 yards, four touchdowns in a 42-19 win over Central Cabarrus.

Antonio Jackson, Concord: 19 carries, 172 yards and a touchdown in a 36-0 win over East Rowan. Concord won its first game of the season.

Caleb Kelson, Marvin Ridge: eight carries, 119 yards, three touchdowns in a 42-8 win over Alexander Central.

Kaden Kline, Central Cabarrus: making his first varsity start at Freedom, Kline threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns.

Will Laing, Hickory Ridge: six touchdowns, two extra points, 2-for-2 field goals in a 48-14 win over AL Brown.

Xander Lamb, Cabarrus Warriors: in a 47-7 win over Covenant Day, Lamb caught four passes for 114 yards and three touchdowns.

Daylin Lee, Shelby: 9-for-12 passing for 292 yards and six touchdowns in a 63-14 win over Cherryville.

Lucas Lenhoff, Myers Park: 19-of-23 for 285 yards and six touchdowns in a 52-3 win over Berry.

Noah Loeblein, West Rowan: 215 yards passing, three touchdowns in a 49-14 win over Carson.

Cam Reese, South Mecklenburg: playing against the nation’s top sophomore QB, Catawba Ridge’s Jadyn Davis, Reese threw for 189 yards and a touchdown. He also used his cadence to draw two first downs on a key scoring drive. Reese also ran for 34 yards.

If you can’t see the poll on mobile, click here