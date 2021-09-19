Meet the nominees for the Charlotte Observer athletes of the week

Athlete of the week vote

Here are the nominees for this week’s Charlotte Observer athletes of the week.

And yes, we said athletes plural.

We’ve separated the vote this week, which will allow for more winners.

The polls (plural) will close Friday, around noon.

Readers can vote as often as they like.

Boys Soccer

Cristian Jimenez, Forest Hills Soccer: The Yellow Jackets’ freshman had four goals and one assist to lead Forest Hills to wins at Lincoln Charter and Mountain Island Charter.

Jimenez had a goal and an assist to lead Forest Hills to a 3-1 victory at Mountain Island Charter Sept. 13.

He had a hat trick (three goals) in a 4-1 win at Lincoln Charter Sept. 15.

Jimenez has nine goals and three assists in six games this season for Forest Hills (7-1-1) after missing the first three games while playing for his ECNL club team, according to Yellow Jackets’ soccer coach, Michael Gee.

Carter Laatsch, Davidson Day Soccer: The Patriots’ senior midfielder had eight goals in three games for Davidson Day this week.

Laatsch had one goal in a 6-3 loss to Gaston Day Sept. 14.

He had four goals in a 5-0 victory at Forsyth Country Day Sept. 15.

Laatsch poured in three more goals in a 6-3 win at Corvian Community Sept. 17.

Laatsch also ran for the Patriots’ cross country team, running a 19:59.40 at the Hare and Hounds’ Invitational at McAlpine Creek Park, Sept. 18.

Laatsch has 18 goals and five assists for Davidson Day (6-3) this season.

Luis Marin, West Cabarrus Soccer: The Wolverines’ senior midfielder had all three goals in a 3-2 win over South Iredell Sept. 14.

The next day, Marin had an assist in a 3-2 loss at Cox Mill.

Marin has 10 goals and three assists for West Cabarrus (6-2, through Sunday).

Kevin Navia, Butler Soccer: The Bulldogs’ junior accounted for all three goals with two scores and one assist in 3-0 win over Garinger Sept. 14.

Navia has five goals and four assists for Butler (5-1-1, through Sunday).

Nicolas Patrignani, Hough Soccer: The Huskies’ senior forward had five goals and two assists as Hough beat both Chambers and North Mecklenburg this week.

Patrignani had four goals in a 6-1 victory at North Mecklenburg, Sept. 13.

He also had a goal and two assists in a 3-1 win over Chambers.

Patrignani has 10 goals and four assists for Hough (6-2, through Sunday).

Taylor Stolen, Charlotte Christian Soccer: The Knights’ senior goalkeeper had six saves, including one save on a penalty kick, to help earn the shutout in a 5-0 win at Cannon School, Sept. 14.

Stolen also had six saves in 2-1 loss to Charlotte Latin, Sept. 17.

Stolen has 34 saves, while giving up five goals and recording five shutouts for Charlotte Christian (5-2-1, through Sunday).

Volleyball

Brooke Aeschliman, South Iredell Volleyball: The Vikings’ sophomore outside hitter had 12 kills and five digs in a 3-0 win over A.L. Brown Sept. 14.

Aeschliman also had 12 kills and three blocks in a 3-1 victory at Lake Norman Sept. 16.

Aeschliman has 121 kills, 32 digs and 18 blocks for a South Iredell team (9-2) that has won eight straight games through Sunday.

Anasty Faavesi, East Rowan Volleyball: The Mustangs’ junior outside hitter had 23 kills, 28 digs, 11 aces and three blocks as East Rowan beat Concord, while losing to Mooresville and West Rowan.

Faavesi had 11 kills, nine digs and six aces in a 3-1 loss to Mooresville Sept. 13.

The next day, she had three kills, two aces and 13 digs in a 3-0 loss to West Rowan.

Faavesi followed that up with nine kills, six digs and three aces in a 3-0 win at Concord Sept. 16.

Faavesi has 95 kills, 108 digs and 40 aces for East Rowan (6-7, through Sunday.

Averie Karaffa, Lake Norman Christian Volleyball: The Ospreys’ sophomore outside hitter had 55 kills, 42 digs and seven aces as Lake Norman Christian beat both United Faith and Victory Christian, while losing to Forsyth Home Educators.

Karaffa had seven kills, six digs and three aces in a 3-0 loss to Forsyth Home Educators Sept. 13.

The next day, she had 34 kills, 15 digs, two aces and a block in a 3-2 victory over Victory Christian.

Karaffa finished off her week with 15 kills, six aces and 21 digs in a 3-0 sweep at United Faith Sept. 17.

Karaffa has 108 kills, 76 digs, 23 aces and nine blocks for Lake Norman Christian (5-4, through Sunday).

Jordan Schlageter, Hibriten Volleyball: The Panthers’ senior setter had a big week with 144 assists, 24 kills, 21 aces and 19 digs as Hibriten went a perfect 5-0 for the week.

Schlageter started the week with 28 assists, six aces, four kills and four digs in a 3-0 over East Burke Sept. 13.

Two days later, she had 38 assists, six kills, four digs and four aces in a 3-1 victory at Freedom.

Schlageter finished off her week with a combined 78 assists, 14 kills, 11 digs and 11 aces in as Hibriten won three games over Cherryville, West Lincoln and Chase to win the West Lincoln tournament, Sept. 18.

Hibriten (10-4) has won seven straight games.

Cross Country/Field Hockey/Golf

Linde Fonville, Charlotte Country Day Cross Country: The Buccaneers’ senior ran a personal-best 18:57.10 to finish fifth overall, while leading her Charlotte Country Day girls’ cross country team to victory at the Hare and Hounds’ Invitational for the first time in school history at McAlpine Creek Park Sept. 18.

Fonville was also the runner-up at the Wilmington Beach Blast Nighttime Invitational Sept. 10.

Stella Kermes, Cuthbertson Cross Country: The Cavaliers’ sophomore a personal-best 18:20.70 to finish in sixth-place at the Adidas Challenge at WakeMed Complex in Cary Sept. 18.

Kermes’ time was the best time run by a sophomore in the state this season, and seventh fastest time in the state regardless of class.

The Cuthbertson girls’ cross country team also finished fourth at the Adidas Challenge.

Lilly Waters, Hough Cross Country: The Huskies’ senior ran an 18:11.60 to finish as runner-up at the Hare and Hounds Invitational at McAlpine Creek Park Sept. 18.

Waters, a University of Alabama commit, helped her Hough girls’ cross country team to a fifth place finish at the Hares and Hounds’ Invitational.

Lyle Deschamps, Myers Park Field Hockey: The Mustangs’ senior midfielder scored the game-winning goal to lead Myers Park to a 1-0 victory at Charlotte Catholic Sept. 15.

Myers Park also beat South Mecklenburg 5-0 Sept. 14.

Deschamps has four goals and three assists for a Myers Park team (8-2) that has won seven straight games.

Nicole Nash, Ardrey Kell Golf: The Knights’ junior shot a 2-under-par 34 to earn medalist honors while leading her Ardrey Kell team to a 64-shot victory over South Mecklenburg at TPC Piper Glenn Sept. 15.

Nash, who is averaging a 34.8 per nine holes this season, through four matches, is also one of the top junior golfers in North Carolina. She is currently ranked No. 11 in the state, according to the Tarheel Youth Golf Association (TYGA).

** Information published today includes statistics through Sept. 18.

Want to nominate an athlete?: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athletes’ name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.