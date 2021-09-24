Myers Park continued its climb with a tough overtime win over Cardinal Gibbons

Myers Park linebacker Major Byrd smiles as he runs across the field celebrating his interception of a Cardinal Gibbons pass during fourth quarter action at Myers Park High School on Friday, September 24, 2021. The Mustangs defeated Cardinal Gibbons in overtime on a field goal, winning 16-13. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Win Byerley hit a 21-yard field goal in overtime Friday to lift Myers Park over Cardinal Gibbons, 16-13.

Cardinal Gibbons, No. 1 in the News & Observer of Raleigh’s Sweet 16 poll, had a chance to send it to double overtime, but its field goal from the same length drifted wide right.

Both defenses were stellar. Myers Park standout quarterback Lucas Lenhoff threw for just 168 yards and threw three interceptions to the Crusaders. The Crusaders quarterback, Connor Clark, threw for 143 yards, but threw a costly interception to Mustangs’ linebacker Major Byrd that eventually led the overtime period.

It didn’t look like it was going to be a defensive battle at first. Both Myers Park and Cardinal Gibbons cashed in on their opening drives of the game. Lenhoff scored on a one-yard quarterback sneak, while Donovan Shepard took it in for a one-yard score for Cardinal Gibbons. The Crusaders running back carried the offense, rushing for 100 yards and that one-yard score.

In the receiving department, Ayden Burkey led the Mustangs with 54 yards and a great toe-tapping catch in the back of the end zone in the third quarter. That score tied the game at 13 after Byerley missed the extra point to give the Mustangs a one point lead. For the Crusaders, Ian Evans paced the team in receiving with 57 yards, including a seven yard touchdown where he caught it and side stepped a Mustang defender to walk in for the score.

With the home win, Myers Park moves to 4-2 on the season and Cardinal Gibbons drops to 3-2 as they return to Raleigh.

Three who mattered

Win Byerley, Myers Park: The junior kicker came up clutch for the Mustangs, hitting the 21-yard field goal in overtime

Derek McKnight Jr, Myers Park: The junior running back provided the Mustangs plenty of tough runs, carrying the ball for 70 yards and keeping many of the Mustang drives alive

Donovan Shepard, Cardinal Gibbons: Was a major factor for the Crusaders offense, carrying the ball for 100 yards. Shepard used his quick first step to take many of his runs to the outside and collected first downs.

What they said

“Tonight was a big night for us as a football team. We came together and I think at the end of the day, that is what you want at this time of year. We talk about the little things in practice everyday...kicking field goals in pressure situations. Win did a great job tonight kicking a field goal in a pressure situation.”

— Myers Park Head Coach Curtis Fuller

What stood out

▪ Both defenses made it tough for the offenses, as Myers Park and Cardinal Gibbons threw a combined four interceptions

▪ Myers Park struggled with holding penalties most of the night. When the Mustangs looked to have something cooking on offense, the holding penalties would stop any momentum on offense.

What’s next

Myers Park will host Ardrey Kell on 10/1 @7pm

Cardinal Gibbons will travel to Enloe on 10/1 @7pm

Box score

Myers Park 7 0 0 6 3 — 16

Cardinal Gibbons 7 6 0 0 — 13

First quarter

MP: Lenhoff 1 yard run (Byerley kick)

CG: Shepard 1 yard run (Hastings kick)

Second quarter

CB: Clark 7 pass to Evans (Conversion failed)

Third quarter

MP: Lenhoff 5 pass to Burkey (Kick failed)

Overtime

MP: Byerley 21 FG