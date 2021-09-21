Talking Preps: Major Mr. Football update, 5 new teams in NC rankings, Chambers-Hough preview

Talking Preps returns Tuesday night at 8 with some major updates.

▪ We’ve got five new teams in the N.C. state rankings, Chris breaks down the state’s top 25 games to watch, and Grice offers an in-depth look at Hough vs. Chambers, the state game of the year so far.

▪ On the rundown: the panel will discuss the sudden resignation of Sun Valley High football coach Drew Hackett and who might be next in the job. They’ll also talk about way-too-soon MVPs and coaches of the year in North Carolina.

▪ Providence Day QB Grantt Logan is on our ‘Game Show’ segment and he’ll try to extend Sam’s losing streak.

▪ Chelsea interviews Sanderson High QB Drew Taintor, a junior whose team has a big game with Wake County rival Athens Drive next on the schedule.

▪ We’ve got four new Fresh Faces to highlight this week: Ledford’s Owen Finley, Myers Park’s Deems May, Chase’s Marqies McCombs and Murphy’s Payton McCracken.

▪ Coach Grice highights the players he picked as having the top performances in the state Friday, his Grice’s Gems. He spotlights West Lincoln’s Mason Avery, Millbrook’s Mason Fortune, Avery County’s Chad Giarrusso, Shelby’s Daylin Lee and Wallace Rose-Hill’s Kayne Roberts.

▪ On the Great Debate: the panel wrestles with how long it’ll take for high school recruiting to get back to normal, which trends in the sport are worrisome and if replacing the NCHSAA will help or hurt high school sports.

