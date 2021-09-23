‘Hollywood’ swingin’. 1-on-1 with the NC player of the year, Chambers’ RB Daylan Smothers

Daylan Smothers was named N.C. state player of the year as a sophomore, and he currently sits atop the latest Mr. Football watchlist in the middle of his junior season.

A few days ahead of his team’s monster game Friday with rival Hough High, Smothers spoke exclusively with the Charlotte Observer about his recruiting, how he got his nicknamed, “Hollywood,” and about the snack that is named after him and was for sale at a local restaurant.

Smothers has college offers from nearly 30 schools, including Charlotte, Florida State, Louisville, Michigan, N.C. State, South Carolina and Tennessee. He’s also picked up some offers from historically black schools and discusses the possibility of playing at an HBCU.

▪ Hough plays Chambers Friday night at 7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium as part of the Carolina Panthers “Big Friday” series of games.