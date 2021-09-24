Tonight’s HS football previews for all Meck. Co. game, top region games, full schedule

Prep football preview, schedule

(Observer’s Sweet 16 rankings are included)

Cardinal Gibbons (3-1) at No. 5 Myers Park (3-2), 7 p.m. – Two of the state’s top quarterbacks will play in this game. The visiting Crusaders, a perennial Raleigh powerhouse, are led by junior Connor Clark (902 passing yards, 11 touchdowns) and a crew of sure-handed receivers. The host Mustangs counter with Lucas Lenhoff (1,425 yards, 17 touchdowns). These are teams likely to be playing football late in November or even early in December.

No. 1 Chambers (5-0, 1-0 Queen City 3A-4A) vs. No. 2 Hough (4-0, 1-0), at Memorial Stadium 7 p.m. – The top game in the state this weekend (and maybe in all of the Southeast) is part of the Carolina Panthers’ Big Friday package at Memorial Stadium. Hough beat Chambers in the regular season during the spring, but the Cougars won in the playoffs, on route to the 4AA state title. The game probably will revolve around whether the rugged Chambers defense can slow down Hough QB Tad Hudson, who is averaging about 250 passing yards per game.

Charlotte Country Day (0-3, 0-0 Big South 4A) at Rabun Gap (3-1, 1-0), 7 p.m. – Rabun Gap QB Gunner Stockton lives up to his name, as he’s thrown for 1,278 yards and 16 touchdowns (against just one interception) this season. It’s a tough task for a young Charlotte Country Day defense. The Buccaneers will try to establish a ground game and keep the ball away from the Eagles’ explosive attack.

No. 16 Charlotte Latin (4-0, 0-0 Big South 4A) at Charlotte Christian (2-1, 0-0), 7 p.m. – After a brief lapse, Charlotte Latin is back as a football power. And that makes this game a big one, as these teams (along with Providence Day and Rabun Gap) figure to battle it out for the conference title and state championship. The visiting Hawks are getting nearly 260 passing yards per game from junior QB Justin Wheeler. Preview goes right here. The host Knights feature their typical solid defense and a good ground game with RB’s Ryan Henley and Kylon Jones.

Christ the King (1-3) at Lake Norman Charter (3-1), 7 p.m. – After opting out of the spring season, Lake Norman Charter is having a good fall campaign. They are averaging nearly 220 rushing yards per contest. Christ the King QB Nicholas Wilson has thrown for eight touchdowns this season.

Covenant Day (1-2) at High Point Christian (2-1), 7 p.m. – This will be a tough test for the Covenant Day defense. The host Cougars are averaging about 46 points a game and knocked off 4A opponent South Iredell earlier this fall. Preview goes right here.

East Mecklenburg (0-5, 0-1 Southwestern 4A) at Garinger (0-5, 0-1), 7 p.m. – Mecklenburg County’s two youngest teams play what, for one team, will be a feel-good game. Both teams prefer to run the football, so mistakes and the kicking game could make the difference in what could be a close contest.

Harding (2-3) at Nation Ford, SC (1-3), 7:30 p.m. – Junior QB Diego Parks has thrown for more than 400 yards and has a 100-yard rushing game to his credit this season. The host Falcons feature RB Eli Whitner, who has rushed for nearly 300 yards, and QB Carson Black, who has thrown for 746 yards. Harding is playing a few days after the death of its principal, Eric Ward.

Independence (1-2, 0-0 Southwestern 4A) at No. 8 Charlotte Catholic (3-1, 1-0), 7 p.m. – After a couple of tough losses, the Patriots were rock-solid last week in their 51-0 rout of Hopewell. They’ll have to slow down the host Cougars’ ground game, which is averaging about 200 yards per contest.

Mallard Creek (2-1, 1-0 Queen City 3A-4A) at Hopewell (1-3, 0-0), 7 p.m. – RB David Lampkin had a 100-yard rushing game last week in Mallard Creek’s victory over West Charlotte. Hopewell played well in its first three games but faltered last week in a 51-0 loss to Independence.

Mountain Island Charter (3-0, 0-0 Catawba Shores 1A-2A) at Community School of Davidson (2-2, 1-0), 7 p.m. – The visiting Raptors will bring their explosive aerial attack to Davidson. QB Dylan Bisson has thrown for 1,241 yards and 11 touchdowns, with no interceptions. But the host Spartans also have a strong QB in Jameson Davies, who has thrown for 650 yards and rushed for another 150.

Providence (1-3, 0-1 Southwestern 4A) at No. 7 Butler (2-2, 1-0), 7 p.m. – The visiting Panthers could use a break in their schedule. Their last three opponents have a combined record of 9-3. They’ve been troubled with slow starts in recent weeks. Butler, meanwhile, is coming off a 70-0 rout of Garinger. The Bulldogs did not allow a first down in that game.

Providence Day (1-2, 0-0 Big South 4A) at Christ School (0-3, 0-1), 7 p.m. – QB Grantt Logan (760 passing yards) and the rest of the Chargers travel to the Asheville area for their conference opener. The host Greenies have faced a rugged schedule. They forced powerhouse Maiden into overtime before falling 27-21 two weeks ago.

SouthLake Christian (0-3) at Hibriten (2-2), 7:30 p.m. – This game was scheduled due to COVID-related schedule openings. It’s a very tough task for SouthLake Christian, as Hibriten is a perennial 3A power. But the host Panthers are having problems on defense, as they’ve allowed an average of 36 points a game. The visiting Eagles will need to establish a ground game and keep the ball away from Hibriten’s explosive offense.

No. 9 South Mecklenburg (4-1, 0-0 South Meck 4A) at Berry Academy (2-2, 0-1), 7 p.m. – The Sabres are coming off a dominating defensive performance last week in a 17-3 victory over Catawba Ridge. Berry Academy’s offense will be challenged by the Sabre defense, which held Catawba Ridge’s strong passing game in check.

South Wake Saints (0-4) at Hickory Grove Christian (3-0), 7 p.m. – It’s homecoming for coach Tad Baucom’s Lions. Hickory Grove Christian has three running backs with 150 or more yards in three games.

No. 14 Weddington (3-1) at Olympic (4-0), 7 p.m. – The host Trojans are off to another big start. Last spring, they moved primarily on the ground. This fall, it’s in the air. WR Sterling Greene has nearly 350 receiving yards in four games and could be headed for a 1,000-yard season. Weddington QB Grady Brosterhous can pick apart a defense and has a strong group of receivers. But both teams are especially strong on defense, so look for a low-scoring game.

West Mecklenburg (3-2, 0-1 Queen City 3A-4A) at West Charlotte (3-1, 0-1), 7 p.m. – The conference’s two 3A members square off. Both teams are coming off losses last week. West Mecklenburg RB Daisean Hall has rushed for 350 yards this season. The host Lions have held three opponents to one touchdown.

Outside Mecklenburg

No. 6 Maiden (3-0, 0-0 Catawba Valley 2A) at West Lincoln (4-0, 1-0), 7:30 p.m. – The conference championship might be at stake here. Maiden QB Ethan Rhodes is averaging about 225 passing yards per contest. West Lincoln counters with a powerful ground game, led by RB Mason Avery (765 rushing yards).

Pinecrest (3-1, 0-0 Sandhills 3A-4A) at No. 5 Richmond Senior (3-1, 0-0), 7 p.m. – The visiting Patriots are coming off a 28-14 loss to Greensboro powerhouse Grimsley. Richmond Senior has nearly 1,000 rushing yards in their four games, and QB Kellan Hood has thrown for another 500 yards. The winner will be in position to challenge Lee County and Scotland County for the conference title.

No. 11 Shelby (3-1, 1-0 South Piedmont 1A-2A) at Thomas Jefferson Academy (3-0, 1-0), 7:30 p.m. – Junior QB Daylin Lee has passed for more than 1,040 yards (11 touchdowns, no interceptions) in leading Shelby to a strong start. The Golden Lions will face a tough Gryphon defense that is allowing opponents an average of just eight points a game. It’s the first meeting of these two football powers, who are located only 10 miles apart.

-- Steve Lyttle

This week’s schedule

Friday

Friday

Queen City 3A-4A

Julius Chambers (5-0, 1-0) vs. Hough (4-0, 1-0), at Memorial Stadium, 7

Mallard Creek (2-1, 1-0) at Hopewell (1-3, 0-0), 7

West Mecklenburg (3-2, 0-1) at West Charlotte (3-1, 0-1), 7

South Meck 4A

South Mecklenburg (4-1, 0-0) at Berry Academy (2-2, 0-1), 7

Southwestern 4A

Independence (1-2, 0-0) at Charlotte Catholic (3-1, 1-0), 7

East Mecklenburg (0-5, 0-0) at Garinger (0-5, 0-0), 7

Providence (1-3, 0-1) at Butler (2-2, 1-0), 7

Big South 4A (NCISAA)

Charlotte Country Day (0-3, 0-0) at Rabun Gap (3-1, 1-0), 7

Charlotte Latin (4-0, 0-0) at Charlotte Christian (2-1, 0-0), 7

Providence Day (1-2, 0-0) at Christ School (0-3, 0-1), 7

Greater Metro 4 4A

Cox Mill (2-2, 0-1) at West Cabarrus (1-2, 0-0)

Lake Norman (3-1, 0-0) at A.L. Brown (3-1, 0-1)

Mooresville (2-2, 1-0) at Hickory Ridge (3-2, 1-0)

Sandhills 3A-4A

Hoke County (2-3, 0-1) at Lee County (4-1, 1-0)

Pinecrest (3-1, 0-0) at Richmond Senior (3-1, 0-0)

Scotland County (4-1, 1-0) at Southern Lee (0-3, 0-0)

Big South 3A

Ashbrook (0-3, 0-1) at Forestview (2-2, 1-0)

North Gaston (0-5, 0-2) at Kings Mountain (3-1, 1-0)

South Point (3-1, 1-0) at Hunter Huss (0-3, 0-1)

Stuart Cramer (2-2, 0-1) at Crest (2-1, 2-0)

South Piedmont 3A

Central Cabarrus (0-3, 0-0) at Concord (1-2, 1-0), 7

East Rowan (0-4, 0-1) at Northwest Cabarrus (2-3, 1-0), 7

South Rowan (1-4, 0-1) at West Rowan (2-2, 1-0), 7

Western Foothills 3A

Hickory (2-2, 1-0) at North Lincoln (2-2, 0-1), 7

North Iredell (1-2, 1-0) at St. Stephens (1-0, 1-2), 7

Statesville (3-0, 1-0) at East Lincoln (2-1, 0-1), 7

West Iredell (0-2, 0-1) at Fred T. Foard (0-3, 0-1), 7

Catawba Valley 2A

Lincolnton (0-4, 0-1) at Newton-Conover (1-2, 1-0)

Maiden (3-0, 0-0) at West Lincoln (4-0, 1-0)

West Caldwell (0-3, 0-1) at Bunker Hill (4-0, 1-0)

Mountain Foothills 2A

Brevard (1-2, 0-0) at R-S Central (0-3, 0-1)

Hendersonville (4-1, 1-0) at Polk County (3-1, 1-0)

Catawba Shores 1A-2A

Bishop McGuinness (1-3, 0-1) at Carver (3-2, 1-0), 7

Mountain Island Charter (3-0, 0-0) at Community School of Davidson (2-2, 1-0), 7

Winston-Salem Prep (0-3, 0-0) at Pine Lake Prep (0-2, 0-0), 7

Central Carolina 1A-2A

Lexington (0-2, 0-1) at South Davidson (0-3, 0-1)

North Rowan (3-1, 1-0) at Thomasville (3-1, 0-1)

Salisbury (4-0, 1-0) at West Davidson (0-3, 0-0)

South Piedmont 1A-2A

East Gaston (2-2, 0-0) at Cherryville (1-3, 0-1)

Highland Tech (0-4, 0-1) at Bessemer City (1-4, 0-1)

Shelby (3-1, 1-0) at Thomas Jefferson Academy (3-0, 1-0)

Western Highlands 1A-2A

Draughn (2-2, 1-0) at Avery County (1-4, 1-0)

Mitchell County (3-2, 1-0) at C.D. Owen (1-3, 0-1)

Mountain Heritage (2-1, 0-0) at Rosman (0-3, 0-1)

Yadkin Valley 1A-2A

Mount Pleasant (3-2, 0-0) at Union Academy (0-5, 0-0), 7

Pioneer Football

Asheville Saints (0-3, 0-0) at Anderson (SC) Cavaliers (1-3, 0-1)

Mecklenburg nonconference

Cardinal Gibbons (3-1) at Myers Park (3-2), 7

Christ the King (1-3) at Lake Norman Charter (3-1), 7

Covenant Day (1-2) at High Point Christian (2-1), 7

Harding (2-3) at Nation Ford, SC (1-3)

South Wake Saints (0-4) at Hickory Grove Christian (3-0), 7

Weddington (3-1) at Olympic (4-0), 7

Nonconference

Anson County (0-3) at Albemarle (0-3)

Buford, SC (1-2) at Parkwood (1-1), 7

Cabarrus Warriors (3-1) at Asheville School (3-1)

Chase (4-0) at McDowell (3-0), 7

Graham (2-2) at Union Pines (0-4)

Madison County (1-2) at Patton (0-3)

North Wilkes (1-2) at Ashe County (0-3)

Sun Valley (0-4) at Pageland (SC) Central (1-2)

West Stanly (2-1) at Eastern Randolph (3-0)

Saturday

Nonconference

Cabarrus Stallions (1-2) at Greensboro Panthers (3-0), noon

Tuesday

Catawba Valley 2A

Maiden (3-0, 0-0) at East Burke (1-1, 0-0), 7