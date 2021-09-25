Vote for the Charlotte Observer high school football offensive player of the week

Charlotte Observer player of the week banner

Here are the nominees for the first Charlotte Observer high school offensive football player of the week.

We’re splitting the award into offensive and defensive awards this week.

You can vote as often as you like until Friday, around noon, when the poll will close.

Mari Adams, Crest: career-high 202 yards rushing, two touchdowns plus a 30-yard receiving score in Friday’s 35-19 win over Stuart Cramer.

Ben Gibbs, Maiden: 21 carries for 130 yards in a 20-14 win over West Lincoln.

Tyler Green, Cabarrus Warriors: 17-of-28 passing for 254 yards and two touchdowns in Friday’s 45-34 win at Asheville School. He had carries for 43 yards and a score.

Christian Hamilton, Hickory Ridge: the 4-star national recruit (and No. 1 overall in North Carolina for the class of 2023) called his 94-yard return of a blocked field goal in a 45-19 win over Mooresville the best play of his life. Hamilton also had a 15-yard pass reception from QB Alex Bentley. He had five catches for 68 yards

Nolan Hauser, Hough: all-state kicker was 3-for-3 on field goals, all from 27 yards, in a 16-10 win over No. 1 Chambers. He also had an extra point for 10 total points. He also made a 40-yard field goal that was negated by penalty and had a punt downed at the Chambers 1.

Kellan Hood, Richmond Senior: 24 carries, 164 yards in a 28-21 win over Pinecrest. Richmond trailed 21-7 in the second half. Hood also completed 8-of-16 passes for 133 yards and two touchdowns.

Antonio Jackson, Concord: 20 carries, 228 yards in a 22-20 win over Central Cabarrus.

Will Jones, Cabarrus Warriors: 27 carries, 202 yards, three touchdowns in a 45-34 win at Asheville Schol. Jones also had seven catches for 82 yards and two touchdowns.

Marqies McCombs, Chase: 29 carries for 362 yards and five touchdowns, plus one catch for nine yards in Friday’s 47-14 win over McDowell. Entering the game, McCombs was the leading rusher in North Carolina. For the season, he has 1,313 yards, 21 rushing touchdowns, plus a kickoff return for a score.

Josh Mahatha, West Charlotte: threw seven touchdown passes in Friday’s win over West Mecklenburg. He tied a 14-year-old school record set by Darius Thomas. Mahatha was 13-of-16 for 339 yards.

Chance Morrow, West Charlotte: caught five passes for 111 yards and three touchdowns in the win over West Meck.

Jack Mosrie, Charlotte Latin: made game-winning field goal with four seconds left in a 24-22 win over defending state champion Charlotte Christian.

Noah Loeblein West Rowan: 15-of-22 passing for 245 yards, four touchdowns, rushing TD in a 55-16 win over South Rowan.

Jordan Shipp, Providence Day: The Chargers lost 25-21 at Christ School Friday, but Shipp stepped in as emergency QB and gave his team a chance to win. Chargers starter Grantt Logan was injured early in the game and the team’s second and third string QBs did not dress due to injuries. Shipp, who ran two plays at QB in practice during the week and those were his only two reps at QB all season. Friday, he ran 11 times for 48 yards and was 7-for-8 for 133 yards and two scores, both to sophomore Channing Goodwin. His only incompletion was a miss from the Christ School 11 on the final play that might’ve won the game.

Jack Smith, Pine Lake Prep: six tackles, four tackles for a loss and three sacks in a 20-0 win over Pine Lake Prep. Smith, a freshman, also graded 85 percent at left tackle and didn’t allow a sack.

Liam Sutton, North Lincoln: 11 carries for 83 yards and a touchdown in a 21-6 win over Hickory. Sutton had a six-yard catch, an extra points and three punts for a 37.3 yards average with one that traveled 56 yards.

Alex Walker, Northwest Cabarrus: sophomore quarterback threw for three touchdowns in the first quarter of Friday’s 33-7 win over East Rowan. He finished with more than 200 yards passing.

Justin Wheeler, Charlotte Latin: The Hawks’ junior quarterback completed 14-of-22 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 43 yards in the second half.

If you can’t see the poll on mobile, click here





