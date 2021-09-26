Vote for the Charlotte Observer high school athletes of the week (10.01.21)

Athlete of the week vote

For the second straight week, readers can vote for Charlotte Observer high school athletes of the week.

We will name athletes in several sports instead of just one overall.

Readers can vote as often as they like until Friday, around noon, will the poll will close.

Soccer Athlete of the Week

Julian Arias, Carmel Christian Soccer: The Cougars’ senior had five goals to help Carmel Christian to wins over Charlotte Country Day, Concord Academy and North Raleigh Christian.

Arias had three goals in a 7-3 win at Concord Academy Sept. 20.

He also scored a goal in the Cougars 6-0 win over North Raleigh Christian Sept. 23.

Arias finished off his week with a goal in Carmel Christian’s 2-0 win at Charlotte Country Day Sept. 25.

Arias has seven goals and three assists for a Carmel Christian team (9-0-1) that has won eight straight games through Sunday.

Matthew Avila, Concord Soccer: The Spiders’ junior forward had three goals and three assists this week to help Concord to wins over Carson and Central Cabarrus.

Avila had a goal and two assists in a 5-1 win over Central Cabarrus Sept. 21.

He also had two goals and one assist in a 4-1 win over Carson Sept. 23.

Avila has seven goals and nine assists for Concord (10-2-1, through Sunday).

Henry Cerom, Porter Ridge Soccer: The Pirates’ junior goalkeeper helped his Porter Ridge team to three wins this week with shutouts of Central Academy, Independence and Richmond Senior.

Cerom led Porter Ridge to a 2-0 win at Independence, Sept. 20, a 2-0 over Richmond Senior, Sept. 22, and 4-0 victory at Central Academy, Sept. 24.

Cerom has six shutouts for Porter Ridge (8-1-1, through Sunday).

Will Freidenger, Cannon School Soccer: The Cougars’ senior midfielder had two goals and one assist to help lead Cannon School to a 4-0 win over Charlotte Latin Sept. 21.

The Cougars also beat Charlotte Country Day 4-2 Sept. 23.

Freidenger has four goals and three assists for Cannon School (4-3-1, through Sunday).

Nick Rosen, Charlotte Christian Soccer: The Knights’ sophomore midfielder had a goal and assist to lead Charlotte Christian to a 3-0 win at Providence Day Sept. 24.

Rosen has seven goals and five assists for Charlotte Christian (6-2-1, through Sunday).

Volleyball

Aaliyah Byers, Kings Mountain Volleyball: The Mountaineers’ senior outside hitter had 20 kills and 11 digs to lead Kings Mountain to a 3-9 win over Crest Sept. 23.

Byers has 179 kills, 107 digs, 24 assists and 14 blocks for a Kings Mountain (10-1) team that has won eight straight games through Sunday.

Leah Hinceman, East Rowan Volleyball: The Mustangs’ junior had 29 kills, 31 digs and three aces as East Rowan split games with Lake Norman Charter and Northwest Cabarrus.

Hinceman had nine kills, nine digs and an ace in a 3-0 win at Northwest Cabarrus Sept. 21.

She also had 20 kills, 22 digs, five blocks and three aces in a 3-1 loss at Lake Norman Charter Sept. 23.

Hinceman has 189 kills, 195 digs, 26 aces and 16 blocks for East Rowan (7-8, through Sunday).

Madeline Holmes, Marvin Ridge Volleyball: The Mavericks’ senior middle blocker had 16 kills and five blocks as Marvin Ridge swept matches with Legion Collegiate, Piedmont and Porter Ridge.

Holmes’ had seven kills and a block in 3-0 win over Legion Collegiate Sept. 20, with five kills and three blocks the next day in 3-0 win at Porter Ridge.

Holmes finished off the week with four kills and a block in a 3-0 victory over Piedmont Sept. 23.

Holmes has 98 kills and 26 blocks for Marvin Ridge (14-3, through Sunday).

Meghan Schreck, Cannon School Volleyball: The Cougars’ senior outside hitter had 29 kills, 18 digs, eight aces and seven blocks as Cannon School beat both Charlotte Country Day and Charlotte Latin to remain unbeaten at 6-0.

Schreck had 16 kills, eight digs, three blocks and an ace in a 3-0 win at Charlotte Latin Sept. 21.

She also had 13 kills, seven aces, 10 digs and four blocks in a 3-1 victory at Charlotte Country Day Sept. 23.

Schreck, a University of Tampa signee, has 82 kills, 47 digs and 28 aces for Cannon School.

Gerren Tomlin, Davidson Day Volleyball: The Patriots’ senior setter had 42 kills, 34 digs, eight aces and three blocks as Davidson Day beat Hickory Christian and Wesleyan Christian, while losing a five-set match to University Christian.

Tomlin had nine kills, 14 digs, three aces and a block in a 3-0 win over Hickory Christian, Sept. 21.

She also had 23 kills, nine digs, two blocks and an ace in a 3-2 loss at University Christian Sept. 23.

The next day, Tomlin had 10 kills, 11 digs and four aces for the Patriots in a 3-0 win over Wesleyan Christian.

Tomlin, an Old Dominion University (ODU) commit, had 63 kills, 55 digs, 14 aces and three blocks for Davidson Day (10-3) since returning from an injury earlier this month, according to Patriots’ volleyball coach, Catherine Glass.

Field Hockey/Cross-Country

Cameron Park, Charlotte Country Day field hockey: The Buccaneers senior scored all three goals for Charlotte Country Day as they beat both Charlotte Catholic and Providence Day.

Park had both scores, including the game-winner, in a 2-1 overtime victory at Providence Day Sept. 22.

She also had the lone score in a 1-0 victory over Charlotte Catholic Sept. 24.

Park, who recently committed to the University of North Carolina, has 23 goals for Charlotte Country Day (8-2).

Jacob Laney, Porter Ridge cross-country: The Pirates’ junior ran a 15:30.50 to win the Union County Championships on the Central Academy course Sept. 21.

Laney’s time was just .10 off his previous personal-best he ran on Sept. 2.

The Porter Ridge boys’ cross country team finished seventh at the Union County Championships.

Annie Miller, Metrolina Christian cross-country: The Warriors’ ran a personal and school-record 18:59.90 to finish fourth at the Union County Championships on the Central Academy course Sept. 21.

Miller, who became the first girl in Metrolina Christian to break the 19-minute barrier, also has run the fourth fastest time by a freshman in the state this season.

Ethan Snyder, Marvin Ridge Cross Country: The Mavericks’ senior ran a 16:29.14 to win the Hough Invitational at Fisher Farms Park in Davidson Sept. 25.

Snyder also led his Marvin Ridge boys’ cross country team to a 43-point victory at the same meet with the Mavericks taking the top three finishes with seniors, R.J. Gajan (second-place) and Aneesh Duggirala, joining Snyder on the podium.

Lilly Waters, Hough Cross Country: The Huskies’ senior ran a 18:32.13 to win the 1st Hough Invitational at Fisher Farms Park in Davidson Sept. 25.

Waters, a University of Alabama commit, also led the Hough girls’ cross country team to a 5th-place finish as the host squad at the same meet.

** Information published today includes statistics through Sept. 25.

Want to nominate an athlete?: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athletes’ name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.