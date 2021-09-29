Talking Preps OT: new Mallard Creek girls basketball coach Karlyn Dixon

Mallard Creek girls basketball coach Karlyn Dixon

At 29 years old, Karlyn Dixon is replacing legendary Mallard Creek girls basketball coach Clarence “CJ” Johnson.

Dixon owns and operates a full-time training facility, EAT Academy in uptown Charlotte, that has attracted NBA pros like Stephen and Seth Curry and WNBA pros like Tiffany Mitchell.

On Talking Preps OT, she reveals she’s in talks to be on the cover with SLAM magazine and she’s also in talks to be one of the first women nationally to run a shoe-sponsored summer travel team.

