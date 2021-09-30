Friday’s high school football previews and schedule

Prep football preview, schedule

(Observer’s Sweet 16 rankings are included)

Berry Academy (2-3, 0-2 South Meck 4A) at Harding (2-4, 0-1), 7 p.m. – After getting off to solid starts, both teams have experienced defensive problems in recent weeks. The visiting Cardinals have allowed an average of 42 points a game, and Harding has allowed 90 points in its last two games. These are young teams, with a healthy dose of freshmen and sophomores on each roster.

No. 6 Butler (3-2, 2-0 Southwestern 4A) at East Mecklenburg (1-5, 1-1), 7 p.m. – E.J. Curtis rushed for 118 yards last week, as East Mecklenburg logged its first victory of the season. But the job gets much tougher this Friday, with the host Eagles facing a team that has won its two conference games by a combined score of 90-0. Behind QB Xavion Brower, Butler is averaging nearly 400 yards of offense per game.

Carver (4-2, 2-0 Catawba Shores 1A-2A) at Community School of Davidson (3-2, 2-0), 7 p.m. – It’s a battle for first place, with the host Spartans coming off last week’s impressive 23-14 victory over Mountain Island Charter. Carver RB Jamaari Blackburn is a force to reckon with, as he’s rushed for 1,140 yards and 14 touchdowns in six games.

Charlotte Country Day (0-4, 0-1 Big South 4A) at Providence Day (1-3, 0-1), 7 p.m. – This rivalry game matches teams in the midst of disappointing seasons. Providence Day sophomores Jordan Shipp and Channing Goodwin each have accounted for more than 300 yards’ total offense. With only six returning starters this season, Charlotte Country Day has been feeling the pangs of inexperience.

Christ School (1-3, 1-1 Big South 4A) at No. 12 Charlotte Latin (5-0, 1-0), 7 p.m. – This could be a “trap” game for the host Hawks, coming off their last-second victory over Charlotte Christian. The visiting Greenies have a pair of excellent sophomore wide receivers, Zach Myers and Cayden Jones, and beat Providence Day last week. Both teams have big-play, quick-strike players.

Christ the King (1-4, 0-1 Catawba Shores 1A-2A) at Pine Lake Prep (1-2, 1-0), 7 p.m. – Christ the King has lost three in a row, giving up an average of 35 points a game in that stretch. Pine Lake Prep RB Noah Murphy is averaging about 100 rushing yards per game, and the Pride also has a tough defense.

Covenant Day (1-3) at North Raleigh Christian (3-1), 7 p.m. – The visiting Lions, led by QB Daniel Nelson, will try to keep the ball away from the host Knights and their strong passing attack. Knights’ QB Connor McGann has thrown for 600 yards in four games.

Garinger (0-6, 0-2 Southwestern 4A) at Independence (1-3, 0-1), 7 p.m. – Garinger, perhaps the area’s youngest team, scored its first points of the season last week in a 31-14 loss to East Mecklenburg. Independence LB Moshay Saw is averaging more than nine tackles a game, and the Patriot defense has been strong in the last three games.

No. 1 Hough (6-0, 2-0 Queen City 3A-4A) at West Mecklenburg (3-3, 0-2), 7 p.m. – The Huskies will have to guard against a flat performance, in the wake of last week’s victory over two-time defending state champion Chambers. Hough’s Da’shawn Davis has four sacks and nine tackles for lost yardage this season. West Mecklenburg has lost three straight after a strong start, and defense has been the problem. The Hawks have surrendered 126 points in the last two games.

No. 3 Myers Park (4-2, 1-0 South Meck 4A) at Ardrey Kell (3-1, 0-0), 7 p.m. – Two of the county’s top passing QB’s, Myers Park’s Lucas Lenhoff and Ardrey Kell’s Jack Curtis, lead their teams in a key South Meck 4A game. Myers Park is coming off last week’s overtime victory over Raleigh power Cardinal Gibbons. Ardrey Kell last played two weeks ago, falling at Porter Ridge.

North Mecklenburg (2-2, 0-1 Queen City 3A-4A) at No. 13 Mallard Creek (3-1, 2-0), 7 p.m. – The visiting Vikings are capable of scoring on any opponent. But Mallard Creek’s defense has been strong in the past two games, and the Mavericks want to keep pace with league-leading Hough. Mallard Creek and Hough meet in two weeks.

Providence (1-4) at Mooresville (2-3), 7:30 p.m. – The Panthers’ losses have come to teams with a combined record of 15-5. They will hope to snap a four-game losing skid against a Mooresville team led by junior RB Jawarn Howell, who is averaging nearly 145 rushing yards per game.

Rabun Gap (4-1, 2-0 Big South 4A) at Charlotte Christian (2-2, 0-1), 7 p.m. – It’s a rematch of last season’s private schools’ 4A state championship, which Charlotte Christian won 27-21. The visiting Eagles are a powerhouse again, with RB Yunas Altincinar averaging about 140 rushing yards per game. Teammate Walker Bryson rushed for 128 yards last week against Charlotte Country Day. It’s a tough test for Charlotte Christian.

SouthLake Christian (0-4) at Hickory Grove Christian (4-0), 7 p.m. – SouthLake Christian is an experienced team but off to a slow start after opting out of the 2020 season. The host Lions last won five games in a season in 2017 (6-5 record). They have totaled more than 1,000 rushing yards this season.

West Charlotte (4-1, 1-1 Queen City 3A-4A) at Hopewell (1-4, 0-1), 7 p.m. – Don’t look now, but coach Sam Greiner’s Lions are building some momentum. They scored more than 60 points last week off West Mecklenburg and this week face a Hopewell team that has been outscored 125-13 over the last three games.

Outside Mecklenburg

Chase (5-0, 0-0 Mountain Foothills 2A) at Hendersonville (5-1, 2-0), 7:30 p.m. – This Mountain Foothills 2A showdown could be a score-athon. Chase is led by RB Marqies McCombs, the No. 3 rushing back (measured by yardage) in the country. But Hendersonville is averaging more than 50 points a game, with senior QB Gavin Gosnell throwing for 1,688 yards and 16 touchdowns in six games.

South Caldwell (4-0, 1-0 Northwestern 3A-4A) at Watauga (3-2, 0-0), 7:30 p.m. – South Caldwell QB Will Connor has passed for 186 yards and rushed for 454 more. The Spartans are coming off an overtime victory over powerhouse Hibriten last Friday. After a slow start, Watauga has picked up the pace with strong defensive performances the last two weeks.

South Point (4-1, 2-0 Big South 3A) at Crest (3-1, 3-0), 7:30 p.m. – RB A.J. Riley (943 yards, 12 touchdowns) leads South Point’s powerful ground game. Riley has rushed for 100 or more yards in each South Point game this season. But Crest counters with RB Mari Adams, who is averaging more than 100 rushing yards per game.

West Lincoln (4-1, 1-1 Catawba Valley 2A) at Bunker Hill (5-0, 2-0), 7:30 p.m. – Fresh off a narrow loss to unbeaten Maiden last week, West Lincoln gets to try it again. Bunker Hill has allowed only 24 points this season, and LB Kaden Robinson has team-high totals of 61 tackles and five sacks.

-- Steve Lyttle

This week’s schedule

Friday

Queen City 3A-4A

Hough (6-0, 2-0) at West Mecklenburg (3-3, 0-2), 7

North Mecklenburg (2-2, 0-1) at Mallard Creek (3-1, 2-0), 7

West Charlotte (4-1, 1-1) at Hopewell (1-4, 0-1), 7

South Meck 4A

Berry Academy (2-3, 0-2) at Harding (2-4, 0-1), 7

Myers Park (4-2, 1-0) at Ardrey Kell (3-1, 0-0), 7

Southwestern 4A

Butler (3-2, 2-0) at East Mecklenburg (1-5, 1-1), 7

Garinger (0-6, 0-2) at Independence (1-3, 0-1), 7

Charlotte Catholic (4-1, 2-0) at Rocky River (2-3, 1-0), 7

Big South 4A (NCISAA)

Charlotte Country Day (0-4, 0-1) at Providence Day (1-3, 0-1), 7

Christ School (1-3, 1-1) at Charlotte Latin (5-0, 1-0), 7

Rabun Gap (4-1, 2-0) at Charlotte Christian (2-2, 0-1), 7

Greater Metro 4 4A

A.L. Brown (3-2, 0-2) at Cox Mill (2-3, 0-2)

Hickory Ridge (4-2, 2-0) at South Iredell (1-3, 0-0)

West Cabarrus (2-2, 1-0) at Lake Norman (4-1, 1-0)

Southern Carolina 4A

Weddington (4-1, 0-0) at Piedmont (2-3, 0-0), 7

Porter Ridge (3-0, 0-0) at Marvin Ridge (3-1, 0-0), 7

Sun Valley (1-4, 0-0) at Cuthbertson (2-3, 0-0), 7

Northwestern 3A-4A

Ashe County (1-3, 0-0) at Alexander Central (3-2, 0-0)

Hibriten (3-2, 0-1) at Freedom (3-1, 0-0)

South Caldwell (4-0, 1-0) at Watauga (3-2, 0-0)

Sandhills 3A-4A

Richmond Senior (4-1, 1-0) at Hoke County (2-4, 0-2)

Southern Lee (0-4, 0-1) at Pinecrest (3-2, 0-1)

Union Pines (1-4, 0-1) at Scotland County (5-1, 2-0)

Big South 3A

Forestview (3-2, 2-0) at Kings Mountain (4-1, 2-0)

Hunter Huss (0-4, 0-2) at Stuart Cramer (2-3, 0-2)

North Gaston (0-6, 0-3) at Ashbrook (0-4, 0-2)

South Point (4-1, 2-0) at Crest (3-1, 3-0)

South Piedmont 3A

Central Cabarrus (0-4, 0-1) at South Rowan (1-5, 0-2), 7

Concord (2-2, 2-0) at Jesse Carson (1-3, 0-1), 7

Northwest Cabarrus (3-3, 2-0) at West Rowan (3-2, 2-0), 7

Western Foothills 3A

East Lincoln (2-2, 0-2) at West Iredell (1-2, 1-1), 7

Fred T. Foard (0-4, 0-2) at Statesville (4-0, 2-0), 7

Hickory (2-3, 1-1) at St. Stephens (1-3, 1-1), 7

North Lincoln (3-2, 1-1) at North Iredell (2-2, 2-0), 7

Rocky River 2A-3A

Forest Hills (3-2, 0-0) at Parkwood (2-1, 0-0), 7

Monroe at Anson County, ppd. to Oct. 12

Catawba Valley 2A

Bandys (2-1, 0-1) at Lincolnton (1-4, 1-1)

Newton-Conover (1-3, 1-1) at East Burke (1-2, 0-1)

West Lincoln (4-1, 1-1) at Bunker Hill (5-0, 2-0)

Mountain Foothills 2A

Chase (5-0, 0-0) at Hendersonville (5-1, 2-0)

R-S Central (1-3, 1-1) at Polk County (3-2, 1-1)

Catawba Shores 1A-2A

Carver (4-2, 2-0) at Community School of Davidson (3-2, 2-0), 7

Christ the King (1-4, 0-1) at Pine Lake Prep (1-2, 1-0), 7

Winston-Salem Prep (0-3, 0-1) at Mountain Island Charter (3-1, 0-1), 7

Central Carolina 1A-2A

North Rowan (3-2, 1-1) at East Davidson (3-2, 1-0)

South Davidson (1-3, 1-1) at Salisbury (5-0, 2-0)

West Davidson (0-4, 0-1) at Thomasville (4-1, 1-1)

South Piedmont 1A-2A

Burns (3-2, 1-0) at Bessemer City (2-4, 1-1)

Shelby (4-1, 2-0) at Highland Tech (0-5, 0-2)

Thomas Jefferson Academy (3-1, 1-1) at East Gaston (3-2, 1-0)

Western Highlands 1A-2A

C.D. Owen (1-4, 0-2) at Mountain Heritage (3-1, 1-0)

Draughn (3-2, 2-0) at Mitchell County (4-2, 2-0)

Rosman (0-4, 0-2) at Madison County (1-3, 0-1)

Yadkin Valley 1A-2A

Albemarle (0-4, 0-0) at Jay M. Robinson (4-1, 0-0)

North Stanly (1-3, 0-0) at Union Academy (0-6, 0-1), 7

South Stanly (1-3, 0-0) at Mount Pleasant (4-2, 1-0)

Mecklenburg nonconference

Covenant Day (1-3) at North Raleigh Christian (4-1), 7

Providence (1-4) at Mooresville (2-3)

SouthLake Christian (0-4) at Hickory Grove Christian (4-0), 7

Nonconference

Carolina Bearcats (0-4) vs. North Wake Saints (1-3), at Weddington Optimist Park

East Henderson (1-3) at Brevard (1-3)

Harrells Christian (5-0) at Cabarrus Warriors (4-1)

Hickory Hawks (1-3) at Roanoke (VA) Virginia Spartans (2-2)

High Point Christian (3-1) at Ravenscroft (3-1), 7

McMichael (3-2) at Lexington (0-3)

Patton (1-3) at Cherryville (1-4)

Trinity Christian (2-1) at Metrolina Christian (4-1)

Saturday

Pioneer Football

Cabarrus Stallions (2-2, 1-0) at Asheville Saints (1-3, 1-0)

Nonconference

Beacon Hill Home School (0-4) at Anderson, SC, Cavaliers (1-4), 4

South Carolina Spartans (0-4) at Georgia Force (2-2), 5:30

Tuesday

Greater Metro 4 4A

West Cabarrus (2-2, 1-0) at South Iredell (1-3, 0-0), 6:30

Catawba Shores 1A-2A

Pine Lake Prep (1-2, 1-0) at Mountain Island Charter (3-1, 0-1), 6

This story was originally published September 30, 2021 11:23 AM.