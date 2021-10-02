Vote for the Observer’s offense and defensive HS football players of the week

Here are the nominees for the Charlotte Observer offensive and defensive high school players of the week.

Readers can vote as often as they like until Friday, around noon, will the poll will close.

Quick Links

Friday’s NC scores, how the Sweet 16 fared, next week’s schedule

Myers Park defense points the way to big win at Ardrey Kell

Crest, Mari Adams, rally past South Point for big conference win

Photos from Ardrey Kell-Myers Park

Offensive Player of the week nominees

Mari Adams, Crest: 22 carries for 188 yards and a touchdown in a 27-26 win over South Point. He also had a reception for 32 yards.

Grady Brosterhous, Weddington: In a 49-0 win over Piedmont, the senior quarterback was 14-of-19 for 242 yards and three touchdowns. He had 28 yards rushing and another score.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Reid Eighmy, Metrolina Christian: 12-of-15 passing for 201 yards, four touchdowns in a 42-6 win over Trinity Christian. He also had a rushing score.

Cam Enos, Parkwood: In a 39-29 win over Sun Valley, Enos completed 14-of-18 passes for 278 yards and two touchdowns. He finished with a 156 QBR.

Justin Hill, East Gaston: In a 42-27 win over Thomas Jefferson, Hill ran 25 times for 266 yards and two touchdowns.

Wisdom Holmes, Parkwood: 216 yards rushing against Sun Valley along with 60 yards receiving.

Kaden Kline, Central Cabarrus: In a 29-14 win over South Rowan, his team’s first win of the season, Kline completed 15-of-22 passes for 173 yards and three touchdowns. He had a rushing touchdown and did not throw an interception.

Grantt Logan, Providence Day: In Friday’s 55-7 win over Charlotte Country Day, Logan completed 13-of-17 passes for 244 yards and five touchdowns. He ran twice for 28 yards.

Jackson Moore, Marvin Ridge: 3-of-3 on field goals -- from 45-, 42- and 32-yards -- plus 4-of-5 kickoffs for touchbacks in a 16-14 win over previously unbeaten Porter Ridge, ranked No. 16 in the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll.

Trae Nickelson, Mountain Island Charter: five catches 235 yards, three touchdowns, plus four carries for 38 yards in a 42-14 win over Winston-Salem Prep.

Justin Wheeler, Charlotte Latin: 19-of-26 for 250 yards and three touchdowns in a 24-14 win over Christ School.

Note: To vote more than once, simply refresh the page.

▪ If you cannot see the poll on mobile, click here

Defensive Player of the week nominees

Nick Beason, Crest: 13 tackles, one interception returned for a score in a 27-26 come-from-behind win over South Point.

Lewis Blamoh Jr., North Mecklenburg: three sacks, two forced fumbles in a 17-14 win over Mallard Creek.

Demark Chambers, Sun Valley: In a 39-21 loss to Cuthbertson, Chambers had 13 tackles, four for a loss plus a forced fumble and four sacks.

Xavion Coulter, Newton-Conover: 13 Tackles and a 54 yard Interception returned for a touchdown in Saturday’s 19-12 win over East Burke. On offense, Coulter had two catches for 53 yards.

Adriel Miller, Central Cabarrus: had a return for 17 yards, an interception and five tackles in his team’s first win of the season against South Rowan. On offense, he had five catches for 94 yards and two scores.

Keegan Moose, Mount Pleasant: In a 44-0 win over South Stanly, Moose had a punt return for a touchdown, four tackles, a reception for 31 yards and a pass deflection.

Caden Ryan, Hough: in a 53-0 win over West Mecklenburg, Ryan had four tackles for a loss, including two quarterback sacks.

Evan Taylor, Cuthbertson: sophomore cornerback had five tackles, three pass breakups and two interceptions -- including one in the end zone -- in his team’s 39-21 win over Sun Valley.

Anthone Tice, Ashbrook: Two interceptions, both returned for two touchdowns in Friday’s 47-20 win over North Gaston. He also had four tackles.

Aidan Zeigler, Pine Lake Prep: junior cornerback had a 60-yard interception for a touchdown in Friday’s 41-16 win over Christ The King. He had had two tackles and didn’t allow a reception.

Note: To vote more than once, simply refresh the page.

▪ If you cannot see the poll on mobile, click here