Vote for the Charlotte Observer high school athletes of the week

Charlotte Observer athlete of the week slide

Here are the nominees for the Charlotte Observer high school athlete of the week.

Readers can vote as often as they like until Friday, when the poll will close.

Note: to vote more than once refresh the page.

Boys’ Soccer

Noah Guggenheimer, Charlotte Latin Soccer: The Hawks’ sophomore forward had a hat trick (three goals) to lead Charlotte Latin to a 4-1 win at Charlotte Country Day Sept. 28.

Two days later, Guggenheimer had the game-winning score in a 2-0 win over Providence Day.

Guggenheimer has 13 goals and five assists for Charlotte Latin (11-4, through Sunday).

Dylan Krakker, Metrolina Christian Soccer: The Warriors’ senior had five goals and two assists as Metrolina Christian beat Hickory Grove and SouthLake Christian, while losing to Concord Academy.

Krakker had a goal and an assist in an 8-0 victory at Hickory Grove Sept. 27.

The next day, Krakker had both goals in a 2-0 win over SouthLake Christian.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

He also accounted for all three goals (two goals, one assist) in a 4-3 loss at Concord Academy.

Krakker has 13 goals for Metrolina Christian (3-8-2, through Sunday).

Liam MacKinnon, Union Academy Soccer: The Cardinals’ senior forward had five goals and one assist as Union Academy won three road games.

MacKinnon had one goal and one assist in 5-0 victory at Mount Pleasant Sept. 27.

The next day, he had the lone goal in a 1-0 win at Grace Academy.

MacKinnon finished off the week with all three goals in a 3-1 win at North Stanly.

MacKinnon had 14 goals and two assists for Union Academy (8-4 through Sunday).

If you can’t see the poll on mobile, click here

Note: to vote again, you must refresh the page

Volleyball

Ines Atkins, Lake Norman Christian Volleyball: The Ospreys’ sophomore libero had 85 digs and 11 aces as Lake Norman Christian beat Concord Academy, Winston-Salem Christian and Woodlawn School, while losing to Victory Christian.

Atkins had her best match of the week with 43 digs and four aces in a 3-2 win at Woodlawn School Sept. 29.

The next day, she had 14 digs, seven assists, two kills and an ace in 3-2 win at Winston-Salem Christian.

Atkins had 14 digs and five aces in a 3-0 loss at Victory Christian Oct. 1.

She also had 14 digs and two aces in a 3-2 win at Concord Academy Sept. 27.

Atkins has 296 digs, 62 aces, 69 assists and 29 kills for Lake Norman Christian (9-7).

Drew Brown, Gaston Day Volleyball: The Spartans’ senior outside hitter had seven kills and five digs in a 3-0 win over Westminster Catawba Sept. 28.

Brown followed that up with 25 kills, 13 digs and an ace in 3-0 win at SouthLake Christian Sept. 30.

The next day, Brown had 28 kills, 13 digs and a block in a 3-0 victory over Legion Collegiate.

Brown, a Lehigh University commit, has 411 kills, 241 digs and 37 aces for Gaston Day (20-9, through Sunday).

Anna Laney, Parkwood Volleyball: The Wolfpack star had 18 kills, 10 digs, six aces and three blocks as Parkwood beat Central Academy and Forest Hills, while losing to Mount Pleasant.

Laney had three kills, four digs and three blocks in a 3-0 loss to Mount Pleasant, Sept. 27.

The next day, she had six kills, three digs and two aces in a 3-0 victory over Central Academy.

Laney finished off her week with seven kills, four aces and three digs in a 3-0 win at Forest Hills, Sept. 30.

Laney has 75 kills, 95 digs, 27 aces and 16 blocks for Parkwood (8-8, throughout the season).

Arianna Lopez, Cannon School Volleyball: The Cougars’ freshman setter had 71 assists, 13 aces and 11 kills as Cannon School (7-0) stayed unbeaten with wins over Charlotte Christian and Providence Day.

Lopez had 49 assists, nine aces, five kills and four digs in a 3-2 win over Providence Day Sept. 28.

She also had 22 assists, six kills, four aces and four digs in a 3-0 win over Charlotte Christian Sept. 30.

Lopez has 211 assists, 27 aces, 24 digs and 22 kills for Cannon School through Sunday.

Brooke Mooney, Community School of Davidson Volleyball: The Spartans’ senior middle blocker had 29 kills, 11 blocks and three aces as Community School of Davidson split matches with Mountain Island Charter and Pine Lake Prep this week.

Mooney had 14 kills, seven blocks and an ace in a 3-2 loss at Mountain Island Charter, Sept. 28.

Two days later, Mooney had 15 kills, four blocks and two aces in a 3-1 win over Pine Lake Prep.

Mooney had 131 kills, 45 blocks and 28 aces for Community School of Davidson (6-10, through Sunday)..

Estella Sawyer, Ardrey Kell Volleyball: The Knights’ senior setter had 68 assists and 26 digs to lead Ardrey Kell to wins over Kings Mountain and Myers Park.

Sawyer had 47 assists and 18 digs in a 3-2 win at Kings Mountain Sept. 27.

She also had 21 assists and eight digs in a 3-0 sweep of Myers Park Sept. 30.

Sawyer has 415 assists and 108 digs for an Ardrey Kell team (17-1) that has won eight straight games.

If you can’t see the poll on mobile, click here

Note: to vote again, you must refresh the page

Cross Country/Golf

Gage Austin, Cuthbertson Cross Country: The Cavaliers’ senior ran a season-best 16:19.60 to finish fourth individually at the Great American Varsity Red 5K at WakeMed Complex in Cary Oct. 2.

Austin also helped the Cuthbertson boys’ cross country team to a 4th-place finish at the same event.

All seven, Cavaliers’ runners who competed in Cary ran season best times, according to Cuthbertson cross country coach Kirk Walsh.

Victor Byrd, Rocky River Cross Country: The Ravens’ senior ran a personal-best 19:24 to win individually in a meet with Garinger at McAlpine Creek Park Sept. 29.

Byrd is also a sprinter on the Rocky River track team.

Abby Kerrins, Charlotte Country Day Cross Country: The Buccaneers’ freshman ran a personal-best 19:22.32 to finish third individually while helping the Charlotte Country Day team to their fourth straight invitational victory at the Hagan Stone Cross Country Classic in Pleasant Garden (NC) Oct. 2.

Kerrins was one of five, Buccaneers’ girls to finish in the top nine at the same event, including teammates Kasey Cone (second), Linde Fonville (fourth), Anne Maynard (sixth) and Harper Shaw (ninth).

Annie Miller, Metrolina Christian Cross Country: The Warriors’ freshman ran a 19:11.70 (second fastest time of the season) to win the girls’ blue race at the Great American Cross Country Festival at WakeMed Complex in Cary Oct. 2.

Miller’s win was her second major victory of the season (won Chief Invitational in North Myrtle Beach, Sept. 4), and fifth top 10 in this cross country campaign.

Sienna Jauch, Carmel Christian Golf: The Cougars’ freshman shot a personal-best, 41, twice this week to help Carmel Christian to two team victories.

Jauch shot a 41 on the back nine at Cedarwood Country Club to earn medalist honors in a victory over Cannon School and Charlotte Country Day, Sept. 29.

The next day, she shot another 41 to help the Carmel Christian to a win over Providence Day.

The Carmel Christian girls’ golf team is 8-4 this season.

Elizabeth Pritchard, Providence Day Golf: The Chargers’ freshman has earned medalist honors in the first six matches of her high school career.

Pritchard fired a 39 at Rock Hill Country Club to win individually as Providence Day lost to Legion Collegiate by 13 shots, Sept. 28.

Two days later, Pritchard shot a 40 to earn medalist honors in a 11-shot loss to Carmel Christian at Cedarwood Country Club, Sept. 30.

The Providence Day girls’ golf team is 5-2 this season.

If you can’t see the poll on mobile, click here

Note: to vote again, you must refresh the page

** Information published today includes statistics through Oct. 2.

Want to nominate an athlete?: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athletes’ name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.