Charlotte Country Day gains home-field advantage throughout NCISAA football playoffs

All NCISAA football title aspirations go through Charlotte Country Day.

The Buccaneers earned home-field advantage throughout the playoffs with a 36-17 win against rival Charlotte Latin Friday at Patten Stadium in which they dominated from start to finish.

Country Day was the better team in all phases and didn’t let up in making its statement for the top seed.

“For our seniors, it means we get to keep playing at home,” said Bucs running back Quentin Cooper, who rushed for 153 yards and a score on 21 carries. “We get to keep going starting Monday, working hard and hopefully, get that state championship.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Cooper did his part to put Country Day on that path, rushing for 99 yards on 12 carries, including a 38-yard sprint to put the Bucs ahead 22-3 in the second quarter.

“We wanted to establish the run,” he said. “Our line stood on their blocks and did all they could do. Before the game, coach (Drew Witman) said all we needed to do was establish the run and be dominant. Tonight, the line controlled their (defensive) line and front seven, and they just made me look good.”

Country Day jumped on Latin early with Sam Gilbert picking off a Hawks pass for a 28-yard touchdown return on the game’s first series, the cruised into halftime with a 29-10 advantage.

The Bucs’ ground attack dictated tempo with 180 yards rushing in the first half, with Ricky Saunders adding 45 of his 74 yards.

Defensively, Country Day turned picked off three passes, forced a fumble and added a pair of sacks.

Records: Country Day 9-1, 2-1 CISAA; Charlotte Latin 7-2, 1-2.

Three who mattered

Cooper: The Bucs tailback spearheaded a thunderous ground attack with 153 yards on 21 carries. He rolled up 99 yards and a touchdown on 12 first-half tries.

Sam Gilbert: Country Day cornerback’s pick-six on Latin’s first possession gave the Bucs a 6-0 advantage and all the momentum they needed.

Charles Watson: Latin quarterback started slowly, then picked up steam in the first half, hitting 9-of-14 passes for 159 yards and a score. He finished 17-of-27 for 246 yards.

Worth mentioning

▪ Country Day took away Latin’s ability to run, limiting the Hawks to 5 yards in the first half. Latin receiver Andrew Sumichrast caught three passes for 66 yards, including a game-high 42-yarder.

▪ Country Day quarterback Russell Tabor had a quiet but efficient night, connecting on 5-of-10 passes for 110 yards and a pair of touchdowns to Stephen Payne.

▪ Speaking of Payne, those scores were his only receptions for the game and were good for 57 yards.

▪ Latin running back Carter Stockwell turned in a productive game with 60 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries to go with 52 yards and a score on six receptions.

They said it

“We knew going into the game that Latin would be a good team to go against. They wouldn’t lay down for us and we had to keep establishing our dominance against them.” — Cooper

What’s next

NCISAA playoffs for both teams.

Charlotte Country Day 8 217 0-37

Charlotte Latin 0 10 7 0-17

CD-Sam Gilbert 28-yard interception return (kick missed)

CD-Team safety

CD-Stephen Payne 17-yard pass from Russell Tabor (Edward Dellinger kick)

CL-Ben McCarter 41-yard field goal

CD-Quentin Cooper 28-yard run (Dellinger kick)

CD-Thomas Shields 21-yard run (Dellinger kick)

CL-Carter Stockwell 19-yard pass from Charles Watson (McCarter kick)

CL-Stockwell 4-yard run (McCarter kick)

CD-Payne 40-yard pass from Tabor (Dellinger kick)