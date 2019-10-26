Mallard Creek overcomes slow start, dispatches North Mecklenburg 65-14

Despite a slow start, the Mallard Creek Mavericks, No 1 in the Observer’s Sweet 16, went on to overwhelm the North Mecklenburg Vikings 65-14 Friday on Senior Night at Mallard Creek.

The Mavericks scored a pair of touchdowns on special teams and got two scores and a safety from their defense to eventually pull away from the Vikings. Mallard Creek led 7-0 in the second quarter until North Meck quarterback Antonio Smith threw a 41-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Songa Yates to tie the game at 7-7 with 6:30 left in the first half.

Was an upset brewing? The answer would be an emphatic “no.”

Mallard Creek exploded for 23 consecutive points in the latter half of the second quarter to take a 30-7 halftime lead.

NCAA Division 1 five-star recruit, Trent Simpson, gave his reason for the Mavericks slow start.

“I think we were taking this game for advantage,” said Simpson. “Once we focused up and our offense got rolling you can see that we can up points fast with 65.”

Mallard Creek scored first but the touchdown came from its special teams. The Mavericks blocked a Vikings’ punt and Simpson scooped up the ball and ran 30 yards for a touchdown and a 7-0 first-quarter lead.

After North Meck tied the game in the second quarter, it took only three plays for Mallard Creek to re-take the lead. Mavericks’ quarterback Dustin Noller found wide receiver Elijah Metcalf open for a 34-yard touchdown pass and a 14-7 advantage.

Then Mallard Creek defensive back Shawn Robinson picked off a Vikings’ pass and returned it 35 yards for a score. After Smith was tackled in his own end zone for a Mavericks’ safety, David Lampkin returned the ensuing kickoff 75 yards and just like that Mallard Creek led 30-7 at the half.

“He’s an explosive kid,” said Mavericks’ coach Mike Palmieri when discussing Lampkin’s kickoff return. All you have to do is get a body on a body with him and he’s going to be able take it to the house most every time.”

RECORDS: North Meck (1-8) Mallard Creek (8-0-1)

THREE WHO MATTERED:

Trent Simpson, Mallard Creek – Senior linebacker scored the Mavericks’ first touchdown in the first quarter by scooping up a blocked punt for a touchdown, and was a leading tackler on defense.

Dustin Noller, Mallard Creek – Mavericks’ quarterback went 15-of-23 and threw for 246 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.

Songa Yates, North Meck – Caught a 41-yard touchdown pass midway through the second quarter and returned a kickoff 70 yards in the third quarter to account for both Vikings’ touchdowns.





WORTH MENTIONING

North Meck’s punter Sulemani Fortuna had a 53-yard punt in the first half without the benefit of a favorable bounce.

In the first half the Vikings had four, five-yard penalties on one drive of a three-and-out. Three of the penalties were for false starts and the other was for delay of game.

WHAT’S NEXT

North Meck will host the Vance Cougars next Friday while Mallard Creek will also play at home Friday night hosting the Hough Huskies.

1Q

MC -Trent Simpson 30-yard blocked punt return; (Seth Powell kick)

2Q NM – Songa Yates 41 pass from Antonio Smith: (Sulemani Fortuna kick)

MC - Elijah Metcalf 34 pass from Dustin Noller; (Powell kick)

MC – Shawn Robinson 35 interception return; (Powell kick)MC – Safety

MC – David Lumpkin 75 kickoff return; (Powell kick)

3Q

MC – Quasean Holmes 2 run; (Powell kick)

MC – Elijah Culp 20 interception return; (Powell kick)

NM – Yates 70 kickoff return; (Fortuna kick)

MC – Holmes 35 run: (Powell kick)

MC – AJ Davis-Ingram 8 pass from Noller; (Powell kick)

4Q

MC – PJ Hinton 16 run; (Powell kick)

North Meck 0 7 0 7 -- 14

Mallard Creek 7 23 28 7 65