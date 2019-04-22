Former MLB All-Star helps key Knights’ big start

Former Kansas City Royals’ shortstop Alcides Escobar is now leading a hit barrage for the Charlotte Knights as he awaits a possible return to the big leagues. (John Sleezer/Kansas City Star/TNS) TNS

The Charlotte Knights open a nine-game home stand Tuesday night as the International League’s South Division leader and top-scoring team.

A big part of that has been the play of shortstop Alcides Escobar.

Escobar, a former All-Star who was part of a World Series-winning team in Kansas City four years ago, is off to a blazing start with the Knights.

After his five-hit performance in Sunday’s 14-3 Charlotte rout of Norfolk, Escobar is batting .393, fifth-best in the league. He is third in hits and tied for first in doubles.

He’s been a big part of a Knights’ team that is second in the IL in hitting (.277) and first in hits and runs scored.

Escobar, a 10-year major league veteran, was a free agent after the 2018 season and signed with Baltimore. The Orioles cut him in late February, and he was picked up by the Chicago White Sox, who assigned him to AAA ball in Charlotte.

Escobar says he is being patient in awaiting a return to the major leagues.

“I understand the situation,” he told MILB.com after Sunday’s performance. “Everybody knows I’m ready. I’m here, working hard. I’m ready to go back (to the majors).”

With strong hitting from players like Escobar, Charlie Tilson (.351) and Ryan Goins (.333), the Knights have a team batting average of .277. Their 12-6 record, second-best in the league, is good for a 3.5-game lead over second-place Gwinnett in the South Division.

Here’s a look at how the Knights fared during the past week, and what’s ahead:

Tuesday: Escobar drove in the go-ahead run in the 11th inning as Charlotte beat host Gwinnett 10-6. Tilson had three hits and three RBI, and starting pitcher Jordan Guerrero allowed only two runs in five innings.

Wednesday: A five-run first inning sent Charlotte to a 5-4 victory at Gwinnett. Zack Collins and D.J. Peterson each had two-run doubles in the first inning. Juan Minaya and Ian Hamilton each had strong pitching performances in relief of starter Jordan Stephens.

Thursday: The White Sox promoted pitcher Carson Fulmer and outfielder Ryan Cordell and sent Daniel Palka, who had endured a 0-for-32 streak in Chicago, down to Charlotte. On the field, Charlotte edged Gwinnett 2-1. Escobar singled home Peterson with the winning run in the sixth.

Saturday: After a Friday rainout in Norfolk, the Knights and Tides split a doubleheader. Charlotte won the opener 6-5, as Peterson drove in four runs (three on a home run). In the nightcap, Norfolk won 5-2. Seby Zavala’s home run accounted for Charlotte’s runs.

Sunday: The Knights’ 21-hit barrage resulted in a 14-3 rout of Norfolk. Escobar went 5-for-6, getting five hits for the third time in his career. Nicky Delmonico drove in five runs. Palka, by the way, had two hits.

Week ahead: The Knights are home at 7:04 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday against Toledo. They host Indianapolis at 7:04 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:05 p.m. Sunday. Charlotte opens a three-game home series against Gwinnett with a 7:04 p.m. game next Monday.

Steve Lyttle on Twitter: @slyttle