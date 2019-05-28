Charlotte Knights’ Dylan Cease could be MLB-bound fairly soon

Dylan Cease AP

Another year, another young Charlotte Knights pitcher seemingly headed for the major leagues.

Last season, Chicago White Sox fans eagerly awaited the promotion of pitcher Michael Kopech from the Class AAA Charlotte Knights to the big leagues. That happened in the late summer.

This year, it’s Dylan Cease.

With the White Sox pitching staff hard-hit by injuries this season, many fans are looking at Cease, a 23-year-old right-hander, as the next big thing. In recent days, several Chicago-area news outlets have reported that Cease could make the White Sox roster by the All-Star break in July.

Cease, a Georgia native who underwent Tommy John surgery on his elbow in 2014 after being drafted by the Chicago Cubs, has pitched well this season. He has compiled a 4-1 record, pitching 40 innings in eight starts and compiling a 3.38 ERA. Cease has walked 15 and struck out 48.

The next goal for the Knights’ coaching staff will be to use Cease deeper into games.

He worked six innings last Thursday in Charlotte’s 3-1 victory at Gwinnett. Cease allowed just five hits and struck out seven. He did not go beyond five innings in his first four starts, but he has pitched six innings in three of his last four outings.

Kopech and former N.C. State standout Carlos Rodon are out for the season, and Manny Bañuelos and Lucas Giolito have missed time with Chicago due to injuries.

Cease was part of the deal in which the White Sox sent Jose Quintana to the Cubs in exchange for four players. The deal also included slugger Eloy Jimenez, who is now on the White Sox roster.

Here’s a look at the past week and what’s ahead for the Knights:

Wednesday: The Knights lost 9-1 at Gwinnett. First baseman D.J. Peterson homered for Charlotte.

Thursday: Cease’s strong pitching and Ryan Goins’ two-run single lifted the Knights to a 3-1 victory in Gwinnett.

Friday: The Knights opened a Memorial Day weekend homestand by edging Durham 6-4. Seby Zavala slammed a two-run homer for Charlotte. The White Sox called up Zavala on Saturday.

Saturday: Matt Skole hit a two-run homer, his 14th of the season, but the Knights dropped a 4-3 decision to Durham. Adam Engel had two hits.

Sunday: The Knights won for the ninth time in 12 games, trouncing Durham 12-4. Charlotte scored nine runs in the sixth inning, including a grand slam by catcher Zack Collins. Paulo Orlando and Engel also homered.

Monday: Durham roughed up Charlotte starter Jordan Guerrero with eight runs in five innings and blanked the Knights 10-0.

Week ahead: The Knights started a three-game trip at Indianapolis on Tuesday. Then they play Friday through Sunday in Toledo. Charlotte opens an eight-game homestand next Monday against Gwinnett.

The Knights will host a Family Movie Night on Friday at BB&T Ballpark, showing “How to Train Your Dragon.” Gates open at 6:30 p.m., and admission is a can of food for charity.

Standings: Charlotte is third in the International League South, but just 2 1/2 games behind first-place Durham. Gwinnett is second, 1 1/2 games out of the lead.