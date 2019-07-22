After rough trip, Charlotte Knights get what they need: A homestand

Infielder Ryan Goins, 31, returned to the majors last week after the Chicago White Sox called him up from Class AAA Charlotte. He has also played for Toronto and Kansas City. AP

The Charlotte Knights have stumbled a bit in the International League playoff race, but the Knights are just where they want to be this week — at home.

The Knights have gone 3-7 over their past 10 games and have slipped six games behind Southern Division leader Gwinnett — and 5.5 games in back of second-place Durham in the race for the league’s wild-card playoff spot.

But the Knights are among the league’s best teams at home. Their 33-17 record at BB&T Ballpark trails only the 34-17 mark of Northern Division leader Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Between now and the beginning of August, the Knights have a chance to close ground in the race. They play their six games at home, facing Buffalo and Pawtucket, hit the road for two games against division cellar-dweller Norfolk, then come home for two big games against Durham.

Here’s a look at Knights’ results and other news during the past week:

July 15: Ryan Goins slammed a two-run home run in the 10th inning, and the Knights scored a 9-7 victory at Buffalo.

Tuesday: The White Sox recalled catcher Wellington Castillo after his injury rehab assignment in Charlotte and sent down catcher Zack Collins. On the field, Alcides Escobar and Luis Robert each hit home runs, but the Knights lost 5-3 in Buffalo. Losing pitcher Donny Roach gave up five runs in six innings, but only one was earned.

Wednesday: Goins was promoted to the White Sox after hitting .322 for the season in Charlotte. Meanwhile, the Knights lost 9-6 in Buffalo, with Daniel Palka going 3-for-4 and Collins drawing four walks in his return to the team.

Thursday: Robert slammed two home runs, and starting pitcher Odrisamer Despaigne went seven innings as the Knights blanked Buffalo 6-0.

Friday: The White Sox sent outfielder Charlie Tilson down to the Knights after he hit .229 in 54 games with Chicago. They called up outfielder Adam Engel, who batted .270 in 64 games with Charlotte. On the field, Charlotte lost 4-3 in Pawtucket, as Yermin Mercedes collected two hits.

Saturday: Palka, Matt Skole and Seby Zalava each hit home runs as the Knights beat Pawtucket 7-5.

Sunday: The White Sox promoted reliever Jimmy Cordero (3-1, 0.51 ERA with the Knights). Meanwhile, Charlotte lost 3-1 in Pawtucket, as Red Sox starter Erasmo Ramirez and two relievers held the Knights to two hits.

Week ahead: The Knights host Buffalo at 7:04 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, then are home against Pawtucket at 7:04 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 5:05 p.m. Sunday.

