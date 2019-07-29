White Sox prospect Luis Robert adds to his Charlotte Knights highlight reel

Top White Sox prospect Luis Robert a hit with AAA Charlotte Luis Robert, a 21-year-old outfielder from Cuba, is considered the No. 1 prospect in the Chicago White Sox organization. The White Sox promoted him to their Triple-A affiliate Charlotte Knights in July. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Luis Robert, a 21-year-old outfielder from Cuba, is considered the No. 1 prospect in the Chicago White Sox organization. The White Sox promoted him to their Triple-A affiliate Charlotte Knights in July.

Anyone sitting in BB&T Ballpark over the weekend got to see two more reasons why Chicago White Sox fans can’t wait for Luis Robert to arrive in the major leagues.

And it didn’t involve a home run (not officially, at least) or one of those multi-RBI games that are the trademark of the Charlotte Knights’ 21-year-old outfielder..

Robert added to his reputation with a pair of spectacular plays that have gotten plenty of attention on social media.

The first — referred to as a “Little League home run” by some — came in the third inning of the Knights’ game Friday night against Pawtucket.

Robert sent a pitch by pitcher Ryan Weber deep into the gap in right-center field. Robert raced to third base with a triple, but when Red Sox second baseman Marco Hernandez fumbled the throw from the outfield, Robert just kept running home.

That speed was evident again Sunday evening against Pawtucket.

Jantzen Witte of the Red Sox slammed a pitch deep to left-center field. Robert sped to his right, leaped into the outfield wall and made the catch .

The top prospect in the White Sox farm organization is not a finished product. He left three runners on base in Friday’s 5-3 loss and is quick to tell reporters that he feels he is still learning to deal with Triple-A pitching.

But Robert continues to excel. He’s batting .344 in 15 games with Charlotte, and his on-base plus slugging (OPS) average is 1.098. Anything above 1.0 is considered very good. He has five home runs and has succeeded in five of six stolen-base attempts.

Here is a look at how the Knights have fared in the past week, and what’s ahead:

Tuesday: Danny Mendick hit a 465-foot home run for Charlotte, but the Knights lost at home to the Buffalo Bisons 8-1. The Bisons hit six home runs in the first five innings.

Wednesday: The White Sox released pitcher Jordan Guerrero, who had gone 3-7 in 20 appearances with the Knights. Chicago assigned shortstop Tim Anderson, recovering from an ankle sprain, to Charlotte for a rehab assignment.

On the field, Buffalo’s Patrick Kivelhan slammed a three-run homer in the ninth inning, breaking a 4-4 tie and lifting the Bisons to an 8-4 victory.

Thursday: Charlotte salvaged a game from the series with Buffalo, winning 8-3. Alcides Escobar had a three-run double, and Anderson drove in two runs with a single.

Friday: The Knights fell at home 5-3 to Pawtucket. Escobar hit his 28th double of the season, second-best in the International League.

Saturday: A crowd of 10,485 — the ninth sellout of the season — watched Charlotte fall 6-5. The PawSox scored the winning run in the ninth inning. Anderson continued playing well in his rehab assignment, with a single and home run.

Sunday: Charlotte rallied from a 9-2 deficit for a 13-10 victory. Escobar tied the score at 10-10 in the bottom of the eighth with a single, and Yermin Mercedes followed with a three-run homer.

Week ahead: The Knights, third in the IL South and eight games out of first place, opened a two-game set Monday at Norfolk. Charlotte is home Wednesday and Thursday against Durham, with game times of 7:04 p.m. each night. The Knights then travel to first-place Gwinnett for games Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

