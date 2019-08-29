Hard-luck Matt DiBenedetto deserving of another NASCAR Cup ride

Matt DiBenedetto finished second recently at Bristol Motor Speedway. Getty Images

It’s time for something good to happen for Matt DiBenedetto.

DiBenedetto, one of a talented young crop of NASCAR drivers, recently said he’s out of his Leavine Family Racing ride for next season.

The news that he was being dropped by LFR came on the heels of an eight-race stretch during which DiBenedetto, 28, had four top-10 finishes. A few days later, he led a race-high 93 laps at Bristol Motor Speedway and seemed to be on the way to his first career victory before being overtaken late by Denny Hamlin and finishing second.

The post-race scene at Bristol was memorable. DiBenedetto went to Victory Lane to give Hamlin a congratulatory hug. Then, speaking to the crowd, Hamlin went so far as to apologize for passing and beating DiBenedetto, knowing that a victory by DiBenedetto might have gone a long way toward him finding a ride for 2020.

“I’m so sorry to Matt DiBenedetto (and crew chief) Mike Wheeler,” Hamlin said. “I hate it. I know a win would mean a lot to that team, but I gotta give 110 percent for … my whole team. And just sorry.”

Although Hamlin is one of NASCAR’s top stars and DiBenedetto is just trying to hang on in the sport, there’s some history shared by the two drivers. Hamlin chipped in $5,000 in 2018 when DiBenedetto’s Go Fas Racing was short on funds (DiBenedetto had gone on social media to ask for donations). And Wheeler was Hamlin’s crew chief at Joe Gibbs Racing (with whom LFR has a technical alliance) from 2016-18.

DiBenedetto is 22nd in the points standings heading into Sunday’s Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, and well outside the playoff-cut line. But his name will surely be prominent as NASCAR hits its “Silly Season” of rumor and speculation about which drivers will end up where in 2020. It doesn’t appear there will be many openings.

Perhaps at Stewart-Haas Racing (unlikely, although Clint Bowyer is in the final year of his contract) or Chip Gannassi Racing (where Kurt Busch has said he still isn’t in for next season). David Ragan recently announced he’s retiring full-time from Front Row Motorsports, but multiple reports indicate Ross Chastain is likely to get that ride.

Still, potential dominoes could — and should — fall DiBenedetto’s way.

“I just want to stick around and keep doing this for a long time to come,” DiBenedetto said after the Bristol race. “I love it. I love the opportunity, and I’m not done yet. Something will come open. It’s going to happen. I’m here to win.”

It’s not that DeBenedetto deserves good things to happen to him. But he deserves a ride.

This week’s NASCAR race at Darlington: What you need to know.





Race: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Southern 500.

Distance: 501 laps, or 361 miles.

Where: Darlington Raceway, a 1.366-mile asphalt egg-shaped oval in Darlington, S.C.

When: 7 p.m., Sunday.

TV: NBCSN.

Radio: PRN.

Last year’s winner: Brad Keselowski.

Also this week: VFW 200, Xfinity Series, Darlington Raceway, 4 p.m., Saturday, NBC.

Worth mentioning: It’s the ever-popular Throwback Weekend at Darlington, with cars featuring paint schemes from earlier times in the sport.

Who’s Hot/Who’s Not

HOT

Denny Hamlin: Triumph at Bristol was his fourth of the season; he’ll head into the playoffs as a title favorite.

Brad Keselowski: Third-place finish Bristol was third top-10 in four races (and he was on the pole at Michigan).

NOT

Kevin Harvick: String of strong finishes ended at Bristol, where he finished last after clutch problems forced him from the race.

Clint Bowyer: Fourteenth-place finish at Bristol dropped him out of playoff picture (17th) for first time this season.