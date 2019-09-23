Ever wanted NASCAR driver Kurt Busch to serve you ice cream? Tuesday is your chance

Kurt Busch looks on before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. AP Photo

The Bank of America ROVAL 400 is Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and the festivities begin Tuesday with a pep rally in uptown.

Drivers Kurt Busch and Christopher Bell will be in attendance from noon-1 p.m. at Bank of America Plaza at 100 North Tryon Street. Busch, the pole winner of last year’s inaugural ROVAL 400, and Xfinity Series driver Bell will serve the first 400 fans who show up the speedway’s new Rocky ROVAL ice cream, which blends salted caramel ice cream with chocolate chunks, marshmallow swirls and candied bacon pieces.

There will also be photo opportunities with Lug Nut, the Charlotte Motor Speedway’s mascot, and the ROVAL 400 Toyota pace cars.