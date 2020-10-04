Charlotte Observer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

NASCAR & Auto Racing

NASCAR at Talladega live updates: Denny Hamlin on the pole

Crew members change tires on Ryan Sieg’s car during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Talladega Superspeedway, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Talladega, Ala. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Crew members change tires on Ryan Sieg’s car during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Talladega Superspeedway, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Talladega, Ala. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) John Bazemore AP
Lincoln, Ala.

NASCAR unloads at Talladega Superspeedway for its second race in the Round of 12. Kurt Busch is coming off a first-time win at Las Vegas last weekend, while Kyle Busch is still seeking his first victory of 2020.

The YellaWood 500 starts at 2 p.m. Sunday on NBC. The race is 500 miles (188 laps) with stages ending on laps 60, 120, 188. Click here for a live NASCAR leaderboard.

Follow along here for lap-by-lap updates from Talladega Superspeedway. Refresh this page for the latest updates and follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex.

2:21 p.m., Lap 9: Race restarts and then another caution

This time, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. brings out the caution when he gets spun from behind by John Hunter Nemechek. Stenhouse looks loose, and spins into the inside wall just after pit road. He heads to the garage with severe damage to the back of his No. 47 Chevrolet. Michael McDowell, Corey LaJoie and Bubba Wallace also pit under the yellow flag.

2:10 p.m., Lap 1: Race starts, then a wreck!

The race goes green and the No. 95 car driven by Christopher Bell blows a tire, and he spins around Turns 3 and 4. He has damage to the right rear. His team attempts repairs on the car, and when the race restarts, Bell rejoins for a lap, but ultimately heads to the garage. Bell also caught Tyler Reddick during the spin and the No. 8 takes some small damage off the contact, but stays in the race. Bubba Wallace and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. also have a small amount of damage.

1:59 p.m.: Engines fired

CEO and founder of Great Southern Wood Preserving, Jimmy Rane, gives the command to fire engines, then cars roll off the grid for pace laps with Hamlin leading the field. A crew of F-15 fighter jets also fly over the superspeedway before engines are fired.

1:43 p.m.: Fans file into their seats for pre-race ceremonies

Local news has never been more important

Subscribe for unlimited digital access to the news that matters to your community.

#readlocal

Fans are filling into the grandstand seating at Talladega, which announced it had sold out its full capacity allotted. One track worker estimated attendance to be around 15,000 people, but the track does not officially disclose attendance numbers. The peak capacity for the track under normal conditions is 175,000 spectators.

With fans in place, and dirvers on the grid, the 313th United States Army band performs the national anthem following the invocation, and a moment of silence is held for a member of Joe Gibbs Racing’s marketing team JJ Damato, 48, who passed away earlier this week. Some teams are running a decal on their cars to honor the JGR executive.

1:30 p.m.: Few drivers to the back

NASCAR announces pre-race inspection is complete with no major starting spot shakeups. The No. 15 driven by Brennan Poole (previously starting 32nd) and the No. 66 driven by Timmy Hill (previously 37th) failed technical inspection twice and will start at the rear at the green flag. Additionally, Cody Ware is replacing JJ Yeley driving the No. 27 car, which will drop back from its original 34th place start. Brendan Gaughan, who is running his final NASCAR race today, was previously starting last. Denny Hamlin is on the pole, with Kurt Busch following in the front row.

NASCAR Cup playoffs points standings

1Kurt Buschwin
2Kevin Harvick+61
3Denny Hamlin+58
4Brad Keselowski+16
5Martin Truex Jr.+15
6Joey Logano+11
7Chase Elliott+10
8Alex Bowman+9
9Kyle Busch-9
10Clint Bowyer-20
11Aric Almirola-27
12Austin Dillon-32



NASCAR Cup race at Talladega starting lineup

OrderDriverCar No.
1Denny Hamlin*11
2Kurt Busch*1
3Martin Truex Jr.*19
4Alex Bowman*88
5Kevin Harvick*4
6Kyle Busch*18
7Brad Keselowski*2
8Joey Logano*22
9Clint Bowyer*14
10Chase Elliott*9
11Aric Almirola*10
12Austin Dillon*3
13Matt DiBenedetto21
14Ryan Blaney12
15Chris Buescher17
16Erik Jones20
17Jimmie Johnson48
18Cole Custer41
19Ryan Newman6
20Matt Kenseth42
21William Byron24
22Christopher Bell95
23John Hunter Nemechek38
24Michael McDowell34
25Ryan Preece37
26Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47
27Bubba Wallace43
28Ty Dillon13
29Corey LaJoie32
30Tyler Reddick8
31Daniel Suárez96
32Brennan Poole15
33Quin Houff0
34JJ Yeley*27
35Justin Haley77
36Joey Gase51
37Timmy Hill66
38James Davison53
39Brendan Gaughan62

*Playoff driver

*Driver change - Replaced by Cody Ware

Profile Image of Alexandra Andrejev
Alexandra Andrejev
NASCAR and Charlotte FC beat reporter Alex Andrejev joined The Observer in January 2020 following an internship at The Washington Post. She played Division I volleyball at Columbia University before earning her master’s degree at the University of Southern California. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Local news has never been more important
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited digital access to the news that matters to your community.

#readlocal

SciTech

50-year-old Schumacher tops qualifying at Midwest Nationals

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service