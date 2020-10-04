NASCAR at Talladega live updates: Denny Hamlin on the pole

Crew members change tires on Ryan Sieg’s car during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Talladega Superspeedway, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Talladega, Ala. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) AP

NASCAR unloads at Talladega Superspeedway for its second race in the Round of 12. Kurt Busch is coming off a first-time win at Las Vegas last weekend, while Kyle Busch is still seeking his first victory of 2020.

The YellaWood 500 starts at 2 p.m. Sunday on NBC. The race is 500 miles (188 laps) with stages ending on laps 60, 120, 188. Click here for a live NASCAR leaderboard.

Follow along here for lap-by-lap updates from Talladega Superspeedway. Refresh this page for the latest updates and follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex.

2:21 p.m., Lap 9: Race restarts and then another caution

This time, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. brings out the caution when he gets spun from behind by John Hunter Nemechek. Stenhouse looks loose, and spins into the inside wall just after pit road. He heads to the garage with severe damage to the back of his No. 47 Chevrolet. Michael McDowell, Corey LaJoie and Bubba Wallace also pit under the yellow flag.

2:10 p.m., Lap 1: Race starts, then a wreck!

The race goes green and the No. 95 car driven by Christopher Bell blows a tire, and he spins around Turns 3 and 4. He has damage to the right rear. His team attempts repairs on the car, and when the race restarts, Bell rejoins for a lap, but ultimately heads to the garage. Bell also caught Tyler Reddick during the spin and the No. 8 takes some small damage off the contact, but stays in the race. Bubba Wallace and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. also have a small amount of damage.

1:59 p.m.: Engines fired

CEO and founder of Great Southern Wood Preserving, Jimmy Rane, gives the command to fire engines, then cars roll off the grid for pace laps with Hamlin leading the field. A crew of F-15 fighter jets also fly over the superspeedway before engines are fired.

1:43 p.m.: Fans file into their seats for pre-race ceremonies

Fans are filling into the grandstand seating at Talladega, which announced it had sold out its full capacity allotted. One track worker estimated attendance to be around 15,000 people, but the track does not officially disclose attendance numbers. The peak capacity for the track under normal conditions is 175,000 spectators.

With fans in place, and dirvers on the grid, the 313th United States Army band performs the national anthem following the invocation, and a moment of silence is held for a member of Joe Gibbs Racing’s marketing team JJ Damato, 48, who passed away earlier this week. Some teams are running a decal on their cars to honor the JGR executive.

1:30 p.m.: Few drivers to the back

NASCAR announces pre-race inspection is complete with no major starting spot shakeups. The No. 15 driven by Brennan Poole (previously starting 32nd) and the No. 66 driven by Timmy Hill (previously 37th) failed technical inspection twice and will start at the rear at the green flag. Additionally, Cody Ware is replacing JJ Yeley driving the No. 27 car, which will drop back from its original 34th place start. Brendan Gaughan, who is running his final NASCAR race today, was previously starting last. Denny Hamlin is on the pole, with Kurt Busch following in the front row.

NASCAR Cup playoffs points standings

1 Kurt Busch win 2 Kevin Harvick +61 3 Denny Hamlin +58 4 Brad Keselowski +16 5 Martin Truex Jr. +15 6 Joey Logano +11 7 Chase Elliott +10 8 Alex Bowman +9 9 Kyle Busch -9 10 Clint Bowyer -20 11 Aric Almirola -27 12 Austin Dillon -32





NASCAR Cup race at Talladega starting lineup

Order Driver Car No. 1 Denny Hamlin* 11 2 Kurt Busch* 1 3 Martin Truex Jr.* 19 4 Alex Bowman* 88 5 Kevin Harvick* 4 6 Kyle Busch* 18 7 Brad Keselowski* 2 8 Joey Logano* 22 9 Clint Bowyer* 14 10 Chase Elliott* 9 11 Aric Almirola* 10 12 Austin Dillon* 3 13 Matt DiBenedetto 21 14 Ryan Blaney 12 15 Chris Buescher 17 16 Erik Jones 20 17 Jimmie Johnson 48 18 Cole Custer 41 19 Ryan Newman 6 20 Matt Kenseth 42 21 William Byron 24 22 Christopher Bell 95 23 John Hunter Nemechek 38 24 Michael McDowell 34 25 Ryan Preece 37 26 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 27 Bubba Wallace 43 28 Ty Dillon 13 29 Corey LaJoie 32 30 Tyler Reddick 8 31 Daniel Suárez 96 32 Brennan Poole 15 33 Quin Houff 0 34 JJ Yeley* 27 35 Justin Haley 77 36 Joey Gase 51 37 Timmy Hill 66 38 James Davison 53 39 Brendan Gaughan 62

*Playoff driver

*Driver change - Replaced by Cody Ware