NASCAR Cup playoff race at Charlotte: How to watch, starting lineup and predictions

NASCAR driver Chase Elliott flies through the 12th chicane at Charlotte Motor Speedway on two wheels during the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, September 29, 2019.
NASCAR driver Chase Elliott flies through the 12th chicane at Charlotte Motor Speedway on two wheels during the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, September 29, 2019. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

NASCAR comes home to Charlotte Motor Speedway for its second playoff elimination race Sunday. The Roval 400 starts at 2:30 p.m. on NBC.

The 2.32-mile, 17-turn Roval will be the second road course teams face this year after the Cup Series raced at the Daytona road course for the first time in August. That race was won by Chase Elliott, the defending Roval champion. Ryan Blaney won the first race on the same track configuration in 2018.

Elliott is starting in the front row with last weekend’s Talladega winner Denny Hamlin on the pole. Hamlin and Kurt Busch (win at Las Vegas) will advance to the Round of 8 after Charlotte, while Kevin Harvick (+68) needs just eight points to secure his place in the next round if there is a new winner.

Elliott (+44), Brad Keselowski (+41) and Martin Truex Jr. (+32) have a slight cushion. Alex Bowman (+22) and Joey Logano (+21) sit just above the eight-driver cutoff to advance. Kyle Busch and Austin Dillon are tied 21 points below the bubble. Clint Bowyer (-38) and Aric Almirola (-48) will need a top finish in each stage, if not a win.

Busch said the race will come down to “attrition,” and that there’s no plan in place for his team to calculate a particular finishing position to gain enough points to advance.

“Just race it out,” Busch said. “Race as best we can, as good as we can.”

Teams are also preparing for the weekend with wet weather Goodyear tires on hand. For more information on rain racing procedures click here.

It will likely rain for the event bringing around 6,700 fans back to the speedway. Protocols at other speedways where NASCAR has hosted events during the COVID-19 pandemic will be in place, but fans will also be required to wear their masks at all times, including in their seats, which is a rule that’s specific to Charlotte’s speedway.

A full list of the health and safety protocols for the Roval 400 weekend can be found here.

NASCAR PLAYOFF DRIVER POINTS STANDINGS

Denny Hamlinwin (Talladega)
Kurt Buschwin (Las Vegas)
Kevin Harvick+68
Chase Elliott+44
Brad Keselowski+41
Martin Truex+32
Alex Bowman+22
Joey Logano+21
Kyle Busch-21
Austin Dillon-21
Clint Bowyer-38
Aric Almirola-48

PREDICTIONS FOR NASCAR CUP RACE AT CHARLOTTE

Those with the best odds across multiple sports betting sites are Chase Elliott, Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. Denny Hamlin and Ryan Blaney are also seen as top contenders. With Elliott starting up front, especially in potentially wet conditions that will likely limit some passing, he seems like the best pick. Half of Elliott’s eight wins have been on road courses.

WEATHER FOR NASCAR CUP RACE AT CHARLOTTE

Rain is likely in Concord, North Carolina for Sunday’s race. The percent chance of precipitation is up to between 70% and 80% in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service and AccuWeather.com. Around a third of an inch of rain is expected. Cup teams will have four sets of wet tires available. If the race has started and it rains, teams will be able to decide whether they will switch to the wet-weather setup. Depending on how damp the track is, NASCAR will make the call before the race if it will require teams to switch to the other tires.

“It’s already tough enough to stay on the track and make it to the end of that one, so I think if you make the surface wet, it’s gonna be pretty wild,” Truex Jr. said.

HOW TO WATCH NASCAR CUP ROVAL RACE AT CHARLOTTE

  • Cup race: Bank of America Roval 400
  • Distance: 253 miles, 109 laps (stages end on Lap 25, 50, 109). The track is 2.32 miles.
  • When: Sunday 2:30 p.m.
  • TV: NBC (broadcast starts at 2 p.m.)
  • Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
  • Last Charlotte Winner: Chase Elliott

    • NASCAR CUP RACE AT CHARLOTTE STARTING LINEUP

    OrderDriverCar No.
    1Denny Hamlin*11
    2Chase Elliott*9
    3Brad Keselowski*2
    4Kevin Harvick*4
    5Alex Bowman*88
    6Austin Dillon*3
    7Martin Truex Jr.*19
    8Joey Logano*22
    9Kyle Busch*18
    10Kurt Busch*1
    11Clint Bowyer*14
    12Aric Almirola*10
    13William Byron24
    14Erik Jones20
    15Ryan Newman6
    16Tyler Reddick8
    17Ty Dillon13
    18Ryan Preece37
    19John Hunter Nemechek38
    20Matt DiBenedetto21
    21Chris Buescher17
    22Brennan Poole15
    23Matt Kenseth42
    24Ryan Blaney12
    25Quinn Houff0
    26Bubba Wallace43
    27Timmy Hill66
    28Cole Custer41
    29Joey Gase51
    30Jimmie Johnson48
    31Michael McDowell34
    32Corey LaJoie32
    33JJ Yeley77
    34Daniel Suárez96
    35Christopher Bell95
    36Gray Gaulding27
    37James Davison53
    38Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47

    *Playoff driver

    NASCAR and Charlotte FC beat reporter Alex Andrejev joined The Observer in January 2020 following an internship at The Washington Post. She played Division I volleyball at Columbia University before earning her master’s degree at the University of Southern California. Support my work with a digital subscription
