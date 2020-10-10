Charlotte Observer Logo
NASCAR at Charlotte Xfinity playoff race live updates: Noah Gragson on the pole

Brandon Brown drives the No. 68 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
Brandon Brown drives the No. 68 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
Concord, N.C.

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series returns to (a potentially wet) road course for Saturday’s elimination playoff race, this time at the sport’s hometown track of Charlotte Motor Speedway. The Drive for the Cure 250 starts at 3:30 p.m. on NBC.

The twelve driver playoff field will be reduced to eight teams after the race. Ross Chastain, Harrison Burton, Riley Herbst and Michael Annett are all in jeopardy of missing the cutoff as the four drivers below the bubble prior to Saturday.

AJ Allmendinger is the defending Charlotte road course winner. Chase Briscoe (win at Las Vegas) and Justin Haley (win at Talladega) have secured their spot in the next round, while 10 others are looking to lock a place in the Round of 8.

Follow along here for lap-by-lap updates from Charlotte Motor Speedway. Refresh this page for the latest updates and follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex.

For more information on NASCAR’s road course rain racing procedures, click here.

NASCAR XFINITY POINTS STANDINGS PRE-CHARLOTTE

1Chase Briscoe

win at Las Vegas

2Justin Haleywin at Talladega
3Austin Cindric+50
4Noah Gragson+47
5Brandon Jones+34
6Ryan Sieg+27
7Justin Allgaier+19
8Ross Chastain+7
9Harrison Burton-7
10Brandon Brown-19
11Riley Herbst-36
12Michael Annett-38

4:07 p.m., Lap 13: Chastain spins, caution out for

Multiple cars wreck rounding Turn 5 as they skid into the wall on a very wet track. Those who get stopped include Martins, Weatherman and Gragson from the lead. The caution comes out. Just before the yellow, Chastain spins and loses his top spot. “The puddles have turned into rivers,” Haley’s radio reports.

4:02 p.m., Lap 11: Briscoe spins but no caution

Briscoe’s 98 car spins after the final chicane on the frontstretch but the race stays green. “I got too much of the curb,” Briscoe says, and he drops out of the top-10.

4 p.m., Lap 9: Rain picks up, Gragson still leads

Gragson continues with a significant lead, and Haley has regained the second place spot. The order is Gragson, Haley, Chastain, Allmendinger, Briscoe, Burton. The “light” rain has turned into pouring. “The biggest thing I see is just staying out of the paint.” Chastain and Haley are both having issues with their windshield wipers and can’t see.

3:57 p.m., Lap 6: Three-wide restart, aggressive move by Chastain

Chastain runs to the inside on the restart to go three-wide and slides into second place past Haley. Gragson still leads. Allmendinger, who started in 22nd, has already raced up to fifth. The sky is dark and overcast, but the rain has stopped and Chastain’s team reports the track is drying in certain spots, but drivers slide in others.

3:51 p.m., Lap 5: Decision time on tires

NASCAR calls a caution for weather and teams must determine if their switching to wet weather tires or sticking with the dry. NASCAR requires rear lights to be activated. Most teams switch to the wet tires, and Gragson re-emerges as the leader coming to green.

3:43 p.m., Lap 3: Caution is out and rain starts

Moffit says “something broke in the rear” after rounding Turn 14 and getting into the wall. The yellow flag comes out on Lap 2 as the skies darken under caution. Then, rain sprinkles touch down. Teams report “sprinkles” and estimate an hour of rain.

3:37 p.m., Lap 1: Green flag, Gragson leads

The field goes green under dry conditions, but drivers are communicating about nearing rain clouds. There is no competition caution, and NASCAR will need to deem “wet conditions” before teams are able to change switch tires. The field goes green with Cindric and Briscoe picking up positions on the first lap. Gragson leads from the inside lane and Chastain pits after the first lap.

3:31 p.m.: Cars rolling off the grid

The pace car leads the field onto the 17-turn course. Gragson and Haley are starting in the front row with Gragson on the inside for pace laps. “It’s super narrow,” says Justin Haley of the course on the NBC broadcast, also noting the likelihood for rain.

3:22 p.m.: Opening ceremonies underway

The national anthem is performed by Nashville recording artist Stephanie Owens with the Charlotte Fire Department Honor Guard on-site. The chief operating officer of BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina, Gerald Petkau, is serving as the grand marshal and health care workers give the command to start engines.

3:15 p.m.: Cars on the grid

Drivers are at their cars (no rain yet) as fans fill into their socially distanced seats in the grandstands. For tomorrow’s Cup race, around 6,7000 fans (seven percent capacity) are expected to attend. Today’s attendance appears under that number.

3:00 p.m.: Rain holding off, but looming for later

Showers haven’t quite reached the speedway, but rain clouds are looming overhead. Rain is expected to start after 4 p.m., according to AccuWeather.com, which means the race will likely start under dry conditions and transition to wet. It will be at each team’s discretion whether they switch to wet weather Goodyear tires. Each Xfinity team will have two sets of rain tires (Cup teams have four sets).

HOW TO WATCH NASCAR XFINITY ROVAL RACE AT CHARLOTTE

NASCAR XFINITY ROVAL RACE STARTING LINEUP

OrderDriverCar No.
1Noah Gragson9
2Justin Haley11
3Daniel Hemric8
4Brandon Jones19
5Ross Chastain10
6Ryan Sieg39
7Brandon Brown68
8Chase Briscoe98
9Harrison Burton20
10Justin Allgaier7
11Austin Cindric22
12Kaz Grala21
13Riley Herbst18
14Michael Annett1
15Josh Williams92
16Alex Labbe136
17Tommy Joe Martins44
18Jeremy Clements51
19Brett Moffitt2
20Timmy Hill66
21Myatt Snider93
22A.J. Allmendinger16
23Matt Mills105
24Jade Buford7
25Ryan Vargas6
26Jeffrey Earnhardt0
27Austin Hill61
28Stephen Leicht13
29B.J. McLeod4
30Preston Pardus190
31Joe Graf, Jr.8
32Josh Bilicki78
33Gray Gaulding74
34Kody Vanderwal52
35Kyle Weatherman47
36C.J. McLaughlin199
37Jesse Little15
38Cody Ware17
Profile Image of Alexandra Andrejev
Alexandra Andrejev
NASCAR and Charlotte FC beat reporter Alex Andrejev joined The Observer in January 2020 following an internship at The Washington Post. She played Division I volleyball at Columbia University before earning her master’s degree at the University of Southern California. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
