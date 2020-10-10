NASCAR & Auto Racing
NASCAR at Charlotte Xfinity playoff race live updates: Noah Gragson on the pole
NASCAR’s Xfinity Series returns to (a potentially wet) road course for Saturday’s elimination playoff race, this time at the sport’s hometown track of Charlotte Motor Speedway. The Drive for the Cure 250 starts at 3:30 p.m. on NBC.
The twelve driver playoff field will be reduced to eight teams after the race. Ross Chastain, Harrison Burton, Riley Herbst and Michael Annett are all in jeopardy of missing the cutoff as the four drivers below the bubble prior to Saturday.
AJ Allmendinger is the defending Charlotte road course winner. Chase Briscoe (win at Las Vegas) and Justin Haley (win at Talladega) have secured their spot in the next round, while 10 others are looking to lock a place in the Round of 8.
Follow along here for lap-by-lap updates from Charlotte Motor Speedway. Refresh this page for the latest updates and follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex.
For more information on NASCAR’s road course rain racing procedures, click here.
NASCAR XFINITY POINTS STANDINGS PRE-CHARLOTTE
|1
|Chase Briscoe
win at Las Vegas
|2
|Justin Haley
|win at Talladega
|3
|Austin Cindric
|+50
|4
|Noah Gragson
|+47
|5
|Brandon Jones
|+34
|6
|Ryan Sieg
|+27
|7
|Justin Allgaier
|+19
|8
|Ross Chastain
|+7
|9
|Harrison Burton
|-7
|10
|Brandon Brown
|-19
|11
|Riley Herbst
|-36
|12
|Michael Annett
|-38
4:07 p.m., Lap 13: Chastain spins, caution out for
Multiple cars wreck rounding Turn 5 as they skid into the wall on a very wet track. Those who get stopped include Martins, Weatherman and Gragson from the lead. The caution comes out. Just before the yellow, Chastain spins and loses his top spot. “The puddles have turned into rivers,” Haley’s radio reports.
4:02 p.m., Lap 11: Briscoe spins but no caution
Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports
Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a monthVIEW OFFER
Briscoe’s 98 car spins after the final chicane on the frontstretch but the race stays green. “I got too much of the curb,” Briscoe says, and he drops out of the top-10.
4 p.m., Lap 9: Rain picks up, Gragson still leads
Gragson continues with a significant lead, and Haley has regained the second place spot. The order is Gragson, Haley, Chastain, Allmendinger, Briscoe, Burton. The “light” rain has turned into pouring. “The biggest thing I see is just staying out of the paint.” Chastain and Haley are both having issues with their windshield wipers and can’t see.
3:57 p.m., Lap 6: Three-wide restart, aggressive move by Chastain
Chastain runs to the inside on the restart to go three-wide and slides into second place past Haley. Gragson still leads. Allmendinger, who started in 22nd, has already raced up to fifth. The sky is dark and overcast, but the rain has stopped and Chastain’s team reports the track is drying in certain spots, but drivers slide in others.
3:51 p.m., Lap 5: Decision time on tires
NASCAR calls a caution for weather and teams must determine if their switching to wet weather tires or sticking with the dry. NASCAR requires rear lights to be activated. Most teams switch to the wet tires, and Gragson re-emerges as the leader coming to green.
3:43 p.m., Lap 3: Caution is out and rain starts
Moffit says “something broke in the rear” after rounding Turn 14 and getting into the wall. The yellow flag comes out on Lap 2 as the skies darken under caution. Then, rain sprinkles touch down. Teams report “sprinkles” and estimate an hour of rain.
3:37 p.m., Lap 1: Green flag, Gragson leads
The field goes green under dry conditions, but drivers are communicating about nearing rain clouds. There is no competition caution, and NASCAR will need to deem “wet conditions” before teams are able to change switch tires. The field goes green with Cindric and Briscoe picking up positions on the first lap. Gragson leads from the inside lane and Chastain pits after the first lap.
3:31 p.m.: Cars rolling off the grid
The pace car leads the field onto the 17-turn course. Gragson and Haley are starting in the front row with Gragson on the inside for pace laps. “It’s super narrow,” says Justin Haley of the course on the NBC broadcast, also noting the likelihood for rain.
3:22 p.m.: Opening ceremonies underway
The national anthem is performed by Nashville recording artist Stephanie Owens with the Charlotte Fire Department Honor Guard on-site. The chief operating officer of BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina, Gerald Petkau, is serving as the grand marshal and health care workers give the command to start engines.
3:15 p.m.: Cars on the grid
Drivers are at their cars (no rain yet) as fans fill into their socially distanced seats in the grandstands. For tomorrow’s Cup race, around 6,7000 fans (seven percent capacity) are expected to attend. Today’s attendance appears under that number.
3:00 p.m.: Rain holding off, but looming for later
Showers haven’t quite reached the speedway, but rain clouds are looming overhead. Rain is expected to start after 4 p.m., according to AccuWeather.com, which means the race will likely start under dry conditions and transition to wet. It will be at each team’s discretion whether they switch to wet weather Goodyear tires. Each Xfinity team will have two sets of rain tires (Cup teams have four sets).
HOW TO WATCH NASCAR XFINITY ROVAL RACE AT CHARLOTTE
- Race: Drive for the Cure 250
- Distance: 155 miles, 67 laps (stages end on laps 20, 40, 67)
- When: Saturday 3:30 p.m.
- TV: NBC (broadcast starts at 3 p.m.)
- Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
NASCAR XFINITY ROVAL RACE STARTING LINEUP
|Order
|Driver
|Car No.
|1
|Noah Gragson
|9
|2
|Justin Haley
|11
|3
|Daniel Hemric
|8
|4
|Brandon Jones
|19
|5
|Ross Chastain
|10
|6
|Ryan Sieg
|39
|7
|Brandon Brown
|68
|8
|Chase Briscoe
|98
|9
|Harrison Burton
|20
|10
|Justin Allgaier
|7
|11
|Austin Cindric
|22
|12
|Kaz Grala
|21
|13
|Riley Herbst
|18
|14
|Michael Annett
|1
|15
|Josh Williams
|92
|16
|Alex Labbe
|136
|17
|Tommy Joe Martins
|44
|18
|Jeremy Clements
|51
|19
|Brett Moffitt
|2
|20
|Timmy Hill
|66
|21
|Myatt Snider
|93
|22
|A.J. Allmendinger
|16
|23
|Matt Mills
|105
|24
|Jade Buford
|7
|25
|Ryan Vargas
|6
|26
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|0
|27
|Austin Hill
|61
|28
|Stephen Leicht
|13
|29
|B.J. McLeod
|4
|30
|Preston Pardus
|190
|31
|Joe Graf, Jr.
|8
|32
|Josh Bilicki
|78
|33
|Gray Gaulding
|74
|34
|Kody Vanderwal
|52
|35
|Kyle Weatherman
|47
|36
|C.J. McLaughlin
|199
|37
|Jesse Little
|15
|38
|Cody Ware
|17
Comments