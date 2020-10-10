Charlotte Observer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

NASCAR & Auto Racing

NASCAR Xfinity race at Charlotte: AJ Allmendinger wins in the rain, four drivers eliminated

AJ Allmendinger stands beside his trophy after winning a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
AJ Allmendinger stands beside his trophy after winning a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond) Nell Redmond AP

AJ Allmendinger overcame rain, darkness and chaos to win Saturday’s Xfinity race at the Charlotte Roval to avoid elimination before the Round of 8 in the playoffs. His post-race mood reflected relief as much as celebration.

“I was complaining the whole race,” Allmendinger said. “That was miserable.”

Noah Gragson and Daniel Hemric finished in first and second, respectively.

Allmendinger battled the No. 98 driven by Chase Briscoe through the final stage, exchanging the lead multiple times, but Briscoe spun off the final restart and hydroplaned through standing water around Turn 1 to deliver the lead to Allmendinger, who controlled the final lap to win his second race of the season, the Drive for the Cure 250.

“It takes being 100% to win these races and I tried going 110% that last restart,” Briscoe tweeted after the race. “Lesson learned, this ones gonna sting for a while.”

Gragson, who started on the pole, controlled the top spot for most of the first stage, but Kaz Grala raced into the top-three following a caution for spins by multiple drivers and then swiped the lead for the stage win. That was just before NASCAR brought out the red flag for rain and to attempt to control standing puddles of water on the track.

The stall lasted 38 minutes before the teams, who earlier changed to wet weather tires, returned to competition heading into sunset. Briscoe won the second stage following a series of cautions. By the final laps, the infield was dark, but drivers could already hardly see due to the persisting rain.

“A couple times when I started mid-pack, I wouldn’t even touch the throttle,” Allmendinger said. “You just couldn’t see anything.”

When asked for what advice Allmendinger would give to Cup Series drivers racing the course under what will likely be similarly slick conditions tomorrow, he responded, “Hang on.”

“Those conditions, to me, it’s not a lot of fun,” Allmendinger said. “There’s fun driving in the wet when it’s not puddling up and flooding the racetrack. That was just chaos.”

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER

He said the rain was probably “past the limit of the racetrack” but he thought NASCAR made the appropriate calls to throw the red flag just before the halfway point and brought out the caution flag when necessary.

“At that point we had come so far in the race, you gotta go out there and try to finish it,” Allmendinger said.

While Allmendinger finished it, not all did. The Roval put an end to four driver’s playoff hopes: Harrison Burton, Brandon Brown, Michael Annett and Riley Herbst were all eliminated from the postseason. Burton exited the race early with a clutch issue.

Eight drivers Briscoe, Austin Cindric, Justin Allgaier, Gragson, Justin Haley, Brandon Jones, Ross Chastain and Ryan Sieg remain in the championship hunt. The Xfinity Series races next at Kansas on October 17.

The Cup Series returns to Charlotte Motor Speedway tomorrow at 2:30 p.m. for the Roval 400.

NASCAR XFINITY POINTS STANDINGS POST-CHARLOTTE

Chase Briscoe+37
Austin Cindric+27
Justin Allgaier+10
Noah Gragson+2
Justin Haley-2
Brandon Jones-5
Ross Chastain-15
Ryan Sieg-23

FINISHING ORDER FROM THE DRIVE FOR THE CURE 250

Order Driver
1AJ Allmendinger
2Noah Gragson
3Daniel Hemric
4Alex Labbe
5Ross Chastain
6Austin Cindric
7Cody Ware
8Jade Buford
9Michael Annett
10Brandon Jones
11Jeffrey Earnhardt
12Riley Herbst
13Josh Biliki
14Myatt Snider
15Joe Graf Jr.
16Jeremy Clements
17Ryan Vergas
18Chase Briscoe
19Timmy Hill
20Kody Vanderwal
21Ryan Sieg
22BJ McLeod
23Justin Allgaier
24Stephen Leicht
25Matt Mills
26Brandon Brown
27Tommy Joe Martins
28Gray Gaulding
29CJ McLaughlin
30Jesse Little
31Kax Grala
32Preston Pardus
33Harrison Burton
34Josh Williams
35Justin Haley
36Austin Haley
37Austin Haley
38Austin Hill
39Kyle Weatherman
40Brett Moffit
Profile Image of Alexandra Andrejev
Alexandra Andrejev
NASCAR and Charlotte FC beat reporter Alex Andrejev joined The Observer in January 2020 following an internship at The Washington Post. She played Division I volleyball at Columbia University before earning her master’s degree at the University of Southern California. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER

Sports

Spanish co-driver dies in crash at rally in Portugal

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service