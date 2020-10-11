Charlotte Observer Logo
NASCAR at Charlotte Cup playoff race live updates: Teams prepare for a damp track

FILE PHOTO: The Roval track at Charlotte Motor Speedway
FILE PHOTO: The Roval track at Charlotte Motor Speedway Davie Hinshaw dhinshaw@charlotteobserver.com
Concord, N.C.

NASCAR gears up for what could be a historic wet weather race at the Charlotte Roval this Sunday. The Bank of America Roval 400 is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. on NBC.

The road course elimination race is 253 miles (109 laps) with stages ending on laps 25, 50, 109 and a competition caution on the tenth lap.

Follow along here for lap-by-lap updates from Charlotte Motor Speedway. Refresh this page for the latest updates and follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex.

NASCAR PLAYOFF DRIVER STANDINGS PRE-ROVAL

Denny Hamlinwin (Talladega)
Kurt Buschwin (Las Vegas)
Kevin Harvick+68
Chase Elliott+44
Brad Keselowski+41
Martin Truex+32
Alex Bowman+22
Joey Logano+21
Kyle Busch-21
Austin Dillon-21
Clint Bowyer-38
Aric Almirola-48

2:37 p.m., Lap 3: Keselowski gets early lead

Keselowski makes big move from the third place spot on the backstretch. The No. 2 gains momentum on the backstretch chicane, racing to the inside of Hamlin and takes a clear through Turns 13 and 14. He leads the first laps then pulls ahead for the next two. Hamlin drops back as Kyle Busch makes a move up to sixth.

2:30 p.m.: Make that two drivers to the back

Erik Jones was having a mechanical issue before the green flag and was unable to start his wipers/engine on pit road. NASCAR sends him to the rear for the start as well. He was slated to start 14th.

2:27 p.m.: One driver to the rear

NASCAR declares two teams, the No. 51 of Josh Bilicki, will start at the rear for a driver change (previously Joey Gase), but no other teams have had multiple pre-race inspection failures to send them to the back for the start. There was a big cheer from the limited fans for defending Roval winner Chase Elliott during earlier driver announcements. He’s starting second.

2:25 p.m.: Pre-race ceremonies

After much hype and uncertainty over a wet weather start, the race will start under dry conditions. The track appears damp in some spots, but no major puddles, at least on the frontstretch. NASCAR declares teams must use wet tires for the start of the race.

Country music duo Pryor & Lee performs the national anthem and the command to start engines is given by “This Is Us” actor Justin Hartley virtually. Let’s go racin’.

2 p.m.: How long is the Charlotte roval?

The 109-lap race is a 252.88-miler on a 2.32-mile road course. There are 17 turns on the course with two chicanes (one on the backstretch and one on the frontstretch). The average race time is three hours and 20 minutes, but depending on weather conditions, it could last longer today. There will be a competition caution on Lap 10.

1:55 p.m.: What time is the NASCAR race today?

The Bank of America Roval 400 starts at 2:30 p.m. EST on NBC. The broadcast starts at 2 p.m. with pre-race ceremonies taking place at 2:10 followed by the command at 2:18 and green flag at 2:30.

1:45 p.m.: Rain stopped, track drying continues, cars on the grid

Air titans make the rounds (roval?) to dry wet spots that developed on the track from earlier rainfall. Rain has stopped as of 1 p.m. and the largest cell appears to be moving out of the vicinity, according to local weather radars. Teams roll their cars onto the grid with the No. 11 of Denny Hamlin on the pole and the No. 9 Chevy of Chase Elliott starting behind him in the front row.

NASCAR CUP RACE AT CHARLOTTE STARTING LINEUP

OrderDriverCar No.
1Denny Hamlin*11
2Chase Elliott*9
3Brad Keselowski*2
4Kevin Harvick*4
5Alex Bowman*88
6Austin Dillon*3
7Martin Truex Jr.*19
8Joey Logano*22
9Kyle Busch*18
10Kurt Busch*1
11Clint Bowyer*14
12Aric Almirola*10
13William Byron24
14Erik Jones20
15Ryan Newman6
16Tyler Reddick8
17Ty Dillon13
18Ryan Preece37
19John Hunter Nemechek38
20Matt DiBenedetto21
21Chris Buescher17
22Brennan Poole15
23Matt Kenseth42
24Ryan Blaney12
25Quinn Houff0
26Bubba Wallace43
27Timmy Hill66
28Cole Custer41
29Joey Gase*51
30Jimmie Johnson48
31Michael McDowell34
32Corey LaJoie32
33JJ Yeley77
34Daniel Suárez96
35Christopher Bell95
36Gray Gaulding27
37James Davison53
38Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47

*Playoff driver

*Driver change - Josh Bilicki replacing Joey Gase

Profile Image of Alexandra Andrejev
Alexandra Andrejev
NASCAR and Charlotte FC beat reporter Alex Andrejev joined The Observer in January 2020 following an internship at The Washington Post. She played Division I volleyball at Columbia University before earning her master’s degree at the University of Southern California. Support my work with a digital subscription
