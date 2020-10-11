NASCAR at Charlotte Cup playoff race live updates: Teams prepare for a damp track

FILE PHOTO: The Roval track at Charlotte Motor Speedway dhinshaw@charlotteobserver.com

NASCAR gears up for what could be a historic wet weather race at the Charlotte Roval this Sunday. The Bank of America Roval 400 is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. on NBC.

The road course elimination race is 253 miles (109 laps) with stages ending on laps 25, 50, 109 and a competition caution on the tenth lap.

Follow along here for lap-by-lap updates from Charlotte Motor Speedway. Refresh this page for the latest updates and follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex.

NASCAR PLAYOFF DRIVER STANDINGS PRE-ROVAL

Denny Hamlin win (Talladega) Kurt Busch win (Las Vegas) Kevin Harvick +68 Chase Elliott +44 Brad Keselowski +41 Martin Truex +32 Alex Bowman +22 Joey Logano +21 Kyle Busch -21 Austin Dillon -21 Clint Bowyer -38 Aric Almirola -48

2:37 p.m., Lap 3: Keselowski gets early lead

Keselowski makes big move from the third place spot on the backstretch. The No. 2 gains momentum on the backstretch chicane, racing to the inside of Hamlin and takes a clear through Turns 13 and 14. He leads the first laps then pulls ahead for the next two. Hamlin drops back as Kyle Busch makes a move up to sixth.

2:30 p.m.: Make that two drivers to the back

Erik Jones was having a mechanical issue before the green flag and was unable to start his wipers/engine on pit road. NASCAR sends him to the rear for the start as well. He was slated to start 14th.

2:27 p.m.: One driver to the rear

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

NASCAR declares two teams, the No. 51 of Josh Bilicki, will start at the rear for a driver change (previously Joey Gase), but no other teams have had multiple pre-race inspection failures to send them to the back for the start. There was a big cheer from the limited fans for defending Roval winner Chase Elliott during earlier driver announcements. He’s starting second.

2:25 p.m.: Pre-race ceremonies

After much hype and uncertainty over a wet weather start, the race will start under dry conditions. The track appears damp in some spots, but no major puddles, at least on the frontstretch. NASCAR declares teams must use wet tires for the start of the race.

Country music duo Pryor & Lee performs the national anthem and the command to start engines is given by “This Is Us” actor Justin Hartley virtually. Let’s go racin’.

2 p.m.: How long is the Charlotte roval?

The 109-lap race is a 252.88-miler on a 2.32-mile road course. There are 17 turns on the course with two chicanes (one on the backstretch and one on the frontstretch). The average race time is three hours and 20 minutes, but depending on weather conditions, it could last longer today. There will be a competition caution on Lap 10.

1:55 p.m.: What time is the NASCAR race today?

The Bank of America Roval 400 starts at 2:30 p.m. EST on NBC. The broadcast starts at 2 p.m. with pre-race ceremonies taking place at 2:10 followed by the command at 2:18 and green flag at 2:30.





1:45 p.m.: Rain stopped, track drying continues, cars on the grid

Air titans make the rounds (roval?) to dry wet spots that developed on the track from earlier rainfall. Rain has stopped as of 1 p.m. and the largest cell appears to be moving out of the vicinity, according to local weather radars. Teams roll their cars onto the grid with the No. 11 of Denny Hamlin on the pole and the No. 9 Chevy of Chase Elliott starting behind him in the front row.

NASCAR CUP RACE AT CHARLOTTE STARTING LINEUP

Order Driver Car No. 1 Denny Hamlin* 11 2 Chase Elliott* 9 3 Brad Keselowski* 2 4 Kevin Harvick* 4 5 Alex Bowman* 88 6 Austin Dillon* 3 7 Martin Truex Jr.* 19 8 Joey Logano* 22 9 Kyle Busch* 18 10 Kurt Busch* 1 11 Clint Bowyer* 14 12 Aric Almirola* 10 13 William Byron 24 14 Erik Jones 20 15 Ryan Newman 6 16 Tyler Reddick 8 17 Ty Dillon 13 18 Ryan Preece 37 19 John Hunter Nemechek 38 20 Matt DiBenedetto 21 21 Chris Buescher 17 22 Brennan Poole 15 23 Matt Kenseth 42 24 Ryan Blaney 12 25 Quinn Houff 0 26 Bubba Wallace 43 27 Timmy Hill 66 28 Cole Custer 41 29 Joey Gase* 51 30 Jimmie Johnson 48 31 Michael McDowell 34 32 Corey LaJoie 32 33 JJ Yeley 77 34 Daniel Suárez 96 35 Christopher Bell 95 36 Gray Gaulding 27 37 James Davison 53 38 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47

*Playoff driver

*Driver change - Josh Bilicki replacing Joey Gase